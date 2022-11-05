Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kslsports.com
No. 2 Timpview Flies Into 5A Semifinals With Rout Of No. 23 Wasatch
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 2 Timpview Thunderbirds flew past the No. 23 Wasatch Wasps with a big quarterfinal victory on Game Night Live. The Thunderbirds hosted the Wasps at Mountain View High School on Friday, November 4. Timpview soundly defeated Wasatch, 63-21. The T-Birds struck first on...
kslsports.com
No. 1 Lehi Escapes Box Elder In 5A Quarterfinals
SALT LAKE CITY – The Lehi Pioneers came from behind to beat the Box Elder Bees and advance from the 5A quarterfinals. The Pioneers remained undefeated after a 28-21 win over the Bees. Box Elder owned an 8-7 lead at the halftime break and a 21-14 edge midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Pioneers scored a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes of action thanks to runs by Carson Gonzalez. Gonzalez finished the game with three rushing touchdowns.
kslsports.com
BYU Hosts Former Coug In Season-Opener Against Idaho State
PROVO, Utah – Another year of BYU basketball is upon us. The 2022-23 regular season tips off Monday night at the Marriott Center as the Cougars host Idaho State. Idaho State was picked to finish last (10th) in the preseason Big Sky Conference poll. The Bengals last year ended with a 7-23 record. But despite the low prognostications on the Bengals, there’s a bit of intrigue to this season opener for BYU.
kslsports.com
Thomas Yassmin’s Second Career Touchdown Gives Utah Big Lead Late
SALT LAKE CITY – With Utah firmly in command, Cam Rising hit Thomas Yassmin for a 12-yard scoring, giving the Utes a 38-10 fourth quarter lead. It was the second touchdown of Yassmin’s career and the first passing touchdown of the day for the Utes. Rising is 13-for25...
kslsports.com
Freshman Quarterback Nate Johnson Finds End Zone For Utes
SALT LAKE CITY – In his first action of the season, freshman quarterback Nate Johnson gave Utah a 14-7 lead with his first collegiate touchdown. With the Utes inside the Wildcat 10-yard line, Johnson took the snap from shotgun and, after faking a handoff, sprinted around the right side of the line, cutting just inside the pylon for Utah’s second touchdown of the evening.
kslsports.com
Weber State Suffers Second Defeat In Loss To Undefeated Sacramento State
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State Wildcats dropped their second game of the season in a close loss to the undefeated Sacramento State Hornets. The Wildcats hosted the Hornets at Elizabeth Dee Shaw Stewart Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Weber State fell to Sacramento State, 33-30. The Wildcats...
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham Has High Praise For Freshman Quarterback Nate Johnson After Arizona Game
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah was bullish about several players in their 2022 signing class and fans have had an opportunity to see what several of them can do already. Linebacker Lander Barton and running back Jaylon Glover have shown well in early snaps. However, Ute fans got their first, tiny taste of freshman quarterback Nate Johnson against Arizona Saturday night and he just scratched the surface according to Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.
kslsports.com
BYU RB Hinckley Ropati Bursts Downfield For First Career Touchdown
BOISE, Idaho – BYU running back Hinckley Ropati took a screen pass down the field for a big run and the first touchdown of his career during the Cougars’ game against the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. With...
kslsports.com
Jackson, Glover Shine For Utes, Injury Status Won’t Be Know Till Next Week
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah running backs Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover made the most of their carries against Arizona Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in the Utes’ impressive 45-20 win. After weeks of showing flashes of what they could be, both players really shined for the Utes against the Wildcats, but both also unfortunately left the game early with injuries.
kslsports.com
Nate Johnson’s Second Touchdown Gives Utah Commanding Lead
SALT LAKE CITY – Wind and rain led to a muffed punt and Utah turned the Arizona mistake into Nate Johnson’s second rushing score of the night. With Utah in front 21-7 and a driving rain coming down, the Utes punted the ball away, hoping to pin the Wildcats deep and get one more stop before halftime.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Wins Second Straight Game In Shootout With Southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers picked up their second consecutive victory with a win over an in-state foe in the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Blazers hosted the T-Birds at Greater Zion Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Utah Tech defeated SUU, 48-36. The Trailblazers used a big...
kslsports.com
Fake Field Goal Gives Utah State Football Second Half Lead
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State took advantage of New Mexico penalties on their way to a Connor Coles rushing touchdown, taking a 14-10 second half lead. After off-setting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties against both teams on third down, it looked like the Aggies had wasted a chance at a touchdown.
kslsports.com
BYU Updates Face Mask Shortly Before Kickoff Against Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – The BYU football team made a tweak to the Cougars’ uniforms for a meeting on the blue turf with the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Shortly before kickoff, BYU football revealed that the game day...
kslsports.com
Breaking Down BYU Basketball’s Schedule By KenPom Ratings
PROVO, Utah – The 2022-23 BYU basketball season tips off this week. It’s BYU’s final year as a member of the West Coast Conference, so it’s the last time you’ll see a schedule like the one the Cougars will face this season. Key non-conference games...
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Returns For Utes As Jackson & Glover Go Down
SALT LAKE CITY – With Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover dealing with injuries, Tavion Thomas has returned to the Utah Utes backfield. Jackson was injured on a goal line play in which he fumbled. Glover limped off a few minutes later. Jackson has 97 yards on 13 carries...
kslsports.com
Defensive Lineman Van Fillinger Inactive Tonight Against Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah Utes have been dealing with significant injuries all week and the defensive line suffered a blow when sophomore defensive end Van Fillinger was not able to play against the Arizona Wildcats. This will be Fillinger’s first missed game this season.
kslsports.com
BYU WR Puka Nacua Makes Massive Catch For Late TD Against Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua made an impressive catch for a huge touchdown for the lead late in the Cougars’ game against the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. With 1:46 left in the fourth quarter,...
kslsports.com
Time, Network Announced For Senior Night Featuring Stanford Vs. Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s last home game of the 2022 regular season will be a late one as they prepare to host the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Senior Night. It was announced Sunday morning the game next week will be an 8 p.m. MT kickoff on ESPN.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways: Utah Overcomes Injuries, Weather In 45-20 Rout Of Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY- It seemed obvious going into this week’s game that it wouldn’t be pretty. The weather report got progressively worse as the week went on, and it felt like Utah’s health as well. Still, the Utes came away victorious 45-20 against Arizona, getting them one step closer to potentially taking a repeat visit to Las Vegas for a Pac-12 Championship.
kslsports.com
BYU Embarks On Another ‘Year One’ Under Mark Pope As Big 12 Looms
PROVO, Utah – There’s a lot of newness for BYU basketball in the 2022-23 season. From a new-look roster to an assistant coach on the bench, additional support staff, and the reality of one year from now being in the toughest basketball league in America, the Big 12.
Comments / 0