Southwick, MA

MassLive.com

No. 14 Taconic defeated by No. 3 Oxford in the Div. VIII football state tournament

OXFORD — No. 14 Taconic fell to No. 3 Oxford in the first round of the Division VIII State Tournament. Oxford’s strong offense propelled it past Taconic throughout the game. The trio of Lucas Lambert, Jadan Morales and Robert Fisher dominated through and around the Taconic defense. Both the passing and running game was strong for the Pirates, and it was difficult to stop.
Worcester Railers win again; tie ECHL record with 8-0 start

WORCESTER – If it weren’t for good news, the Railers wouldn’t have any. Their 5-2 victory over the Norfolk Admirals here Sunday afternoon has put them on the verge of going where no Worcester hockey team has ever gone before, and no ECHL team has gone before. The triumph extended their season-opening winning streak to eight games. That ties the 2014-15 Sharks for the longest winning streak of any kind by a city team. They won eight straight from Jan. 4, 2015 through Jan. 21.
The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'

WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
Westfield professor, author’s first novel focuses on chaos of late 1960s

WESTFIELD — It took Trudy Knowles 35 years and more than 100 drafts to write her first novel, “Radishes and Red Bandanas.”. The first draft sat in a box for 25 years. About 10 years ago, she started working on it again. In between that first draft and its publication in September, Knowles wrote dozens and dozens of short stories and even self-published a book of stories, poems and essays that she wrote during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.
