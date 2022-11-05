ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

During the pandemic, this Hawaii comic took off online. Now he’s preparing for his biggest live even

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
hawaiinewsnow.com
 2 days ago
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena

Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.9 billion. A Kentucky-based artist has developed the prototype for a horse sneaker. Outrigger Rainbow Classic to kick off on Friday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Tickets are...
Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
Outrigger Rainbow Classic to kick off on Friday

Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $1.9 billion. A Kentucky-based artist has developed the prototype for a horse sneaker. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 4...
Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
New online portal tracks Hawaii’s ongoing drug crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact of drugs across the islands. The state Department of Health recently launched a comprehensive behavioral health dashboard that shows real-time and long-term data about overdoses, substance abuse, and statistics related to mental health.
What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse sneakers

Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Trade winds dominate the week with showers hitching a ride

Breezy trade winds will shift from a more northeasterly direction this week, with showers mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some deeper moisture will bring a higher chance of showers mainly Monday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain is expected. Wednesday into the weekend, more typical trade wind weather is...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

