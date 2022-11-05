ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg cemetery holds tours as part of ‘First Friday’

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – As part of Clarksburg’s First Friday events taking place on Nov. 4, two tours were be given through the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Michael Spatafore, co-chairman of the First Friday Committee, conducted the tours at 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. for free. He asked that anyone who was interested in joining meet him in the Caperton Center Parking lot for s’mores and ghost stories before the tours took place.

The tours also highlight the graves of those who helped in the production of West Virginia, as well as to tell some historical facts about the city of Clarksburg.

An idea for the cemetery tours was brought up to Spatafore when First Fridays were started back up this year. This will be the first time that they have done the cemetery tours. If interested in keeping up to date with future First Friday events, click here .

Veterans Day parades in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and one of the ways people celebrate is with parades! Here is a list of Veterans Day parades that you can go to in our area. Morgantown Veterans Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on High Street Belington Veterans Day Parade […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — City council members in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Morgantown Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool through revenue bonds. The ordinance council will consider would approve up to $29 million to fund the renovations through an agreement with the Morgantown Building Commission (MBC). Each project has a price tag of approximately $11 million.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Two new businesses plan to revive downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two Clarksburg businesses celebrated their openings with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on November 4. Gore Luxe Development LLC and Gore Fore Virtual Sports Suite opened Friday morning at the Gore Building located at 209 West Pike Street in Clarksburg. The hotel, originally built in 1913, has been converted to […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Veterans make suggestions at November Veteran Town Hall

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A veteran town hall was held at the Clarksburg VFW Post 573 at 430 West Pike Street on November 4 at 1 p.m. These town halls are to keep veterans updated and to ensure that they, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard and have their concerns addressed […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Staff Shorts | Where's the best area to live in Morgantown?

The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography. For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice. Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Marion County 2022 General Election Guide

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Marion County residents will have a lot to vote for during the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8. Marion County is in the state’s new second U.S. Congressional District. Voters will choose between current Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican and Democrat challenger Barry Wendell, from Monongalia County.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
