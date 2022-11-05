Read full article on original website
Related
GOP Candidate Says Abortion Decisions Belong to 'Gentlemen' Legislators
A Republican nominee for the Senate sparked a furious backlash on social media after saying that he thinks decisions on abortion rights belong to "gentlemen" state legislators. Don Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army general running against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire, made the comments when speaking about whether...
Dr. Oz Says Abortion Should Be Between Women, Doctors And… Local Politicians
Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, said Tuesday that discussions about abortion access should be left to women, doctors and “local political leaders.”. Oz made the comments during his first and only debate against Democratic rival John Fetterman, who is the state’s lieutenant...
New Ad Shows Stark Reality Of Texas’ Abortion Ban: Children Having Children
Mothers Against Greg Abbott hopes the ad shows the very real scenarios the Texas governor and other Republicans have opened up for millions of little girls.
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
Feds Launch First Investigation into Allegations that a Woman Was Denied a Medically-Necessary Abortion
A Missouri hospital is under investigation after allegedly denying abortion services to a woman whose life was at risk due to a pregnancy that was no longer viable The federal government has launched an investigation after a Missouri hospital allegedly denied abortion services during a medical emergency. In October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched an investigation after doctors at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri denied abortion services to a woman, violating the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, according to Kaiser...
Washington Examiner
Drop in US abortions shows banning abortion works
It turns out that laws protecting the unborn save lives, regardless of what liberal skeptics say. In the two months following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, the United States saw the number of legal abortions performed drop by 10,000 — a 6% decline, according to a report detailed by the New York Times.
CNET
These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
Amendment 2 puts abortion policy solely in hands of elected legislators
Republicans have led in the Kentucky State Senate for more than 20 years, standing up and speaking for the principles of most Kentucky residents across the commonwealth. In 2016, Kentucky voters flipped control in the Kentucky House of Representatives for the first time in nearly a century, solidifying the strength of the commonwealth’s conservative values.
Detroit News
Michigan justice who tried to block abortion plan paid for girlfriend's abortion: report
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Brian Zahra's ex-wife told NBC News that Zahra paid for her to have an abortion in the 1980s when the two were dating in college. Alyssa Jones of Plymouth detailed her experience getting an abortion when she and Zahra were dating in 1983. Jones told NBC...
The next big battle in America's abortion fight will be over fetal personhood
Five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pregnant Texas woman, Brandy Bottone, protested a ticket she’d been issued for driving alone in a carpool lane. Bottone argued that under the Supreme Court’s recent logic that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, her unborn fetus counted as a person and thus satisfied the high-occupancy vehicle lane requirements. Her ticket was later dismissed.
Pro-life groups urge states to step up support for women after data predicts 60K fewer abortions in next year
After data predicted there could be more than 60,000 fewer abortions in next year after Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, pro-life groups are urging states to step up and help families, pregnant women.
How Ectopic Pregnancy Got Drawn Into the Abortion Debate
At 3 a.m. on June 23, Kathryn Sanders went to the ER in Missoula, MT, worried about the sharp pain she was experiencing on her right side. "I was cramping and was definitely in pain, similar to period cramps," she says. At the hospital, she was given a pregnancy test, which was positive, then an ultrasound. "During the ultrasound, the doctor came in and told me, basically in one breath: 'You're pregnant, it's ectopic, it's dangerous, it's not viable, we need to operate.'" By 7 a.m., Sanders was having surgery to remove the ectopic pregnancy and her right fallopian tube.
Washington Examiner
Ohio voters should not be fooled by Tim Ryan’s third-trimester abortion limit
Congressman Tim Ryan , now running for a Senate seat from Ohio, recently came out in support of the smallest of limits on abortion — a prohibition in the third trimester. Ryan is taking this position because he is in a tight race against the pro-life Republican candidate J.D. Vance . Ryan hopes to pick off enough moderate and independent voters to win. But Ohio voters should not be fooled.
Biden, Democrats blasted for 'threat to democracy' warnings: This will backfire like 'Defund the Police'
'Outnumbered' panel reacts to the Democrats' final message before midterms and discusses whether it will impact voters heading to the ballots on Tuesday.
Legal abortions dropped 6 percent in months after Roe was overturned: research
The number of legal abortions completed in the United States fell by 6 percent in the two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, according to a new report from WeCount, an organization led by the Society of Family Planning (SFP). The data come as the country gears...
Washington Examiner
decision resulted in 10,000 fewer abortions in first two months: Report
The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June resulted in 10,000 fewer legal abortions nationwide in the following two months, according to a new analysis, as over a dozen states implemented laws that restricted or banned access to the procedure. Between July and August, the number of surgical...
Online requests for abortion pills surged after reversal of Roe v. Wade: Study
The number of online requests for abortion pills has surged nationwide in the months following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with the largest increases being reported in states that now have total or near-total bans on abortions.
Mother Jones
The Future of Abortion Is Up for Grabs in These States on Tuesday
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, President Joe Biden has been telling voters the solution is the polls. “Vote, vote vote,” he implored them a week after the court decided there was no constitutional right to abortion, after all. “Vote, vote, vote,” he repeated in July, signing an executive order that took some of the steps in his power to protect abortion access. “Vote, vote, vote,” he added last month, promising an abortion-rights bill first thing next January, if Democrats first win sufficient majorities.
Detroit News
For Proposal 3 supporters, the fight for abortion rights is personal
As news emerged this spring that the U.S. Supreme Court was expected to overturn Roe v. Wade and word spread about a campaign to get an abortion rights amendment on Michigan's ballot, Amanda Mazur knew she wanted to get involved. The 35-year-old, who lives in Oceana County in west Michigan...
SFGate
Who Will Win the Battle for Congress? Four Scenarios.
Just about anything is still possible in this year’s midterm elections. Everything from a Democratic hold in the Senate and a fairly close race for the House to something like a Republican rout is well within the range of realistic possibilities on Tuesday. Why such a wide range? With...
Comments / 0