While speaking with The Insiders podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE writer Court Bauer discussed plans for Bret Hart’s comeback in WWE following the Montreal Screwjob…. “Well, the original version was supposed to kind of, sort of, got off the ground in WWE in 2006, or seven. Bret was back in the orbit of WWE after coming to terms with Vince and doing the DVD and at one point was going to be Bret versus Vince at WrestleMania 22 in Chicago, and then Bret was a little uneasy about doing that. They eventually did it much differently a few years later.”

12 HOURS AGO