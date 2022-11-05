ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Tattoo convention brings together local & national artists, fans & more

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tattoo enthusiasts and artists alike converged in Asheville over the weekend for the annual Tattoo Arts Convention at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. The three-day festival, operated by Villain Arts, brought together local and national artists, performers and fans, with some of the best...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

NC Arboretum announces 2022 Winter Lights schedule, theme

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Arboretum announces the return of its popular holiday-time display, Winter Lights, from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Organizers say this year's theme is "Forest and Garden Enchantment" and will feature new surprises and favorites from past events. "The gnomes, so popular in...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

2 bodies found in NC home

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after deputies found two bodies in a home in Swain County. The Swain County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to the Timber Estates in the Alarka community. Upon arrival, deputies located two deceased people inside the residence. Officials have not released the individuals’ identities but […]
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted

SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
SALUDA, NC
WLOS.com

New library exhibit honors 3 Black men who were lynched in Buncombe County in 1800s

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The history of Buncombe County includes the history of lynching, especially in the period directly following the Civil War. Friday, Nov. 4, there was an unveiling of a new exhibit at the Buncombe County Library Special Collections which honors three Black men who were lynched in the area now known as Buncombe County in the late 1800s.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

37 arrested, many facing drug-related charges, during 4-day operation in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency operation throughout one Western North Carolina county resulted in nearly 40 people being taken into custody and a substantial amount of illegal substances confiscated. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced the "large-scale operation" which started on Oct. 19 resulted in the seizure...
Kingsport Times-News

Christmas at Biltmore displays mansion in holiday splendor

ASHEVILLE — The Biltmore Estate has begun its annual holiday celebration, which offers visitors an opportunity to see the mansion in two different lights, literally. Christmas at Biltmore opened Friday and will remain open until Jan. 8.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

getnews.info

Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin

We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
CANTON, NC

