Odessa, TX

Highschool Basketball Pro

Midland, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Hogan Park Project becomes surprising flashpoint in Midland mayoral race

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland Reporter-Telegram op-ed written by Midland Councilwoman Robin Poole created confusion about the actual cost of the Hogan Park Project. The project would upgrade Hogan Park’s dilapidating scenery by creating seven miles of trails, completely revamping the sports fields, building a splash pad for kids, and adding some slick new dog parks.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland run crew hosts honor run for fellow runner, Popcorn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Run Crew gathered at Tall City Brewing Co. tonight to honor their fellow runner Popcorn. The Midland community is supporting popcorn, a Midland resident and small business owner, who was recently diagnosed with lymphoma. “He exemplifies what community means and what it means to give...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

RIP These Restaurants That Are No Longer In Midland-Odessa!

I remember growing up in the '80s eating some really good food with my parents. Well, to little Rebecca, it was good anyway. It was typically a weekend thing, do some shopping in Odessa or Midland, then go to a restaurant of mom or dad's choice. They didn't ask me. I would eat at McDonald's every day back in the day if I could, so I never got a say in the matter.
MIDLAND, TX
93.1 KISS FM

6 Awesome Theater Rooms You Have To See In These Midland Odessa Homes!

It's one of those 'luxury rooms' that not every house has. Let's be honest, most homes do not have a 'Theater Room!' But, if you're looking for a place that does, you need to check out these 6 homes here in Midland Odessa! And, these houses are currently for sale. Grab some popcorn and make yourself comfortable in these Midland Odessa Theater Rooms!
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD third grader arrested for Terroristic Threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday morning, ECISD police arrested a third grader at Travis Elementary after he threatened his friend with a pocket knife. The student was arrested for a Terroristic Threat, a Class B Misdemeanor. According to ECISD the child had a pocketknife, showed it to a friend, and...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Odessa warns drivers of Dixie Blvd. closure

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning drivers about a lane closure lasting two weeks. Starting Nov. 7, the right hand lane of northbound Dixie Blvd. will be closed between 38th and 42nd Streets. Contractors will be removing and replacing curb and gutter at the corner of...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to media partners at the Odessa American, a shooting at Pat’s Place, 7405 Andrews Highway, left one person dead and another hospitalized and in surgery. Sheriff Mike Griffis said after 11 p.m. Friday two individuals entered Pat’s Place and one individual shot two people....
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Bowie student who attacked teacher placed on probation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at the Odessa American, the 14-year-old Bowie Middle School student who was recorded attacking his teacher has been placed on probation. The student was charged in September with a first-degree felony, for aggravated assault of a public servant. Ector County Juvenile Court...
ODESSA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Suspect, victim identified in overnight shooting

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has identified a victim killed in a shooting late Friday night as 27-year-old Aaron Ramos. A suspect, identified as 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson has been charged with Murder. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Andrews Highway late Friday night. According to a news release, […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS on scene of pickup truck fire on I-20

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a Ford F-250 fire on I-20, near Loop 250. Troopers are assisting with traffic control by diverting traffic in the area. A City of Midland spokesperson said fire crews have put the fire out...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO, OPD arrest suspect in overnight shooting

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s Office and the Odessa Police Department have arrested a suspect wanted for an overnight shooting. In a press release, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, November 4 at approximately 11:23 P.M., ECSO deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Andrews Hwy in reference […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX

