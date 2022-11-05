Read full article on original website
gustavus.edu
Men’s Hockey Loses 3-0 at UW-Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Gustavus men’s hockey team Saturday night lost 3-0 at UW-Eau Claire. The Gusties drop to 0-1-1 overall while the Blugolds, who received votes in the latest USCHO.com poll, improve to 2-0. After a scoreless first period, the Blugolds scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at the 4:37 mark of the second period. Eau Claire added two goals midway through the third period and held on for the shutout.
gustavus.edu
Remington’s Power Play Goal Gives Gusties 1-0 Win, Weekend Sweep
SAINT PETER, Minn. — Hot off scoring four power play goals the night before, the Gustavus women’s hockey special teams were back at it again, scoring the only goal necessary to defeat Lake Forest 1-0 Saturday afternoon. Brooke Remington (Jr., Scandia) was the hero for the Gusties, netting a power play goal in the third period — her first of the season and first in a Gustie jersey.
gustavus.edu
Volleyball Wins MIAC Playoff Championship in Five-Set Thriller
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The No. 14 nationally-ranked Gusties played only one match to five sets in the regular season, a 3-2 victory over St. Olaf. History was destined to repeat itself Saturday night, as the Gusties emerged victorious in a five-set thriller, defeating St. Olaf to win the MIAC Playoff Championship and punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
gustavus.edu
Men’s Soccer Falls to St. Olaf 2-1 in MIAC Title Match
SAINT PETER, Minn. – Playing a man down for the last 33 minutes of the game due to a red card, the Gustavus men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season in a 2-1 decision against St. Olaf in the MIAC playoff championship Saturday. The Gusties drop to 14-1-4 overall, while the Oles earn the MIAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA tournament with a record of 13-5-1. Gustavus, ranked No. 1 in the region and No. 5 in the nation, could be considered a lock to earn an at-large berth to the national tournament, which will be announced at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
gustavus.edu
2022-23 Men’s Hockey Season Preview
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s hockey team is set to drop the puck on its 2022-23 campaign Friday night at No. 12-ranked UW-Stevens Point. The Gusties lost six of their top seven point-scorers from last season, but return a young group that gained valuable experience a year ago.
gustavus.edu
Football Wins Shootout at St. Olaf 49-37
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – The Gustavus football team secured the MIAC Northwoods Division No. 2 seed Saturday with a 49-37 win at St. Olaf. The Gusties improve to 6-3 overall, 5-2 in the MIAC, and finish 3-1 in the division, and are set to host Skyline Division No. 2 seed Augsburg next Saturday during the MIAC championship week.
gustavus.edu
No. 2 Gusties Erupt for Seven Goals Against Lake Forest
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The No. 2 Gusties had no short of offense Friday night, scoring a total of seven goals, four on the power play, to deal Lake Forest their first loss of the year, 7-0. After scoring only one goal in their season opener, the Gusties got their offense off to a quick start, taking advantage of their first power play opportunity, as Brooke Power (Jr., Lakeville) netted a feed from Hailey Holland (Sr., Aberdeen, S.D.) for her first goal of the year. It would take only five minutes for the Gusties to get on the board again, thanks to the efforts of Lily Mortenson (Fy., Champlin). Mortenson walked through the offensive zone, past two Lake Forest defenders, and across the crease of Forester goaltender Hannah Turnage, putting the puck past the goal line for her first collegiate goal in her second collegiate game.
gustavus.edu
Cross Country Competes at Saint John’s Fall Finale
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. — The men’s and women’s cross country teams took to Collegeville, Minn. Friday night to compete in the Saint John’s Fall Finale. The Gusties competed against athletes from Saint John’s and Saint Benedict, posting five top-15 finishes. “The Saint John’s meet used to...
3 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Wisconsin that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service, as well as for absolutely delicious food prepared with high-quality ingredients only.
agupdate.com
Father-son team dig in for potato success
MADISON, Wis. – Steve and Andy Diercks recently were presented an Honorary Recognition Award from the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. The father-son team own and operate Coloma Farms of Coloma, Wisconsin. “It’s quite an honor and we’re proud to receive it, but there are a...
nbc15.com
DNR changes shooting range hours for daylight savings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several Wisconsin shooting ranges will be changing their hours to accommodate daylight savings, which starts Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminded users Friday. The DNR said the operating hours for the Yellowstone, Columbia and Wautoma shooting ranges will all be shortened to align...
wortfm.org
Invasive Carp in Wisconsin Waters
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for your up-to-date fishing report on Fishy Business. This week, Nate Wegehaupt and Pat Hasburgh break down what’s happening in Madison lakes, and the ups and downs of invasive carp in our waters. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes...
travelawaits.com
10 Historic Hidden-Gem Towns To Explore In Wisconsin
Beyond the beer and cheese curds, Wisconsin also serves up a healthy portion of history, especially for visitors willing to look beyond the state’s larger cities. That history is perhaps best seen — and felt — in spots that you might not normally consider as you plan a road trip or vacation. Make no mistake, the Badger State’s smaller hidden-gem towns are worth checking out — each for different reasons, all harkening back to the past.
Lack of funding and Wisconsin school finance flaw forces school districts to solve their own problems
A near-record number of Wisconsin schools can’t afford the upgrades they need. So, they’re asking taxpayers to help. La Crosse’s proposal costs the most. A flaw in the state’s school finance structure rewards some schools and punishes others.
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
Why Bother, Wisconsin
Midterm elections are coming up November 8 and with each election there is so much at stake. Professor Ron Watson said “American democracy is in its most dire situation in the lifetime and living memory of any of us.” Which is true, being only 22 years old this reality is almost the only voting reality I know, but me and you have the opportunity to change that. Just go out and vote.
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AAA: Green Bay gas prices surge over 40¢ since last week, increases seen in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While many in the community are heading to local gas stations to purchase a Powerball ticketsome have noticed a drastic increase in gas prices throughout the past week. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the current average gas price for regular fuel in...
lawrentian.com
State Government Feature: Rachael Cabral-Guevara
Assemblymember Rachael Cabral-Guevara (R-Wis.), who represents Neenah and the communities west of Appleton in the Wisconsin State Assembly, is seeking a promotion, as is her opponent, Appleton Alderperson Kristin Alfheim, both of whom are running for an open seat in the Wisconsin State Senate. The incumbent, Senator Roger Roth (R-WI) is running for Lieutenant Governor.
WISN
Candidates for Wisconsin governor, U.S. Senate make final push on campaign trail
As the clock counts down until Election Day, candidates spent Sunday talking to voters. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels hosted a Packers watch party Sunday afternoon at Pop's Pub on Pioneer in Muskego. It was part of his "Let's Get to Work" tour in the final days before the election.
seehafernews.com
Report Grades Wisconsin Utilities on Clean-Energy Pledges
Utilities across the country are making climate pledges – but they’re not always backing them up. That’s according to a report that includes grades for a few Wisconsin companies. The Sierra Club compared the actions a company takes to boost its renewable-energy use to its publicly stated...
