Pedestrian dragged by van in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being dragged several hundred feet by a van, according to authorities.

A male was hit at about 6 p.m. in the area of Division and Rufus streets in Derby, and was dragged until the vehicle stopped at Seymour Avenue. A witness who saw the crash ran through the Griffin Hospital parking lot and onto Seymour Avenue, where they were able to get the van to stop.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, according to Ansonia police. Officers are still trying to determine the sequence of events, and why the van was dragging a person.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.