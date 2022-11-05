During the pandemic, this Hawaii comic took off online. Now he’s preparing for his biggest live even

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO