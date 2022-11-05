WORCESTER – If it weren’t for good news, the Railers wouldn’t have any. Their 5-2 victory over the Norfolk Admirals here Sunday afternoon has put them on the verge of going where no Worcester hockey team has ever gone before, and no ECHL team has gone before. The triumph extended their season-opening winning streak to eight games. That ties the 2014-15 Sharks for the longest winning streak of any kind by a city team. They won eight straight from Jan. 4, 2015 through Jan. 21.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO