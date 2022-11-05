Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
'Homesick:' New Art in the Heart display shares Asheville residents' housing experiences
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new lineup of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December. The new displays kick off with "Homesick," an audio visual projection consisting of 12 large floating house structures. The structures are varying heights and reach up to 15 feet tall.
WLOS.com
List of resources available to unsheltered population released ahead of winter season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With 130 beds at three facilities being designated as Safe Havens, the City of Asheville has selected ABCCM as the lead agency for those in need during freezing weather for the 2022-23 winter season. A Code Purple is issued when temperatures reach 32 degrees or...
WLOS.com
Tattoo convention brings together local & national artists, fans & more
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tattoo enthusiasts and artists alike converged in Asheville over the weekend for the annual Tattoo Arts Convention at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. The three-day festival, operated by Villain Arts, brought together local and national artists, performers and fans, with some of the best...
WLOS.com
NC Arboretum announces 2022 Winter Lights schedule, theme
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Arboretum announces the return of its popular holiday-time display, Winter Lights, from Nov. 18 through Dec. 31. Organizers say this year's theme is "Forest and Garden Enchantment" and will feature new surprises and favorites from past events. "The gnomes, so popular in...
WLOS.com
42nd Smoky Mountain Toy Run helps put Christmas toys under tree for WNC kids in need
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — Even in the rain, a herd of hogs headed through Swannanoa Saturday, Nov. 5 -- hogs of the motorcycle variety, that is. The 42nd annual Smoky Mountain Toy Run aims to collect Christmas gifts for children in western North Carolina each year. The Smoky Mountain...
2 bodies found in NC home
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after deputies found two bodies in a home in Swain County. The Swain County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to the Timber Estates in the Alarka community. Upon arrival, deputies located two deceased people inside the residence. Officials have not released the individuals’ identities but […]
WLOS.com
Sleepout event in Hendersonville raises money, awareness of homeless youths
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tents were set up outside the Historic Henderson County Courthouse in Hendersonville on Friday. About two dozen people will stay there overnight during the 11th annual Sleepout for Homeless Youth Awareness. The event is held by Only Hope WNC, a local nonprofit set up to...
Drugs, ‘ghost gun’ taken from arrested Asheville teen
The teenager was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Christmas Parade to light up Main Street after dark this year
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Hendersonville is changing up its annual Christmas Parade this year. Following more public requests than officials can count for a nighttime event, the city is making the switch from a daytime setting to evening this year, calling this year's spectacle "Christmas Lights."
WLOS.com
Saluda residents worried about proposed recovery center; ministry calls fears unwarranted
SALUDA, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a recovery center on the North Carolina-South Carolina border are drawing concerns from some neighbors and some in the business community. First Contact Ministries is seeking a special use permit for a parcel of land at 4353 Fork Creek Road in Saluda to create a program that falls under an "assisted living facility" designation under Henderson County code. It would be a recovery center for men.
WLOS.com
New library exhibit honors 3 Black men who were lynched in Buncombe County in 1800s
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The history of Buncombe County includes the history of lynching, especially in the period directly following the Civil War. Friday, Nov. 4, there was an unveiling of a new exhibit at the Buncombe County Library Special Collections which honors three Black men who were lynched in the area now known as Buncombe County in the late 1800s.
WLOS.com
37 arrested, many facing drug-related charges, during 4-day operation in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency operation throughout one Western North Carolina county resulted in nearly 40 people being taken into custody and a substantial amount of illegal substances confiscated. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced the "large-scale operation" which started on Oct. 19 resulted in the seizure...
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas at Biltmore displays mansion in holiday splendor
ASHEVILLE — The Biltmore Estate has begun its annual holiday celebration, which offers visitors an opportunity to see the mansion in two different lights, literally. Christmas at Biltmore opened Friday and will remain open until Jan. 8.
37 arrested for drug trafficking in 4-day operation in Haywood Co.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37 people in a four-day operation that resulted in seizures of methaphetamine, fentanyl, opioids and cocaine. Deputies said on October 19th, multiple agencies participated in a large-scale operation to target drug traffickers in the community. Law enforcement made numerous traffic stops, K9 deployments, and […]
WLOS.com
In its 25th year, touring Tattoo Arts Festival lands in Asheville for third time
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The third annual Asheville Tattoo Arts Festival kicked off Friday, Nov. 4 at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Anything and everything related to tattoos and body art is on display at the event. The festival brings together artists, performers and fans, all looking to show off...
WLOS.com
'They feel victimized twice:' Couple attacked by off-duty Hendersonville K-9 files lawsuit
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Hendersonville regarding an incident involving an off-duty K-9 in 2020. WARNING: Video contains some images that might be disturbing to some viewers:. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs Kevin and Mary O'Neill allege that Sergeant Robert Cantwell, who...
WLOS.com
Community & comradery: With endless possibilities, chess club celebrates age old game
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's one of the oldest games around, but folks with the Smoky Mountain Chess Club never get tired of playing. "It's over 1,000 years old," says acting president Leon Sellards, who's been playing chess for over 60 years. "I enjoy the fellowship and the comradery,"...
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
getnews.info
Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin
We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
First Responder Friday: Hendersonville Emergency Communications Center
When you dial 911 in an emergency in Hendersonville, you'll be talking to a first responder.
