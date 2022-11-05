Read full article on original website
Thursday COVID Roundup: Possible Signs of Winter Surge Increase
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed eight new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,595 new cases countywide and 118 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,039, county case totals to 3,501,782 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 92,277 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 511.
L.A. Public Health Hosts Student/Parent Training on Fentanyl
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is hosting virtual Public Health Ambassador training sessions for students and parents to learn more about fentanyl, including the current overdose trends, risk factors associated with youth opioid use, how to recognize an opioid overdose and how naloxone (Narcan) can reverse opioid overdose.
Santa Clarita Again Named Most Business-friendly City in L.A. County
This is the second time Santa Clarita has been recognized as the County’s Most Business-Friendly City; the city also earned the designation in 2008. Santa Clarita was one of nine cities selected as a finalist for the 2022 award and one of four with a population greater than 60,000. Santa Clarita was selected due to its many business incentives and programs, exceptional level of service and strong partnerships with local business organizations.
Board of Supes Recognize Native American Heritage Month
On Nov. 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors formally recognized November as Native American Heritage Month. Supervisors formally acknowledge what is now known as Los Angeles County as the Tongva, Tataviam, Serrano, Kizh and Chumash as well as the region’s American Indian and Alaska Native population, comprised of members from more than 200 tribes.
Nov. 19: Free Drive-thru Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Event
The City of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the FREE Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will take place at College of the Canyons at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Preliminary Estimate of Outstanding Ballots Left to be Processed in 2022 General Election
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced the preliminary estimate of outstanding ballots left to be processed in the 2022 General Election. This preliminary estimate includes Vote by Mail ballots, Conditional Voter Registration ballots, and Provisional ballots returned on or before Election Day. -Vote by Mail ballots: 985,000.
Nov. 11: Walmart Supercenter Grand Re-Opening Celebration
The Walmart Supercenter at 27931 Kelly Johnson Parkway in Santa Clarita will host a Grand Re-Opening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Following the ribbon cutting and grant presentation to Toys for Tots ahead of the holiday season, the store will reopen with a new layout and remodeled departments.
Dec. 4: Deadline for 2023 Sidewalk Poetry Project Entry
How do you know that you are home? How does it taste, smell, sound, look or feel to you? Share your vision of home by submitting a short poem, and your work could be featured in the City of Santa Clarita’s Sidewalk Poetry project. The city is now accepting...
Nov. 19: There’s Snow Place Like Old Town Newhall to ‘Light Up Main Street’
When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a Winter Wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa? If so, then you’re in luck! The City of Santa Clarita is thrilled to welcome the community to Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dogs Left Behind by Woman Who Died in Collection Box Need Homes
Dogs left behind by a woman who died in October after climbing into a collection box in Newhall are up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center, 31044 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384. The two senior dogs, Banjo and Ripley, that have been left behind need to be...
CalArts Ranks No. 5 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2022
California Institute of the Arts earns the number five spot in this year’s top 50 film schools in the United States, per entertainment and media business platform TheWrap. 2. University of Southern California / Los Angeles, CA. 3. New York University / New York, NY. 4. Chapman University /...
Dec. 3-4: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321. The nature center is located one-and-half miles east of Highway 14. Create and decorate your...
SCV Food Pantry Seeks Donations for Turkey Bags
The Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, 24133 Railroad Ave., Newhall, CA 91321, is seeking donations of a variety of food items for Thanksgiving turkey bags to be distributed to Food Pantry clients. Items needed include:. Whole turkeys. Ham. Biscut/cornbreak mix. Broth. Canned corn. Canned green beans. Canned pumpkin/Canned yams. Cranberry...
Canyons Takes Third at SoCal Regional, Advances to State Championship Tourney
Story and photo by Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director. College of the Canyons Women’s Golf is headed back to the state championship tourney after taking third place at the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regional Championship at El Prado Golf Course in Chino on Monday, Nov. 7.
Commemorative Bricks to Recognize Veterans Installed at Plaza
City of Santa Clarita staff members Stewart Williams and Jose Alvarado were recognized Wednesday, Nov. 9 with commemorative bricks honoring their service in the armed forces. The bricks were installed at Veterans Historical Plaza in Old Town Newhall as part of a larger installation in advance of a Veteran’s Day Ceremony to be held Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
COC Coach Howard Fisher Reaches 300 Career Wins
Fisher ended the 2021-22 campaign with 298 wins on his resume and quickly reached the new milestone with back-to-back wins over Cuyamaca College in the Cougars’ season opener on Friday before following up with the victory over Oxnard. The home tourney win was the second in as many years...
TMU Women’s Basketball Gets Road Win Over Tigers
Every player got into the game and 11 players added to the scorebook as The Master’s University Women’s Basketball team beat Occidental 68-41 Thursday night in Eagle Rock. The Lady Mustangs held the Tigers to just eight points in the first half, going to the locker room with a 28-point lead. The Masters shot over 43% from the field and out rebounded Occidental 44–26, while also limiting the Tigers’ offense to under 27% from the field.
