Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Midland, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Wall High School basketball team will have a game with Greenwood High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Football earns season’s biggest win over Western New Mexico
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons (5-5, 4-4) won consecutive games for the first time all season in a 37-14 over the Western New Mexico Greyhounds. It is the Falcons’ largest margin of victory this season. Defensive lineman Joseph Williams was a stand-out performer recording a safety, deflecting a pass that led to an […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Legacy wins fifth straight district title, wins 62-34 over Bronchos
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy defeated Odessa High 65-34 after trouble in the first quarter to win the Rebels fifth consecutive district championship. The Rebels found themselves a 21-7 hole early in the game after two quick interceptions by the Bronchos and a fast start on offense. Midland Legacy responded led by Marcos Davila […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Wink Lady Wildcats sweep Ropesville Lady Eagles in Area playoffs
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – District 2A champions, Wink Lady Wildcats, met the Ropesville Lady Eagles in a neutral location of Andrews Highschool for area playoffs. The Lady Cats swept the Lady Eagles in a quick match (25-14, 25-11, 25-11) and could not be stopped all night long. The Wildcats will face Sterling City in the […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian pulls away in second half to fend off Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Panthers (9-1, 4-1) captured a share of their district title with a 31-15 win over the Midland High Bulldogs (5-5, 1-4). Midland’s season is over while Permian advances to the bi-district round to face El Paso Pebble Hills on Friday November 11th. Watch the video above for highlights.
cbs7.com
Hogan Park Project becomes surprising flashpoint in Midland mayoral race
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland Reporter-Telegram op-ed written by Midland Councilwoman Robin Poole created confusion about the actual cost of the Hogan Park Project. The project would upgrade Hogan Park’s dilapidating scenery by creating seven miles of trails, completely revamping the sports fields, building a splash pad for kids, and adding some slick new dog parks.
cbs7.com
Midland run crew hosts honor run for fellow runner, Popcorn
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Run Crew gathered at Tall City Brewing Co. tonight to honor their fellow runner Popcorn. The Midland community is supporting popcorn, a Midland resident and small business owner, who was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. “He exemplifies what community means and what it means to give...
‘One of a kind’: Beloved Monahans Road Ranger general manager, 50, remembered after deadly crash
Donald Simmons, Jr. was a charismatic boss & a goofy father MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Donald Simmons Jr. lived in West Texas for less than a year. It surely did not feel that way. The 50-year-old general manager at Road Ranger along I-20 in Monahans had a magnetic charisma. Strangers quickly became his friends. Coworkers […]
RIP These Restaurants That Are No Longer In Midland-Odessa!
I remember growing up in the '80s eating some really good food with my parents. Well, to little Rebecca, it was good anyway. It was typically a weekend thing, do some shopping in Odessa or Midland, then go to a restaurant of mom or dad's choice. They didn't ask me. I would eat at McDonald's every day back in the day if I could, so I never got a say in the matter.
6 Awesome Theater Rooms You Have To See In These Midland Odessa Homes!
It's one of those 'luxury rooms' that not every house has. Let's be honest, most homes do not have a 'Theater Room!' But, if you're looking for a place that does, you need to check out these 6 homes here in Midland Odessa! And, these houses are currently for sale. Grab some popcorn and make yourself comfortable in these Midland Odessa Theater Rooms!
cbs7.com
ECISD third grader arrested for Terroristic Threat
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday morning, ECISD police arrested a third grader at Travis Elementary after he threatened his friend with a pocket knife. The student was arrested for a Terroristic Threat, a Class B Misdemeanor. According to ECISD the child had a pocketknife, showed it to a friend, and...
City of Odessa warns drivers of Dixie Blvd. closure
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about a lane closure lasting two weeks. Starting Nov. 7, the right hand lane of northbound Dixie Blvd. will be closed between 38th and 42nd Streets. Contractors will be removing and replacing curb and gutter at the corner of...
cbs7.com
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to media partners at the Odessa American, a shooting at Pat’s Place, 7405 Andrews Highway, left one person dead and another hospitalized and in surgery. Sheriff Mike Griffis said after 11 p.m. Friday two individuals entered Pat’s Place and one individual shot two people....
cbs7.com
Bowie student who attacked teacher placed on probation
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at the Odessa American, the 14-year-old Bowie Middle School student who was recorded attacking his teacher has been placed on probation. The student was charged in September with a first-degree felony, for aggravated assault of a public servant. Ector County Juvenile Court...
cbs7.com
Texas DPS increases reward for Midland man in top ten most wanted fugitives
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Antonio Gonzalez, a Texas ten most wanted fugitive, has been named November’s Featured Fugitive by the Texas DPS. The reward for information that leads to his arrest has been increased to $8,500. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, from Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango...
Basin Bites: BBQ restaurant has been perfecting it’s recipes for 20 years
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The owners of Ed & Tom’s Bar-B-Que live by the rule ‘simple is better.’ “I cook with high heat. My heat comes over my meat, it doesn’t go under it. I cook it at 400-450 degrees. Most people cook at 200-300,” said owner Eddie Mitchell. Mitchell has been perfecting his barbecue […]
Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has identified a victim killed in a shooting late Friday night as 27-year-old Aaron Ramos. A suspect, identified as 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson has been charged with Murder. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. According to a news release, […]
DPS on scene of pickup truck fire on I-20
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a Ford F-250 fire on I-20, near Loop 250. Troopers are assisting with traffic control by diverting traffic in the area. A City of Midland spokesperson said fire crews have put the fire out...
cbs7.com
OPD assisted Ector County Sheriff’s Office with getting a suspect to peacefully turn himself in
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On November 5th, at approximately 6:30 am, the Odessa Police Department was asked to assist the Ector County Sheriff’s Office in getting a suspect in custody in the area of 7200 block of Cross B. The OPD SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Team assisted by...
ECSO, OPD arrest suspect in overnight shooting
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s Office and the Odessa Police Department have arrested a suspect wanted for an overnight shooting. In a press release, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, November 4 at approximately 11:23 P.M., ECSO deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Andrews Hwy in reference […]
Comments / 0