golaurens.com
Piedmont Agency on Aging in need of items, volunteers for holiday gift bag project
Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently collecting items for the Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Bags project. Over 500 Meals on Wheels clients will receive a gift bag of items in the four-county serving area, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens Counties. If you or your group are interested in...
WLTX.com
Cat rescued from tree in South Carolina after being stuck for 5 days
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — It's perhaps one of the most cliched scenarios that have ever been associated with the profession. But, yes, firefighters and other emergency responders really do sometimes rescue cats from trees. And while many may suggest that feline pets will often come down on their own...
FOX Carolina
Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s Cakes has been mentioned in O, The Oprah Magazine.
live5news.com
Dog recovering at Upstate shelter after being ‘shot and left for dead’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said their shelter recently took in a dog that was in desperate need of help after being shot somewhere in south Georgia. Officials said even though the shelter was full when someone told them about Nate, they found a way to...
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. deputies investigating after $4000 worth clothing items stolen from flea market
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than $4000 worth of tie-dye hoodies and shirts were stolen from a flea market in October. Deputies say between Oct. 23 and Oct. 28 a multitude of miscellaneous clothing items were stolen from a unit...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County mother describes drive-by shooting at her home, with kids inside
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — Keri French is a mother of four, currently living in Williamston. French said she and her children were at home Wednesday night when bullets started to pass through her house. "I didn’t know why they were trying to kill me and my entire family,” French said....
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
HOA concerned about security at Greenville Country Music Festival
One of Greenville's biggest music festivals is starting tomorrow, but the event is now getting some backlash from people who leave nearby.
WLOS.com
Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted
SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing endangered man last seen leaving hospital
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police are searching for a missing man with dementia who was last seen leaving the hospital Monday morning. Police say 77-year-old James Waters left Spartanburg Medical Center in his silver 2020 Honda CRV with license number 229903W at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
carolinapanorama.com
Flock of birds in Beaufort County tests positive for HPAI
A mixed flock of domesticated birds on a Beaufort County farm tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that is affecting 45 states across the country. Dead birds were submitted to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center (CVDC), and a positive identification was confirmed on Nov....
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
WYFF4.com
Blood drives held in memory of Upstate teen who died from flu
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate family is working to save lives nearly five years after the loss of their 19-year-old son. On Saturday, two blood drives are being held in Anderson County in memory of Hunter Allen. In partnership with The Blood Connection, one blood drive is being held...
WYFF4.com
10,000 sandwiches made, given away in Greenville to honor founder of Duke's Mayonnaise
GREENVILLE, S.C. — In honor of National Sandwich Day, organizations came together to give back to the community, by way of giving away free sandwiches. Feed and Seed, along with Visit Greenville SC, collaborated for the event. “Visit Greenville SC and the Feed and Seed partnered to make 10,000...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County
PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
