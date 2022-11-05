ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast

Another November warm spell this week, but early winter cold arrives this weekend. Another November warm spell this week, but early winter cold arrives this weekend. Those who want to vote in the midterm elections early can still do so today at the Greene County elections center until 5 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Springfield, Missouri – (With Photos)

From heaping platefuls of pancakes dripping in syrup to smoky stacks of bacon, Springfield offers a delicious breakfast experience for everyone. And with so many amazing options to choose from, it can be hard to decide where to go. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best places to enjoy breakfast in Springfield, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
BENTONVILLE, AR
ksmu.org

$25 million sports facility improvements planned for Springfield

The City of Springfield is beginning millions of dollars of improvements to sports facilities on the east-central side of town. The $25 million project will be completed in two phases. Phase one. In Phase one, synthetic turf will be installed on eight Cooper Park/Lake Country Soccer fields on the north...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

A rainy district semifinal Friday

LEBANON, Mo. — Some played early, some played late, some postponed to Saturday and others were suspended to Saturday. A little bit of everything on Friday night in the Ozarks. Lebanon beat Waynesville 53-12 to reach the district title game, where they will play the winner of Rolla-Camdenton (2:00 on Saturday). Bolivar beat McDonald County […]
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed near downtown Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a domestic assault call in the 700 block of south Jefferson Avenue a little after 12:00 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man with a stab wound. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting

NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
NEOSHO, MO
KYTV

Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KIX 105.7

The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?

If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kmmo.com

LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13

A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Forsyth man dies in hospital after serious crash in Taney County

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Forsyth died in the hospital after he was in a serious crash in Taney County on Sunday morning around 9 a.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Michael Stenger was driving north on Route H when he lost control of his truck and hit a rock bluff.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Winter Weather Preparedness Week: What you need to do before it gets cold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week is Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week. Emergency management wants to ensure you’re not left out in the cold this year. Last year 76 people in Missouri died from hypothermia. Hypothermia happens when our body temperature falls below 95 degrees. Some of the warning signs are shivering, weakness and drowsiness. Stay warm by staying inside during cold weather and knowing the warning signs to prevent hypothermia. If you start to notice someone showing warning signs, call 911 immediately.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Laclede County man linked to multiple burglaries arrested

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Laclede County man linked to a string of burglaries in the area is behind bars after law enforcement arrested him yesterday. Jason M. Moore has been charged with receiving stolen property and is being held on a $25,000 bond. “We have worked several burglaries and thefts recently in rural […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy