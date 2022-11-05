Effective: 2022-11-08 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frazier Mountain Communities; Grapevine; Piute Walker Basin; Tehachapi WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 5,500 feet. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches from 4,500 feet to 5,500 feet. Total snow accumulations of an inch or less from 3,500 feet to 4,500 feet. Wind gusts up to 40 MPH. * WHERE...Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Light snowfall along Interstate 5 over Tejon Pass and along Highway 58 over Tehachapi Pass may cause travel delays Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. JPK

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO