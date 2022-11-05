ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Report: Police arrest second suspect, a 14-year-old, in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Police have arrested a second suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington D.C. police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Friday, just days after they charged a 17-year-old with assault with intent to rob while armed, his agent said on Twitter.

Police have not officially announced the arrest. It's unclear what the 14-year-old suspect was charged with specifically. of the alleged robbery, which is still under investigation.

in D.C.'s H Street Corridor when two people tried to rob him. Robinson fought one of the suspects off, but he was shot twice in the leg. Robinson was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery the next day.

Then, just 42 days later, Robinson made his NFL debut before he scored his first touchdown just four days later.

"My passion for this game runs so deep," he said. "I never thought I'd be in a situation where I had to question or be questioned about if I could return to playing football.

"Once the doctors told me I'd be able to play ball again, my mind automatically clicked into what I needed to do to get myself back on the football field."

Robinson has 175 rushing yards and one touchdown on 54 carries so far this season. The Commanders will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Memphis, TN
