Bears in thick of Big 12 championship game race
What seemed like a dim, shrouded path for Baylor three weeks ago has now evolved into a clear, bright road. The Bears can get back to the Big 12 championship game, and they don’t even have to rely on anybody else to help them. If the Bears win the...
Baylor women's preview: Bears embracing unusual underdog role, eager to apply pressure
There is an inherent amount of pressure that comes with coaching or playing for the Baylor women’s basketball program. Nicki Collen knew that going in last year. She fully knew what she was getting into, a program where conference championships, Final Fours and national championships are a reasonable expectation, because of the culture that Kim Mulkey established.
Baylor notebook: Road win keeps Bears in hunt for Big 12 title game
Three weeks ago, Baylor looked like it had no chance of getting back to the Big 12 championship game after winning the title last year. Now the Bears have a shot after beating Kansas at home and knocking off Texas Tech and Oklahoma on the road to improve to 4-2 in the Big 12 with three games remaining.
Baylor regents OK $90M riverside Fudge Football Center
Baylor University regents approved the next phase of construction for the riverside Fudge Football Development Center, bringing the project’s total cost to $89.6 million. Regents voted to approve a $78.6 million second phase of construction on the center, which will house football coaches, support staff and an expanded indoor practice field. Construction is slated to wrap up in spring 2024, according to a press release.
DJ's Sunday Rewind: Watch out for these teams
Before I get into it, I want to give a shout out to all the teams that have finished their seasons. Thank you for all the help in our coverage this year and for trusting us in telling your stories. Non-Playoff Teams To Watch Out For Next Season. Itasca: After...
Thriller for the title: Belton's late kick upends University for district title, 31-29
University was 42 seconds and a defensive stop away from a share of district crown, the Trojans’ first in 26 years. But Belton charged back with a 67-yard drive to punch in a last second 22-yard field goal and take the 31-29, on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium, giving the Tigers (8-2, 6-0) their first outright title since 2009.
Killeen 32, Waco High 6
KILLEEN — The Kangaroos subdued the Lions in the season finale for both teams. Killeen (4-6, 3-5) scored the first 24 points of the game, but the Lions broke up the shutout attempt late in the third quarter when Lazavier Amos scored on a well-executed 50-yard touchdown reception. Waco...
PHOTOS — High school football Week 11 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov, 3-4, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Hillsboro 62, Venus 9
VENUS — The Eagles turned in a season-high scoring output in clinching the final playoff spot in District 4-4A Div. II. Hillsboro (5-5, 2-3) needed a win to wrap up the position and handled its business. Ezrian Emory, the area’s leader in tackles, did most of his damage on offense in this one, as he rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown while catching three balls for 32 yards.
Experts weigh in on predicted recession, housing dynamics in Waco
The three-bed two-bath midcentury home at 2300 Skyline Drive ticks every box on a familiar list: gray exterior, white interior, subway tile patterned linoleum, two ovens, marble countertops, pull-down faucet, walk-in shower, induction cooktop, crown molding and a past career as a vacation rental. Listed at $335,000, the house has...
Scenes from the Waco Rowing Regatta: Nov. 6, 2022
Hundreds of athletes, family members and volunteers gathered at Brazos Park East Sunday for the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta hosted by the Waco Rowing Center. / Music: https://www.purple-planet.com.
Construction of future Waco High tears down past trees
As work on the future Waco High School is proceeding, some of its history — in the form of many trees on the campus — is receding. Several of the live oaks, elms and sycamores fronting the school were removed this week as construction crews continued ground work preparing the site for the new $157 million school being built across the now-closed 42nd Street.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Waco-area news briefs: Lecture explores failure of peace talks in Russia-Ukraine war
The Salvation Army of Waco is looking for volunteers — individuals, groups and businesses — to ring the bells at the Red Kettles this Christmas season. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of The Salvation Army’s primary fundraising efforts. Money collected supports the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year in McLennan County.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Waco will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (8) updates to this series since Updated 30 min ago.
Early voting modest compared to last few elections in McLennan County
Turnout in McLennan County picked up Friday on the final day of in-person early voting ahead of Tuesday's midterms, as it does every election. Despite the strong finish, voters did not match the early voting bar set during the 2020 presidential election or the 2018 midterms. The 2018 midterms saw...
Mike Copeland: Holiday spending; New Chick-fil-A; Caring Senior Service; Lake Air Mall owner
The National Retail Federation is bullish on holiday spending, according to its annual prognostication. It says retail sales during November and December will grow between 6% and 8% year-over-year, peaking at $960 billion. Holiday sales have averaged an annual 4.9% increase the past 10 years. “While consumers are feeling the...
Prize winners announced in Dia de los Muertos parade contest
The public has spoken in the contest for the best entries from the Oct. 29 Dia de los Muertos parade in downtown Waco. A coalition of local groups organized the second annual parade in partnership with Creative Waco. Organizers offered parade entries $1,000 in prizes in each of three categories: best nonprofit, best school club/organization and best individual/business.
