Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast
Another November warm spell this week, but early winter cold arrives this weekend. Another November warm spell this week, but early winter cold arrives this weekend. Those who want to vote in the midterm elections early can still do so today at the Greene County elections center until 5 p.m.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)
From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Bankrupt solar company leaves customers in the dark
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A bankrupt solar company has left thousands of customers across the country in the dark. Homeowners are stuck with expensive systems that they say do not work. After months of getting nowhere, a Springfield couple reached out to On Your Side. “There are so many things...
KYTV
Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas
BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
ksmu.org
$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield
The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
A rainy district semifinal Friday
LEBANON, Mo. — Some played early, some played late, some postponed to Saturday and others were suspended to Saturday. A little bit of everything on Friday night in the Ozarks. Lebanon beat Waynesville 53-12 to reach the district title game, where they will play the winner of Rolla-Camdenton (2:00 on Saturday). Bolivar beat McDonald County […]
KYTV
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
fourstateshomepage.com
Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
KYTV
Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
KYTV
Special Operations Team responds to disturbance at Wright County, Mo. jail
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Hartville, you might have seen several police cars rush to the Wright County Jail Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office says a Special Operations Team responded to the jail after inmates refused to go into their cells.
KYTV
Police, firefighters respond to a rollover crash in north Springfield; three vehicles involved
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash involving three vehicles in north Springfield on Sunday. The crash happened around 4 p.m. The crash closed a portion of Grant Avenue. Police say a red pickup truck ran a red light and collided with a white SUV, toppling it. Another black SUV involved caught fire.
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
KYTV
Forsyth man dies in hospital after serious crash in Taney County
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Forsyth died in the hospital after he was in a serious crash in Taney County on Sunday morning around 9 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Michael Stenger was driving north on Route H when he lost control of his truck and hit a rock bluff.
KYTV
SPS, police discuss the aftermath of active shooter hoax at Hillcrest High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating what happened Thursday at Hillcrest High School. Police aren’t saying much. Parents and students are dealing with the aftermath of a reported shooting that turned out to be a hoax. Springfield Public Schools spokesperson, Stephen Hill, said many students are feeling the aftermath.
KYTV
Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to do before it gets cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Emergency management wants to ensure you’re not left out in the cold this year. Last year 76 people in Missouri died from hypothermia. Hypothermia happens when our body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Some of the warning signs are shivering, weakness and drowsiness. Stay warm by staying inside during cold weather and knowing the warning signs to prevent hypothermia. If you start to notice someone showing warning signs, call 911 immediately.
Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
Drought Reveals Previously Hidden Part of Missouri Civil War Cave
If there is a silver lining to the terrible drought that's been plaguing the Midwest, it's the fact that as the waters have receded, previously inaccessible areas have been opened up. That is the case for a very famous Civil War cave in Missouri. I saw that The Heartlander share...
