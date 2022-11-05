This is the second time Santa Clarita has been recognized as the County’s Most Business-Friendly City; the city also earned the designation in 2008. Santa Clarita was one of nine cities selected as a finalist for the 2022 award and one of four with a population greater than 60,000. Santa Clarita was selected due to its many business incentives and programs, exceptional level of service and strong partnerships with local business organizations.

