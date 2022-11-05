ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball: Lotto fever grips US for $1.6bn world record prize

After more than three months without a winner in the premier lottery game in the US, this weekend's draw has grown to the biggest the world has ever seen. The Powerball jackpot advertised for Saturday now stands at an estimated pre-tax prize of $1.6bn (£1.4bn). That tops the previous...
