Bride frustrated hotel room price tripled after Taylor Swift tour announcement
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVFOXBORO - Another bride is fighting with a hotel following price increases around Gillette Stadium after Taylor Swift announced her tour dates. Arianna Stevenson is from Haverhill. She's been engaged for 2 years and has been looking forward to her wedding this upcoming spring in Wrentham. "The hope was to have an amazing weekend, stay at Patriot Place with my family and friends, then have our wedding there," said Stevenson. When Taylor Swift announced her 2023 concert tour dates, the Renaissance Hotel in Foxboro told her she'd have to pay more for the room...
Stars From ‘The Voice’ and ‘Americas Got Talent’ Are Coming to Fall River
Once again, the SouthCoast is getting a visit from some high-profile names as performers from America’s Got Talent and The Voice come to Fall River this holiday season. Fall River’s annual holiday performance returns for its fourth year on Friday, Dec. 16, at Durfee High School’s Nagle Auditorium. The show will feature season-one winner of The Voice Javier Colon and AGT finalists Sons of Serendip, a quartet consisting of a harpist, cellist, pianist, and lead vocalist.
‘The Voice’: Worcester’s Cara Brindisi finds ‘peace’ in getting knocked out
Worcester resident and Massachusetts native Cara Brindisi will not be continuing in “The Voice” competition. On Monday, Brindisi’s knockout round aired. She was paired with fellow Team Gwen contestants Justin Aaron and Kayla Von Der Heide. According to the show’s casting site, the artists in the knockouts...
Actor Liam Neeson spotted filming movie in Massachusetts
NORWOOD, Mass. — Actor Liam Neeson was spotted filming a movie in Massachusetts over the weekend. Lisa Tarabelli snapped photos of Neeson working on a movie set outside of the Dollhouse Museum on Walpole Street in Norwood. Neeson is in the Bay State for the production of “Thug,” which...
The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
Boston Globe
Celebrate Thanksgiving with these Boston-area restaurants
You'll be thankful for these spots open for holiday dining and offering festive meals to-go. Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Boston’s best restaurants and hotels are ready to host you and yours. Whether your autumn celebration calls for brunch or dinner — with or without live jazz — or even a feast at home, there’s surely a holiday dining option to fit your fancy.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston
When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one." I personally cannot resist a good cookie not to mention, going to college...
Kelly’s Roast Beef on Revere Beach open after an exterior fire
Roast beef fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Don’t worry roast beef fans, Kelly’s iconic Revere Beach location is open for business despite a small outdoor fire. The eatery assured customers on Facebook Tuesday that they are operating with normal hours after news stations reported spotting fire crews at the restaurant during the early hours.
NECN
Amid Record November Warmth, Dog Rescued From Hot Car in Dedham, Mass.
Hot cars aren't typically a concern in Massachusetts the first week of November, but the region has been seeing record warmth the past few days, with temperatures reaching the high 70s, and police in Dedham say they rescued a dog trapped in a hot car Monday afternoon. Dedham police say...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
beckersasc.com
Brigham and Women's gastroenterologist honored by American Liver Foundation
David Cohen, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, has received the American Liver Foundation's Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award for 2022. Dr. Cohen is being recognized for his basic and translational liver disease research. For 30 years, he has researched non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. "I am both...
Travelers can fly from Boston to 2 new European destinations aboard PLAY this spring
The seasonal service begins in March and May. Bostonians can travel to two new European destinations aboard PLAY this spring, the airline announced Monday. Iceland-based PLAY will launch flights from Logan International Airport to Stockholm on March 31, 2023, and Hamburg on May 16, 2023. The seasonal service will end in October.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Seaport, Boston
Seaport is a neighborhood within South Boston. It was previously an industrial area developed into a waterfront commercial district with restaurants, office buildings, and luxury apartments. Officially named The South Boston Waterfront, Seaport District was developed as the city’s tech hub when the Big Dig was finished. It was...
cohaitungchi.com
The Knob – A Hidden, Seaside Trail in Falmouth, MA
This post includes some affiliate ads. That means if you click on one and make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you. This helps keep the lights on. Thanks and I hope you enjoy reading about The Knob!. Exploring this easy, family-friendly seaside trail in...
miltonscene.com
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history. Dennis Burke, MD, awarded the Charles C. Winchester Award at annual event. Milton, Mass. – More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F....
