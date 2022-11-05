ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The history of Buncombe County includes the history of lynching, especially in the period directly following the Civil War. Friday, Nov. 4, there was an unveiling of a new exhibit at the Buncombe County Library Special Collections which honors three Black men who were lynched in the area now known as Buncombe County in the late 1800s.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO