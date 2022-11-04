Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Former WWE Diva says she wants to enter the women’s Royal Rumble
The women’s royal rumble has built a reputation for bringing back former WWE female talents. With January fastly approaching, fans are speculating which former talent will make an appearance. In an interview with Just Alyx, Kristal Marshall spoke on returning to the ring and was asked about potentially entering the Royal Rumble.
nodq.com
Rumor killer regarding “Forbidden Door” names that WWE considered for the 2022 Royal Rumble
As seen during the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble, the company brought back several names from the past including Mickie James who was the Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion at the time. Some new information has come out in regards to people that WWE actually considered for the match. While names such as Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson had been rumored, Twitter account @WrestleVotes noted the following to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com…
nodq.com
What Asuka and Io Sky said to each other during WWE RAW translated to English
As seen during the November 7th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, a segment took place to set up the women’s War Games match for WWE Survivor Series 2022. Asuka and Io Sky had a verbal exchange in Japanese and here is the translation courtesy of Twitter user @Himanshu_Doi…. Asuka:...
nodq.com
What Colt Cabana allegedly told Konnan about his falling out with CM Punk
During his podcast, former WCW/TNA star Konnan discussed meeting up backstage with Colt Cabana at an AEW event and asking about CM Punk…. “When I saw Colt Cabana backstage, I remember asking him, ‘So what’s up with you now that Punk is back?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, man. We’re not really talking.’ I go, ‘Come on, dude. After all these years, you guys were boys’ He said, ‘Yeah, man. He just won’t talk to me.’ He would kind of look around, like, he knew.”
nodq.com
What is being said about Jake Paul possibly working with WWE in the future
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Logan Paul came up short in his effort to win the unified WWE universal title against Roman Reigns. Logan’s brother Jake was in attendance for the event and made an appearance during the main event. In regards to Jake possibly...
nodq.com
Photo of Logan Paul as a kid with the WWE Intercontinental title
A photo surfaced on Reddit of Logan Paul as a kid with the WWE Intercontinental Title. In 2022, Logan competed said the following to Ariel Helwani about performing in a WWE ring…. “I’ve been a wrestling fan of WWE my whole life and this is another dream come true. My...
nodq.com
Braun Strowman urges people to “take a joke” after receiving social media backlash
As previously noted, Braun Strowman mocked “flippy flipper” wrestlers in a tweet and several people responded including AEW’s Chris Jericho, WWE’s Mustafa Ali, and NJPW’s Will Ospreay. Here was the exchange between Ali and Strowman…. Ali: “can you teach me how to get fired?”
nodq.com
Braun Strowman mocks “flippy flipper” wrestlers and AEW’s Chris Jericho responds
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Braun Strowman picked up a victory over Omos. Strowman wrote the following on Instagram regarding his match…. “No one see’s the work. No one see’s the tears. No one sees the blood you shed. No one see the pain you’re in. No one see’s the mental stress you go through. No one has any idea what any of us go through to achieve our dreams. With all do respect!!!! I AM NUMBER ONE!!!!!!! #NoOneCanStopMe #IAmNumberOne”
nodq.com
Speculation about John Cena returning to the ring at WWE Wrestlemania 39
As seen during the June 27th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, future matches for John Cena were teased when he was confronted backstage by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. While Cena vs. Theory has been rumored, it’s speculated that the match could be delayed until Wrestlemania 39. In regards...
nodq.com
WWE 24/7 title seemingly discontinued during the November 7th 2022 edition of RAW
During the November 7th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Title. After the match, Nikki disposed of the title in the backstage area. The title has seemingly been discontinued after months of not being featured/defended since the Triple H regime started.
nodq.com
Video: Bret Hart’s Wrestling With Shadows documentary featuring insight into the Montreal Screwjob
From Real Stories: In this feature-length documentary, director Paul Jay was given unprecedented access to the world of Bret Hart and pro wrestling as his camera followed Bret “the Hitman” Hart for one year. Going behind the tightly guarded walls of wrestling’s spectacle and theatre, the film explores the meaning of today’s wrestling morality plays. As fantasy crosses into real life, the true story of Bret Hart’s struggle with Vince McMahon, the legendary owner of the WWE, is revealed. Hitman Hart: Wrestling with Shadows climaxes with the tale of the biggest double-cross in pro wrestling.
nodq.com
The Greatest Wrestling Q&A Ever – Your questions answered about WWE, AEW, and more
To celebrate NoDQ’s 24th birthday and the 20-year anniversary of NoDQ media, we will be doing a special LIVE Q&A. We will answer your wrestling questions regarding WWE, AEW, WCW, TNA/Impact Wrestling, ECW, and more!
nodq.com
Original idea revealed for Bret Hart’s WWE comeback following the Montreal Screwjob
While speaking with The Insiders podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE writer Court Bauer discussed plans for Bret Hart’s comeback in WWE following the Montreal Screwjob…. “Well, the original version was supposed to kind of, sort of, got off the ground in WWE in 2006, or seven. Bret was back in the orbit of WWE after coming to terms with Vince and doing the DVD and at one point was going to be Bret versus Vince at WrestleMania 22 in Chicago, and then Bret was a little uneasy about doing that. They eventually did it much differently a few years later.”
nodq.com
Jeff Jarrett’s role with AEW was a “work in progress” and didn’t happen overnight
As seen during the November 2nd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett made his debut with the company. In addition to being an on-screen character, Jarrett will be working behind the scenes to help expand the company’s live event schedule in 2023. During his My World podcast, Jarrett...
nodq.com
Former WWE writer feels that Bryan Danielson is being “under-serviced” in AEW
During his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on Bryan Danielson’s run in AEW so far…. “Bryan Danielson has been under-serviced as far as character development and story goes. I feel like he has been under-serviced in his matches. I feel like he’s lost more matches than he’s needed to lose. I feel like his motivation for wrestling hasn’t been written as well as it could be written.”
nodq.com
Update on Natalya after being busted open during match against Shayna Baszler
Natalya was seen bleeding from the nose during the end of her match against Shayna Baszler from the November 4th 2022 edition (taped the previous Friday) of WWE Smackdown. Natalya wrote on Twitter that she suffered a broken nose and then revealed that she had a procedure done…. “We moved...
nodq.com
Video: Mia Yim makes her return to WWE during the November 7th 2022 edition of RAW
During the November 7th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The O.C. confronted Judgment Day. AJ Styles revealed that someone had stepped up to help them with their Rhea Ripley problem. The returning Mia Yim then showed up and attacked Ripley with a kendo stick. Styles hit Dominik with a Styles clash and the segment ended with The O.C. standing tall.
nodq.com
NWA issues statement regarding Nick Aldis and he comments on being pulled from shows
A previously noted, Nick Aldis announced that he will be leaving the NWA via his Instagram account. On Monday afternoon, the NWA issued a statement…. NWA response to recent statements made by Nick Aldis. Pursuant to the recent comments made by Nick Aldis, the National Wrestling Alliance, has suspended Aldis...
nodq.com
Kristal Marshall on her WWE marriage angle with Teddy Long: “I wish things went differently”
Back in 2007, Former WWE diva Kristal Marshall was involved in a long-term storyline with Smackdown General Manager Teddy Long. This culminated in an on-screen marriage where Teddy Long suffered a kayfabe heart attack and was written off TV. The following week, Vince McMahon named Vickie the new General Manager.
nodq.com
Report on what WWE originally had planned for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley feud
As seen during the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley but Lesnar’s win was not decisive and Lashley attacked Lesnar after the match. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on how WWE intended to do a third match at Day 1 prior to the event being canceled. Meltzer said the following…
Comments / 0