New Castle, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After WPIAL title, Freeport volleyball team seeks second state championship

Freeport girls volleyball hasn’t lost to a Class 2A team this season. The Yellowjackets were No. 1 in the Western Pennsylvania Coaches Association rankings from beginning to end, they rolled through Section 5-2A undefeated and they won 12 of 13 sets in the WPIAL tournament to win the program’s second straight WPIAL title and seventh overall since 2010.
FREEPORT, PA
Norwin notebook: Youth football teams play in championship games

Norwin had two teams playing for titles at the Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League championships Oct. 30 at Norwin Knights Stadium. Norwin defeated Trinity, 19-13, in the Division 3 (K-second grade) game to finish with a 10-0 record. Santino Gorski ran for a touchdown and finished with more than 2,000...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Moon boys blank Ambridge to end WPIAL title drought, join girls in WPIAL winners’ circle

Moon coach Earl Pannebaker added context to the history his team made Saturday. The Tigers defeating section rival Ambridge, 3-0, in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game at Highmark Stadium ended several streaks. For people scanning the history books, Moon’s victory snapped a 19-year title drought by giving the Tigers their sixth WPIAL championship.
AMBRIDGE, PA
Deer Lakes hockey team off to strong start in return to PIHL

Varsity hockey has returned to Deer Lakes High School this season. The Lancers won their first three games against the likes of Wilmington, 8-1, Central Valley, 8-1, and Carrick, 5-2. “I am extremely proud of the boys thus far, especially since this is our first varsity team in years to...
RUSSELLTON, PA
Fort Cherry outruns Monessen for wild 1st-round playoff victory

No. 11 Monessen had a stellar night of offense Friday, gaining more than 400 yards and scoring six touchdowns. But No. 6 Fort Cherry had an even better night, with 553 yards in a 56-42 shootout win over the visiting Greyhounds in a WPIAL Class A first-round game at Jim Garry Stadium.
MONESSEN, PA
McKeesport routs Mars in WPIAL 1st round

A week after suffering its first loss in its regular-season finale against Thomas Jefferson, McKeesport made an emphatic return to the win column in its playoff opener Friday night. The fifth-seeded Tigers scored on each of their first seven possessions and relied on a four-touchdown game from quarterback Jahmil Perryman...
MCKEESPORT, PA
A-K valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Avery Bain

Loaded with talent, the Burrell girls volleyball team recently wrapped up a successful season. The Bucs ended the regular season with an 11-3 record and earned a playoff victory over Fort Cherry before falling to fifth-seeded Quaker Valley. The team has had big wins over playoff teams such as Deer...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
Mapletown makes statement, beats Leechburg in Class A first round

The Mapletown Maples heard what was being said about them in WPIAL Class A football circles. That the Tri-County South was a soft conference. That their 10-0 record was a mirage. That running back Landan Stevenson was a nice player by small-town, small-school standards. They heard it, they didn’t like...
LEECHBURG, PA
Pine-Richland dethrones North Allegheny in Class 4A volleyball

Wake up, Pine-Richland. It’s as real as it gets. You’re a WPIAL champion. “You know, I’ve been having this dream for about four months, where I can vividly see us winning the WPIAL finals and listening to ‘We Are The Champions,’” Pine-Richland girls volleyball coach Angela Seman said.
WEXFORD, PA
No. 1 Freeport claims 2nd straight WPIAL girls volleyball championship

After dropping the first set of the WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball championship to Shenango on Saturday, top-seeded Freeport dug deep into a bag full of experience on the big stage. The Yellowjackets relied on that and getting back to its gameplan en route to a 3-1 win and the...
FREEPORT, PA
Latrobe ends playoff win drought with OT thriller over Highlands in 4A

It’s been 54 years since Latrobe tasted a postseason victory. But the Wildcats will get to savor a hard-fought, 28-21 first-round Class 4A overtime win Friday night against Highlands at Golden Rams Stadium. Robert Fulton’s 6-yard touchdown run in the extra session gave Latrobe its first lead of the...
LATROBE, PA

