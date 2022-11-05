Read full article on original website
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Girls Soccer State Tournament Scoreboard: Four WMass Teams advance & more
No. 23 West Springfield at No. 10 Silver Lake, 6 p.m.
No. 12 Ware falls just short against No. 5 Old Colony in Div. VIII State Tournament, 22-15
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 12 Ware lost to No. 5 Old Colony in its Round of 16 match of the Division VIII State Tournament on Friday, 22-15.
No. 10 Westfield football falls to No. 7 Billerica in Div. III State Tournament, 42-14
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 10 Westfield lost to No. 7 Billerica in its Division III State Tournament round of 16 match on Friday, 42-14.
No. 4 Central football opens Division I tournament with win, defeats No. 13 Shrewsbury
SPRINGFIELD — The No. 4 Central football team defeated No. 13 Shrewsbury, 60-14, Friday night in the first round of the Division I playoffs at Berte Field as the Golden Eagles begin the homestretch of their quest for four straight state championships.
2022 Girls Soccer Postseason Super 7: Two players from undefeated Monson make list
With the Statewide Tournament starting Friday, take a look at the top seven players from the regular season.
Field Hockey State Tournament Scoreboard: No. 8 Frontier blanks No. 25 Leicester
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The No. 8 Frontier field hockey team clinched its spot in the Division IV Round of 16 Friday with a 5-0 win over No. 25 Leicester at home.
No. 9 East Longmeadow starts slow against No. 8 Middleboro, falls in Div. IV state football playoffs
MIDDLEBOROUGH — No. 9 East Longmeadow started all of its wins this season with a spark.
Billerica QB J.T. Green scores 3 TDs to lead No. 7 Indians past No. 10 Westfield 42-14 in state Division 3 Round of 16 football game
BILLERICA – Billerica senior quarterback J.T. Green passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another as he kept the seventh-seeded Indians unbeaten with a 42-14 win over No. 10 Westfield in a state Division 3 Round of 16 football game Friday night at Billerica Memorial Field. Billerica (9-0) scored...
Late score puts Agawam football over Longmeadow, 19-18
AGAWAM – In a close game, it is often the last to score that determines the winner. Such was the case Friday as the Agawam football team got the winning touchdown with 52 seconds left on the clock.
No. 14 Taconic defeated by No. 3 Oxford in the Div. VIII football state tournament
OXFORD — No. 14 Taconic fell to No. 3 Oxford in the first round of the Division VIII State Tournament. Oxford’s strong offense propelled it past Taconic throughout the game. The trio of Lucas Lambert, Jadan Morales and Robert Fisher dominated through and around the Taconic defense. Both the passing and running game was strong for the Pirates, and it was difficult to stop.
Worcester Railers win again; tie ECHL record with 8-0 start
WORCESTER – If it weren’t for good news, the Railers wouldn’t have any. Their 5-2 victory over the Norfolk Admirals here Sunday afternoon has put them on the verge of going where no Worcester hockey team has ever gone before, and no ECHL team has gone before. The triumph extended their season-opening winning streak to eight games. That ties the 2014-15 Sharks for the longest winning streak of any kind by a city team. They won eight straight from Jan. 4, 2015 through Jan. 21.
Sarat Lincoln in Agawam celebrates centennial with gift to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield
AGAWAM – The Greater Westfield Boys & Girls Club received a $5,000 donation from the Sarat Lincoln dealership in Agawam recently as part of the Lincoln Centennial Celebration. On hand to help present the check was Lincoln regional manager Ken Karwowski from New Jersey along with John “Jack” Sarat,...
spectrumnews1.com
The state playoffs begin on the 'Frenzy'
WORCESTER, Mass. -- The state playoffs are underway and central and western Massachusetts are well represented, especially in division seven. The top seeded West Boylston Lions dominated Tech Boston Academy from start to finish en route to a 49-0 home win. Jamie McNamara helped lead a powerful rushing attack and Brian Smith returned an interception for a touchdown for West Boylston.
Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores twice in Boston College’s loss to Duke
The Boston College football team has not had a great season, but Springfield native Joe Griffin Jr. has. The freshman had a career night against Duke in a loss on Nov. 4, picking up 103 yards and scoring two touchdowns on five receptions. In addition to his night catching the...
Smith College buys single family residence in Northampton for $675,000
Smith College acquired the property at 15 Ahwaga Avenue, Northampton, from Hyman S. Edelstein and Sally R. Edelstein on Oct. 18, 2022, for $675,000 which works out to $340 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 4,639-square-foot lot.
Equine Affaire opens 4-day run at Eastern States Exposition
Equine Affaire, which opens Nov. 10 for four days on the grounds of the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, is more an equine exposition and equestrian gathering than a horse show competition. “If you are new to horses, Equine Affaire is the perfect gateway to the industry because there’s...
Single family residence in East Longmeadow sells for $625,000
Paul Roberge and Jessica Roberge bought the property at 4 Wellington Drive, East Longmeadow, from Karen Balmer on Oct. 19, 2022. The $625,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $215. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. These nearby...
10 least expensive homes sold in Worcester County Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
A condo in Milford that sold for $161,500 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. In total, 130 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $447,827. The average price per square foot was $256.
Hunter charged for baiting deer, bear before hunting season
Hunter was charged after being found in a tree stand over bait targeting deer on Monday, October 17.
Westfield professor, author’s first novel focuses on chaos of late 1960s
WESTFIELD — It took Trudy Knowles 35 years and more than 100 drafts to write her first novel, “Radishes and Red Bandanas.”. The first draft sat in a box for 25 years. About 10 years ago, she started working on it again. In between that first draft and its publication in September, Knowles wrote dozens and dozens of short stories and even self-published a book of stories, poems and essays that she wrote during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.
