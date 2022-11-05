ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Twisted Sister

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and the holiday season falls right behind. Sherman is shopping for a holiday head start. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and the holiday season falls right behind. Sherman is shopping for a holiday head start. JUNIOR LEAGUE HOLIDAY MART. Free art workshops for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Juvenile shot near motel on near northwest side

In honor of Veterans Day, the Indianapolis Art Center will offer free art-making workshops for Hoosier veterans. Outreach programs manager Becca Nisenbaum and veteran Seronia Harris-Everett joined Daniel in studio to share more about the workshops. Where Is Sherman? Twisted Sister. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and the holiday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 injured after semi hits SUV on south side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized and another injured after their SUV was hit by a semi-truck Sunday on the south side of Indianapolis. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the 5900 block of S. East Street near US-31 and Edgewood Avenue for a car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Upon arrival, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Man brings gun to former place of employment, none injured

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has confirmed with Clinton County dispatch that a man, currently thought to be a former employee, brought a gun to a business on County Road 350 South to intimidate people there Saturday afternoon. Nobody was injured. Officers left the scene around 6:40...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Funeral guest killed in shooting in church's parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon ended tragically when a guest was shot and killed in the church's parking lot. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue. IMPD officers said a fight in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan, others honored at IMPD ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS — February 27, 2022 is a day that forever changed the life of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Mangan. Mangan was shot in the neck while responding to a call in Fountain Square. After shots were fired, his partner, Officer Dan Majors and four other officers rushed to help their wounded colleague.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atomic-ranch.com

A Wooded MCM Indianapolis Home is An Unearthed Gem

Hidden by trees, this MCM home renovation in Indianapolis used stunning wood materials to expand its connection to nature. Large, paneled windows and architecture merging with natural surroundings are familiar features of Mid Century Modern homes. However, an abode concealed by trees near the Williams Creek neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana, takes these characteristic motifs to new, grander heights.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 shot and killed outside church on Indy’s near northeast side

UPDATE: The coroner’s office identified the victim as 42-year-old Alan Jermaine Turman. They’ve made an arrest in the case. INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed outside a church on Indy’s near northeast side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

VIDEO: Family of 9 displaced by east side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A family of nine is without shelter after a large fire heavily damaged their east-side Indianapolis home. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a heavy fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the home in the 2000 block of Sotheby Lane on the city’s east side. The fire, IFD said, forced the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

