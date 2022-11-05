I remember growing up in the '80s eating some really good food with my parents. Well, to little Rebecca, it was good anyway. It was typically a weekend thing, do some shopping in Odessa or Midland, then go to a restaurant of mom or dad's choice. They didn't ask me. I would eat at McDonald's every day back in the day if I could, so I never got a say in the matter.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO