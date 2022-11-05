Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
K & W cafeteria offers customers a Thanksgiving Day specialCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Friday November 4 events taking place in the Star CityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
SERWAN ZANGANA: We Have Until Nov. 8 To Clean Up City Council
As we have a few days until the election which is on Tuesday, November 8, it’s not too late to make a change. If we can put all the political differences aside and ignore the political conflicts at the national level, we can just focus on Roanoke City. That way, we can flip to a […]
WDBJ7.com
Early voting ends in Virginia ahead of Election Day
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite the early showers, people still showed up for early voting in the Star City Saturday, the last day for the commonwealth to vote early, with all polls closing at 5 p.m. Many showed up to cast their ballots at the Roanoke City Registrar’s Office.
WSLS
Roanoke City Council candidates: The three Independent candidates looking to earn your vote
ROANOKE, Va. – There is less than a week until people in the City of Roanoke will be voting for three city council seats, choosing between nine candidates: three Democrats, three Republicans, and three Independents. Independent candidates include Jamaal Jackson, Preston Tyler, and David Bowers. Bowers is no stranger...
Big Bucks: Dems Enjoy Huge Money Edge In City Council Races
According to the Richmond-based, nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), the three Democrat candidates for the Nov. 8 Roanoke City Council elections enjoy a big money edge over their competitors. The candidate with the biggest war chest as of reporting date October 27 is Democrat Joe Leslie Cobb, having raised $47,706. Notably, Cobb’s biggest donor […]
WSLS
Virginia General Election Results for Roanoke on Nov. 8, 2022
ROANOKE, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Roanoke here. This includes how the city voted in the City Council race, the Special City Council Special to replace Robert Jeffrey Jr. and the District 6 House of Representatives race.
WSLS
Virginia General Election Results for Pittsylvania County on Nov. 8, 2022
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Pittsylvania County here. This includes how the county voted in the Chatham mayoral race, the Chatham town council race, the Sales Tax referendum, and the District 5 House of Representatives race.
pcpatriot.com
Voters go to polls Tuesday in Pulaski County, Radford
Voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in a variety of races in both Pulaski County and Radford. Those voters, that is, who haven’t already cast ballots by either early in-person voting or by absentee ballot. In Pulaski County and the towns of Pulaski and Dublin, several...
WDBJ7.com
Relief measures approved for personal property taxpayers in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has voted to extend the due date for personal property taxes. The supervisors voted 7-0 to extend the due date from December 5, 2022, to January 31, 2023. Supervisors also voted 7-0 to provide a 33% rebate to personal...
SCOTT DREYER: Joe Cobb’s Solution To Gun Violence – “Let Them Eat Steak…Or Swordfish…Or Trout…”
According to legend, Marie Antoinette, the queen of King Louis XVI of France, allegedly asked why the peasants were rioting during the French Revolution. When told that they were desperate and starving because they couldn’t afford bread, she obliviously responded “Let them eat cake.” Whether she actually said that or not is disputed by historians, […]
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
WDBJ7.com
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police are turning to technology to reduce the number of crashes on Interstate 81. They’re working on a pilot project that could bring speed camera enforcement to work zones on I-81. The state agencies haven’t formally announced...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Updated work schedule for week of Nov. 7-11
VDOT has updated the schedule for road work and maintenance for the Lynchburg District for the coming week.,. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge...
WSLS
Bedford County extends property tax deadline to January 31, 2023
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Many residents in Bedford County are fired up after receiving a higher-than-expected personal property tax bill. In Bedford County, that tax is $2.35 per every $100 of the assessed value of your property, like your car. During a special meeting held on Thursday, county supervisors...
WDBJ7.com
Craig Co. Schools closed Monday due to staff illnesses
CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will have the next two days off. According to an announcement by the group Sunday, “Due to a high number of staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday November 7, 2022.”. All buildings will be thoroughly...
SCOTT DREYER: Roanoke Dems/GOP Decry Violence, As We All Should
A Nov. 1 Roanoke Times piece “Roanoke Democratic Committee statement calls for need of fair elections” emphasizes, yes, the need for fair elections. All reasonable people agree that in elections, “it should be easy to vote but hard to cheat.” However, the article quoted Roanoke City Democrat Chair Mark Lazar who expressed much concern about […]
WSLS
New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
WDBJ7.com
Dozens gather to seek new job opportunities at Lynchburg Job Fair
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen employers from across Virginia attended a career fair in Lynchburg Thursday. “We are still in an environment where employers are still trying to fill a lot of positions,” says Tim Saunders, Business Engagement and Outreach Coordinator for Virginia Career Works Central Region. One...
WSET
First female K-9 with Bedford County retires
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Dasa was the first female K-9 in the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, leading a four-year career of helping with drug finds, a variety of charges and cases and even a federal conviction with a large cash seizure. But on Friday the BCSO announced they...
WSLS
Pulaski County manhunt underway, neighbors ‘worried,’ ‘hoping for the best outcome’
PULASKI, Va. – A manhunt continues in the New River Valley. Several law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who they say is armed and dangerous. We’re told he tried to steal a cop car and run over two police officers. People in Pulaski said they have...
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
Comments / 1