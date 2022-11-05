Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant, Latrobe girls soccer enter territory very familiar to Greensburg CC: PIAAs
GCC (13-5) won the WPIAL third-place game to get into the state tournament for the 11th time in 12 years. The Centurions have made the state finals two years in a row but have not won a title since 2013. A 7-0 win over Waynesburg took some of the sting...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Latrobe’s Giovanna Jones
Latrobe’s volleyball team made the move from Class 4A to 3A before the beginning of the season. At their previous level, they hadn’t advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinal round. This season, they went 12-0 in section play and defeated Franklin Regional in the first round to reach the quarterfinals.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe, Ligonier Valley celebrate long-awaited WPIAL playoff victories
As he walked off the practice field one day last week, Latrobe football coach Ron Prady was asked if he thought his team had a chance against higher-seeded Highlands in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. “I do,” he said with a sly smile. “Our kids have...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Avery Bain
Loaded with talent, the Burrell girls volleyball team recently wrapped up a successful season. The Bucs ended the regular season with an 11-3 record and earned a playoff victory over Fort Cherry before falling to fifth-seeded Quaker Valley. The team has had big wins over playoff teams such as Deer...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pine-Richland dethrones North Allegheny in Class 4A volleyball
Wake up, Pine-Richland. It’s as real as it gets. You’re a WPIAL champion. “You know, I’ve been having this dream for about four months, where I can vividly see us winning the WPIAL finals and listening to ‘We Are The Champions,’” Pine-Richland girls volleyball coach Angela Seman said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer Lakes hockey team off to strong start in return to PIHL
Varsity hockey has returned to Deer Lakes High School this season. The Lancers won their first three games against the likes of Wilmington, 8-1, Central Valley, 8-1, and Carrick, 5-2. “I am extremely proud of the boys thus far, especially since this is our first varsity team in years to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo, Pine-Richland’s Natalie McLean win PIAA cross country gold
Brownsville senior Jolena Quarzo can scratch winning a PIAA cross country title off her bucket list. Quarzo, a three-time WPIAL Class 2A champion, turned in an impressive run Saturday in earning her first state title at Hershey. Quarzo has won multiple PIAA in track and field. Her time was 18...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
After WPIAL title, Freeport volleyball team seeks second state championship
Freeport girls volleyball hasn’t lost to a Class 2A team this season. The Yellowjackets were No. 1 in the Western Pennsylvania Coaches Association rankings from beginning to end, they rolled through Section 5-2A undefeated and they won 12 of 13 sets in the WPIAL tournament to win the program’s second straight WPIAL title and seventh overall since 2010.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Moon boys blank Ambridge to end WPIAL title drought, join girls in WPIAL winners’ circle
Moon coach Earl Pannebaker added context to the history his team made Saturday. The Tigers defeating section rival Ambridge, 3-0, in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game at Highmark Stadium ended several streaks. For people scanning the history books, Moon’s victory snapped a 19-year title drought by giving the Tigers their sixth WPIAL championship.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mapletown makes statement, beats Leechburg in Class A first round
The Mapletown Maples heard what was being said about them in WPIAL Class A football circles. That the Tri-County South was a soft conference. That their 10-0 record was a mirage. That running back Landan Stevenson was a nice player by small-town, small-school standards. They heard it, they didn’t like...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley beats Western Beaver for 1st WPIAL playoff win in school history
Ligonier Valley drove two-and-a-half hours to its playoff game last year. Playing a little closer to home Friday night, the Rams were more focused on long drives to the end zone. Behind a power rushing attack that wore down their opponent and chipped away at the clock, the seventh-seeded Rams...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley's Spiker, Hempfield's Graham form strong combo on St. Francis (Pa.) O-line
They grew up playing football for school districts just a few miles apart, but Wylie Spiker and Cole Graham had no connection. The first time they encountered one another was at the Lineman Challenge at Norwin. Spiker’s Ligonier Valley team faced off against Graham and Hempfield in tug-o-war. Graham does...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Moon wins 2nd straight WPIAL girls soccer crown, ends Mars’ 80-game unbeaten streak
When it came to winning a second consecutive WPIAL championship, Moon coach Bill Pfeiffer knew dropping down a classification wouldn’t make anything automatic for the Tigers. But Moon hasn’t made things look too difficult. The Tigers haven’t allowed a goal since a September win over Butler and won...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Keystone Oaks dispatches Apollo-Ridge in WPIAL opening round
Apollo-Ridge did its best to keep the ball away from Keystone Oaks’ standout junior receiver Clinton Robinson. The Vikings kicked the ball out of bounds on kicks and punts to make sure he couldn’t return it, and they tried to blanket him in coverage. But in the fourth...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell Recruits capture 8U AYFL Super Bowl title to cap undefeated season
The Lower Burrell Recruits are champions again. For the third time in the past four seasons, the 8U football team captured the Allegheny Youth Football League Super Bowl championship Saturday with a 40-18 victory over West Mifflin at RYFO Field in Natrona Heights. Members of the Lower Burrell Flyers youth...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin notebook: Youth football teams play in championship games
Norwin had two teams playing for titles at the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League championships Oct. 30 at Norwin Knights Stadium. Norwin defeated Trinity, 19-13, in the Division 3 (K-second grade) game to finish with a 10-0 record. Santino Gorski ran for a touchdown and finished with more than 2,000...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fort Cherry outruns Monessen for wild 1st-round playoff victory
No. 11 Monessen had a stellar night of offense Friday, gaining more than 400 yards and scoring six touchdowns. But No. 6 Fort Cherry had an even better night, with 553 yards in a 56-42 shootout win over the visiting Greyhounds in a WPIAL Class A first-round game at Jim Garry Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 5A football roundup: No. 1 Bethel Park survives scare from North Hills
Kaden Wetzel’s 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter prevented No. 1 Bethel Park from being upset by No. 8 North Hills (3-8) in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals, 19-17, on Friday night. North Hills went into the fourth quarter with a one-point lead following Damon McKail’s 36-yard field...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rochester dominates Greensburg Central Catholic in WPIAL 1st round
A No. 14 seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs apparently didn’t sit well with the Rochester football team. Don’t believe the Rams coaches and players if they tell you otherwise. “We don’t look at the seedings,” Rochester coach Gene Matsook said with a straight face.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 1 Freeport claims 2nd straight WPIAL girls volleyball championship
After dropping the first set of the WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball championship to Shenango on Saturday, top-seeded Freeport dug deep into a bag full of experience on the big stage. The Yellowjackets relied on that and getting back to its gameplan en route to a 3-1 win and the...
