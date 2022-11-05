ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Says He Had ‘No Choice’ With Twitter Layoffs

By Alec Karam
 2 days ago
AFP via Getty

After laying off roughly half of Twitter’s entire staff following his takeover, Elon Musk tweeted that he had “no choice” but to make the cuts since the company is losing more than $4 million a day. “Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required,” he wrote, apparently seeking to ease concerns about the layoffs in the wake of a class-action lawsuit that alleges the company violated both federal and California laws. Many employees had their email access stripped suddenly Thursday night, with a former staffer telling The Daily Beast that it was a “tremendously shitty way” to handle the layoffs.

