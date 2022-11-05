ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

Veterans celebrated at SC Veterans Upstate Salute

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we approach Veterans Day, celebrations for the men and women who have served this country are already beginning. The SC Upstate Veterans Salute took over Fluor Field on Sunday, an event organizers say is one of the largest for veterans in the state each year.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

“Through Our Eyes” photography project document’s homelessness in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earlier this year a local photographer started a project documenting homelessness in Spartanburg County. Except—it wasn’t him taking the pictures. They gave out disposable cameras to people experiencing homelessness. Their task was to take pictures showing what their daily lives look like. For the first time—those pictures are being shown to the world.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry County Council District 3 Q&A

NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, voters in Newberry County District 3 will decide who will represent them on Newberry County Council, incumbent Henry Livingston (Democrat) or challenger Karl Sease (Republican). Both candidates live in Pomaria. The following questions were submitted to each candidate via email or...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate store celebrating Fountain Pen Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every day you can find something fun to celebrate-- whether it’s National Ice Cream Day or National Disney Day. Friday, you can celebrate the 11th annual Fountain Pen Day. The ink-credible day is celebrated the first Friday of November, after pen was put to...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Early voting in SC brings high voter turnout

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Early voting in South Carolina and North Carolina for the midterm election ends Saturday. The last day of early voting in South Carolina is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. In North Carolina, early voting ends Saturday at 3 p.m. You can find information about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Flock of birds in Beaufort County tests positive for HPAI

A mixed flock of domesticated birds on a Beaufort County farm tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that is affecting 45 states across the country. Dead birds were submitted to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center (CVDC), and a positive identification was confirmed on Nov....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted

SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
SALUDA, NC
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February

COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
POLK COUNTY, NC
golaurens.com

Polls open Tuesday for statewide general election

The 2022 general election will be conducted Tuesday, November 8 in Laurens County and across South Carolina. Several statewide and local races are up for grabs. Click here to view your sample ballot. Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. Governor and Lieutenant Governor. Joe Cunningham/Tally Parham Casey, Democratic.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

