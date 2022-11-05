Read full article on original website
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
Fox 59
Where Is Sherman? Twisted Sister
Thanksgiving is just around the corner and the holiday season falls right behind. Sherman is shopping for a holiday head start.
Fox 59
Mom runs beauty bar inside Riley Hospital to care for parents of NICU babies
Mom runs beauty bar inside Riley Hospital to care for parents of NICU babies.
Fox 59
Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side
In honor of Veterans Day, the Indianapolis Art Center will offer free art-making workshops for Hoosier veterans. Outreach programs manager Becca Nisenbaum and veteran Seronia Harris-Everett joined Daniel in studio to share more about the workshops.
Hidden rooms, crawl spaces found in Indiana home amid hunt for wanted man
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police tracked down a wanted man at a Connersville home on Saturday. Inside they didn't find the felon, but they uncovered hidden rooms and crawl spaces fit for a felon known for having a history of evading arrest. Officers were tipped off that Steven Lakes was...
‘Total shock’: Father of IU student shot and killed in NYC speaks on killer’s bail
NEW YORK — The father of an Indiana University student shot and killed while visiting New York City in 2020 is now speaking out against the New York judicial system and the bail set for his son’s accused killer. 20-year-old Ethan Williams of Indianapolis was sitting on a stoop in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood when he […]
Teen seriously hurt in crash with semi-truck on Indy's south side
A teenage boy was seriously injured when he was ejected from an SUV that collided with a semi-truck late Sunday, police say.
Dive team finds multiple stolen vehicles while training in Indiana river
INDIANAPOLIS — Conservation officers were conducting sonar training on the White River last week when they found five vehicles hiding beneath the surface. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources called in their Conservation Officers Dive Team to help locate and remove the vehicles from the river in southwestern Indianapolis.
3 injured after semi hits SUV on south side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized and another injured after their SUV was hit by a semi-truck Sunday on the south side of Indianapolis. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the 5900 block of S. East Street near US-31 and Edgewood Avenue for a car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Upon arrival, […]
1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
WLFI.com
Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but […]
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
WTHR
Funeral guest killed in shooting in church's parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon ended tragically when a guest was shot and killed in the church's parking lot. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue. IMPD officers said a fight in...
Muncie PD: Women shot inside their homes weren’t targeted in ‘senseless act of violence’
MUNCIE, Ind. — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after being unintentionally shot inside their homes in what Muncie police are calling “a senseless act of violence.” Muncie police officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Friday to 818 S. Monroe Street on report of shots fired and found a woman who […]
wrtv.com
IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan, others honored at IMPD ceremony
INDIANAPOLIS — February 27, 2022 is a day that forever changed the life of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Mangan. Mangan was shot in the neck while responding to a call in Fountain Square. After shots were fired, his partner, Officer Dan Majors and four other officers rushed to help their wounded colleague.
atomic-ranch.com
A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem
Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
1 shot and killed outside church on Indy’s near northeast side
UPDATE: The coroner’s office identified the victim as 42-year-old Alan Jermaine Turman. They’ve made an arrest in the case. INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed outside a church on Indy’s near northeast side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, […]
VIDEO: Family of 9 displaced by east side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A family of nine is without shelter after a large fire heavily damaged their east-side Indianapolis home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a heavy fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the home in the 2000 block of Sotheby Lane on the city’s east side. The fire, IFD said, forced the […]
Family of man fatally shot by Lawrence police waits for answers: ‘I really just want to see the body cam’
Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff would not say what weapon police claimed Carlos had, which officer shot him or when the body camera video would be available, citing an ongoing investigation.
IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
