Clarksburg cemetery holds tours as part of ‘First Friday’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – As part of Clarksburg’s First Friday events taking place on Nov. 4, two tours were be given through the Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Michael Spatafore, co-chairman of the First Friday Committee, conducted the tours at 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. for free. He asked that anyone who was interested in joining meet him in the Caperton Center Parking lot for s’mores and ghost stories before the tours took place.

The tours also highlight the graves of those who helped in the production of West Virginia, as well as to tell some historical facts about the city of Clarksburg.

An idea for the cemetery tours was brought up to Spatafore when First Fridays were started back up this year. This will be the first time that they have done the cemetery tours. If interested in keeping up to date with future First Friday events, click here .

