SAINT PETER, Minn. — The No. 2 Gusties had no short of offense Friday night, scoring a total of seven goals, four on the power play, to deal Lake Forest their first loss of the year, 7-0. After scoring only one goal in their season opener, the Gusties got their offense off to a quick start, taking advantage of their first power play opportunity, as Brooke Power (Jr., Lakeville) netted a feed from Hailey Holland (Sr., Aberdeen, S.D.) for her first goal of the year. It would take only five minutes for the Gusties to get on the board again, thanks to the efforts of Lily Mortenson (Fy., Champlin). Mortenson walked through the offensive zone, past two Lake Forest defenders, and across the crease of Forester goaltender Hannah Turnage, putting the puck past the goal line for her first collegiate goal in her second collegiate game.

LAKE FOREST, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO