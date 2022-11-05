During the pandemic, this Hawaii comic took off online. Now he’s preparing for his biggest live even

Read full article on original website
One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout
Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena
Despite ease of mail-in voting and several hot races, Hawaii sees sluggish turnout for general election
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite a governor’s race and a contentious mayoral contest on Maui, voter turnout in Hawaii’s general election appears to be sluggish ― and could be at or below 2018 levels. As of Saturday, a little more than 193,000 voters on Oahu had mailed in...
Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
Candidates (and their supporters) make final push in hot Maui mayor's race
Learn how to navigate through Medicare in Plan Advisors Hawaii’s free breakfast seminars
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Plan Advisors and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Plan Advisors, visit www.locationshawaii.com. With so many choices and options among different Medicare health insurance plans, choosing the right plan can...
Outrigger Rainbow Classic to kick off on Friday
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The Maui Police Department has launched new technology aimed at saving more lives
The Best Restaurants in Ko Olina: Oceanfront Dinners, Mai Tai Happy Hours & Local Joints
Whether you’re looking for a fancy pants oceanfront dinner, the best mai tais at happy hour, or a breakfast dive, Ko Olina has you covered. Most restaurants in the Ko’olina area are either located in resorts or the Ko’olina Center (a small shopping center across the street from Aulani).
Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he’s very proud of one in particular. “You know, they talk about diversity a lot in Hollywood. And this is as diverse, as diverse as it gets,” he said. “And homegrown.”. Lee...
New online portal tracks Hawaii’s ongoing drug crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact of drugs across the islands. The state Department of Health recently launched a comprehensive behavioral health dashboard that shows real-time and long-term data about overdoses, substance abuse, and statistics related to mental health.
What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse sneakers
Giving gifts from one’s travels: Like omiyage, Filipinos traditionally give pasalubong
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HNN’s series “Focus on the Philippines” showcases Hawaii’s close ties to the Philippines. One important Filipino cultural tradition is to bring back pasalubong -- or gifts from your travels. In Hawaii and Japanese culture, it’s called omiyage. Annalisa Burgos was on assignment...
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride
Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
Watch in Hawaii: Final total lunar eclipse of 2022
From the night of Nov. 7 into Nov. 8, look up to see the total lunar eclipse!
After a horrific ordeal, ‘Tommy Boy’ the poi dog is reunited with his ‘ohana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an emotional reunion for a dog slashed with a machete on Maui. Draped in lei, “Tommy Boy” flew to Oahu on Tuesday and jumped into the arms of his owner at Honolulu’s airport. The two hadn’t seen each other in three years, ever since Tommy Boy was lost.
