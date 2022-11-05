ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

Pedestrian dragged by van in Derby

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDdhG_0izTPote00

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being dragged several hundred feet by a van, according to authorities.

A male was hit at about 6 p.m. in the area of Division and Rufus streets in Derby, and was dragged until the vehicle stopped at Seymour Avenue. A witness who saw the crash ran through the Griffin Hospital parking lot and onto Seymour Avenue, where they were able to get the van to stop.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, according to Ansonia police. Officers are still trying to determine the sequence of events, and why the van was dragging a person.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Car crashes into building, building deemed unsafe

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to 213 Spencer Street today for a vehicle into the building. An SUV went through the front of the building, striking a support column inside, according to the Department. Two people sustained minor injuries, were evaluated by Fire Department Paramedics, and...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Hartford police investigating homicide on Weston Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday morning. Police said around 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a hotel room on Weston Street for the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was brought to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bronx man killed in fatal crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bronx man was killed Saturday night after his car crashed into another vehicle on I-91 southbound near Exit 21 in Middletown, according to police. Petrit Marku, 51, for an unknown reason, lost control of his vehicle and collided with the vehicle driven by Rami Ghanem, 47, of Tennessee. After the collision, […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Southington woman killed in crash on RT 15

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington woman who exited her vehicle after a prior motor vehicle accident on Route 15 was struck and killed by a car in the left lane, according to the Connecticut State Police. Alexandria Breanna Rivera, 29, was involved in an accident on Route 15 northbound in Meriden that left her […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Woman in critical condition after Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in Norwich on Saturday morning. Police responded to the scene to find the 30-year-old woman laying face down at a condo complex on West Thames Street. There is no public safety concern at this time and it […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Suspect in double shooting at Newington auto parts store arrested

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to a double shooting inside an auto parts store on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington, police said. Sherod Aldon Hackett, of Montville, was arrested Sunday night, about a half mile from the O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 3443 Berlin Turnpike, where police said Hackett […]
NEWINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian struck, dragged 300 feet in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital on Friday night. The collision happened about 6:15 p.m., first reported at Division Street and Rufus Street, then at Division Street and Wakelee Avenue. The first officers on scene found an elderly pedestrian had been struck by a cargo van at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street and then dragged several hundred feet onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

‘Jamie’s Run’ hits the road in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Old Wethersfield Sunday morning. It was “Jamie’s Run” for Connecticut Children’s Hospital, held in honor of Jamie Knotts. Jamie died at just 5 years old back in 2010 due to a rare type of liver tumor. The race features a 5K, a 3K […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police investigate fatal hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police are investigating after a hit-and-run killed a 78-year-old man from Waterbury on Saturday night. At around 8:44 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian near 638 East Main St. The victim was located and taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and was declared […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Fatally Struck After Crash on Route 15 North in Meriden

A woman who was involved in a crash on Route 15 north in Meriden early Sunday morning has died after she was struck by a passing vehicle. State police said two vehicles were involved in separate crashes on the highway around 1:30 a.m. and became disabled in the left and right lanes of travel.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Motorcycle accident closes road, New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Milford Mayor, Pete Bass, said route 7 south was closed due to a motorcycle accident. Both Brookfield Fire Company’s were on scene. The New Milford Mayor says the road has since reopened.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Milford barricade subject taken into custody

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The subject of a three-day barricade situation in Milford is in custody, authorities announced Friday afternoon. Police received a call Wednesday from a tenant who said that a shot had been fired from inside his building in the 300 block of Bridgeport Avenue, according to PFC Marilisa Anania. The man reportedly […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy