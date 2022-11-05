Read full article on original website
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Philly frustration: Philadelphia first city to lose 2 major sports titles on same day
It has been a golden year for sports in Philadelphia, but even with its success, the City of Brotherly Love set a dubious sports record on Saturday. Philadelphia became the first city to lose two major sports championships on the same day, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Philadelphia...
billypenn.com
Hundreds cheer the red carpet eating of 40th rotisserie chicken, ‘a part of Philly history’
It’s 12 o’clock on Sunday. The clocks have just been turned back. The sky is overcast, but the breeze is warm. The abandoned pier behind the Columbus Boulevard Giant — right near the South Philly Walmart — is bustling. Hundreds of people of all ages (too...
fox29.com
'Just seemed right': Man who ate 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days becomes unexpected Philly champ
PHILADELPHIA - A city down on its luck and devastated by a weekend of disappointing losses, Philadelphia was looking for a win - in walks The Chicken Man!. Forty days ago, Alexander Tominsky refused to chicken out and set out on a mission to eat a whole rotisserie chicken every single day.
fox29.com
Local man eats 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days
Alexander Tominsky, also known as "Chicken Man" has rose to fame in Philadelphia after he ate 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days. He joins "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss the journey.
PhillyBite
A Night at The Black Tie and Sneaker Masquerade Ball 2022
- Realtors Michelle Leonard and Dana Friedman attended the Black Tie and Sneaker Masquerade Ball at Live! Casino and Hotel. to benefit the Trauma Survivors Foundation. My two favorite chefs were James Beard winners Chef Tonii Hicks and Càphê Roasters' Chef Jacob Trinh. Tonii made a great salt...
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
PhillyBite
Best Philadelphia Hotels With Indoor Pools
- There are several Philadelphia hotels with indoor pools. For example, Home2 Suites by Hilton Philadelphia Convention Center has a nice indoor saline pool. This type of pool is a much safer alternative to chlorine pools. It also has a heated spa. Whether you're in town for business or pleasure, there's probably a Philadelphia hotel with a pool near you.
southjerseyobserver.com
Get Into The Holiday “Spirit” With City Cruises Philadelphia
As the holiday season quickly approaches, City Cruises Philadelphia will host lively holiday cruises with offerings for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day where family and friends can come together and enjoy a unique holiday experience on the water. Thanksgiving Day Early Dinner Cruise.
Battle for Bucks County: Oz, Fetterman converge on must-win Philly suburb
After stumping with Donald Trump on Saturday, Oz campaigned Sunday with a GOP senator who backed the former president's impeachment.
howtogeek.com
Why Is It Called “Black Friday”?
The name "Black Friday" was first coined by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush. It has nothing to do with businesses making a profit during the Holiday shopping season. The day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. has become known as “Black Friday.” Retailers across the country...
Philly-based Honeygrow celebrates 10-year anniversary, opens more locations
Honeygrow, the Philly-based fast-casual restaurant, is expanding even further into the suburbs and celebrating a decade in the business. It opened its 30th location in Collegeville last week, and another is opening later this month in Maryland.
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
Oddee
The 6 Best Museums to Visit in Philadelphia
Philly is more than just the "City of Brotherly Love"... Philadelphia is a historic goldmine wrapped up in a beautiful town, making it a great destination for all types of travelers. Regardless of whether you’ve been there just once or go regularly, as it’s just a short drive away, you must make time to explore the top in the area. It’s a great way to rediscover the city, learn something new, and many of these top destinations are also in some of the best parts of the city, making it easy to enjoy a personal walking tour around the best of the best in Philadelphia.
Allison Mintz & James Tomosky: A Shore Thing
James and Allison met during a West Wildwood summer visit with friends, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Allison, from East Lansdowne and Havertown; and James, also from East Lansdowne, hit it off that weekend. “He’s really cute, really nice, and really funny,” Allison thought to herself. James...
Philadelphia Home Depot workers vote against unionizing, as organizers file union-busting complaint
Home Depot workers in Philadelphia have voted against unionizing, dashing organizers’ hopes that the Northeast Philly location would be the first in the nation to do so. Employees at the store on Roosevelt Boulevard on Saturday night voted 165 to 51 against being represented by Home Depot Workers United.
phillyvoice.com
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
At Least 9 People Shot Outside Philly Bar
At least nine people were shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Saturday night, sending multiple victims to area hospitals, authorities said. The shooting occurred outside a bar on Kensington and Allegheny, with a black car pulling up before someone inside fired dozens of shots into a crowd on the sidewalk, CBS Philadelphia reports. Seven of the victims were said to be in stable condition, while two others were described as critical. Police have said they believe multiple shooters were involved, though they are still working to determine a motive. Read it at CBS Philaldelphia
The Man, The Myth, The Legend Mattress Mack Shares His Philly Experience
