Exhibition Explores the Cultural Significance and Contemporary Relevance of La Malinche Through Approximately 70 Artworks from the 16th Century to Today

Saludos! My name is Anthony Tobias and before we start, I would like to thank La Prensa Texas Incorporated Community Newspaper for giving me the opportunity to expose great talented musical performers and feature great venues here in our wonderful Alamo City. From local to national headliners and including Grammy and Emmy award winning country, jazz, and Tejano artists, I hope to get up close and personal with many of these performers and introduce you to some great venues.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO