Feds Launch First Investigation into Allegations that a Woman Was Denied a Medically-Necessary Abortion

A Missouri hospital is under investigation after allegedly denying abortion services to a woman whose life was at risk due to a pregnancy that was no longer viable The federal government has launched an investigation after a Missouri hospital allegedly denied abortion services during a medical emergency. In October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched an investigation after doctors at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri denied abortion services to a woman, violating the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, according to Kaiser...
Drop in US abortions shows banning abortion works

It turns out that laws protecting the unborn save lives, regardless of what liberal skeptics say. In the two months following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, the United States saw the number of legal abortions performed drop by 10,000 — a 6% decline, according to a report detailed by the New York Times.
These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November

For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
The next big battle in America's abortion fight will be over fetal personhood

Five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pregnant Texas woman, Brandy Bottone, protested a ticket she’d been issued for driving alone in a carpool lane. Bottone argued that under the Supreme Court’s recent logic that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, her unborn fetus counted as a person and thus satisfied the high-occupancy vehicle lane requirements. Her ticket was later dismissed.
How Ectopic Pregnancy Got Drawn Into the Abortion Debate

At 3 a.m. on June 23, Kathryn Sanders went to the ER in Missoula, MT, worried about the sharp pain she was experiencing on her right side. "I was cramping and was definitely in pain, similar to period cramps," she says. At the hospital, she was given a pregnancy test, which was positive, then an ultrasound. "During the ultrasound, the doctor came in and told me, basically in one breath: 'You're pregnant, it's ectopic, it's dangerous, it's not viable, we need to operate.'" By 7 a.m., Sanders was having surgery to remove the ectopic pregnancy and her right fallopian tube.
Ohio voters should not be fooled by Tim Ryan’s third-trimester abortion limit

Congressman Tim Ryan , now running for a Senate seat from Ohio, recently came out in support of the smallest of limits on abortion — a prohibition in the third trimester. Ryan is taking this position because he is in a tight race against the pro-life Republican candidate J.D. Vance . Ryan hopes to pick off enough moderate and independent voters to win. But Ohio voters should not be fooled.
decision resulted in 10,000 fewer abortions in first two months: Report

The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade in June resulted in 10,000 fewer legal abortions nationwide in the following two months, according to a new analysis, as over a dozen states implemented laws that restricted or banned access to the procedure. Between July and August, the number of surgical...
The Future of Abortion Is Up for Grabs in These States on Tuesday

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, President Joe Biden has been telling voters the solution is the polls. “Vote, vote vote,” he implored them a week after the court decided there was no constitutional right to abortion, after all. “Vote, vote, vote,” he repeated in July, signing an executive order that took some of the steps in his power to protect abortion access. “Vote, vote, vote,” he added last month, promising an abortion-rights bill first thing next January, if Democrats first win sufficient majorities.
Who Will Win the Battle for Congress? Four Scenarios.

Just about anything is still possible in this year’s midterm elections. Everything from a Democratic hold in the Senate and a fairly close race for the House to something like a Republican rout is well within the range of realistic possibilities on Tuesday. Why such a wide range? With...
