ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walpole, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Bride frustrated hotel room price tripled after Taylor Swift tour announcement

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVFOXBORO - Another bride is fighting with a hotel following price increases around Gillette Stadium after Taylor Swift announced her tour dates. Arianna Stevenson is from Haverhill. She's been engaged for 2 years and has been looking forward to her wedding this upcoming spring in Wrentham. "The hope was to have an amazing weekend, stay at Patriot Place with my family and friends, then have our wedding there," said Stevenson. When Taylor Swift announced her 2023 concert tour dates, the Renaissance Hotel in Foxboro told her she'd have to pay more for the room...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FUN 107

Stars From ‘The Voice’ and ‘Americas Got Talent’ Are Coming to Fall River

Once again, the SouthCoast is getting a visit from some high-profile names as performers from America’s Got Talent and The Voice come to Fall River this holiday season. Fall River’s annual holiday performance returns for its fourth year on Friday, Dec. 16, at Durfee High School’s Nagle Auditorium. The show will feature season-one winner of The Voice Javier Colon and AGT finalists Sons of Serendip, a quartet consisting of a harpist, cellist, pianist, and lead vocalist.
FALL RIVER, MA
Caught in Southie

The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Celebrate Thanksgiving with these Boston-area restaurants

You'll be thankful for these spots open for holiday dining and offering festive meals to-go. Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Boston’s best restaurants and hotels are ready to host you and yours. Whether your autumn celebration calls for brunch or dinner — with or without live jazz — or even a feast at home, there’s surely a holiday dining option to fit your fancy.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston

When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Kelly’s Roast Beef on Revere Beach open after an exterior fire

Roast beef fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Don’t worry roast beef fans, Kelly’s iconic Revere Beach location is open for business despite a small outdoor fire. The eatery assured customers on Facebook Tuesday that they are operating with normal hours after news stations reported spotting fire crews at the restaurant during the early hours.
REVERE, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
beckersasc.com

Brigham and Women's gastroenterologist honored by American Liver Foundation

David Cohen, MD, PhD, a gastroenterologist at Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, has received the American Liver Foundation's Distinguished Scientific Achievement Award for 2022. Dr. Cohen is being recognized for his basic and translational liver disease research. For 30 years, he has researched non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. "I am both...
BOSTON, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Seaport, Boston

Seaport is a neighborhood within South Boston. It was previously an industrial area developed into a waterfront commercial district with restaurants, office buildings, and luxury apartments. Officially named The South Boston Waterfront, Seaport District was developed as the city’s tech hub when the Big Dig was finished. It was...
BOSTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

The Knob – A Hidden, Seaside Trail in Falmouth, MA

This post includes some affiliate ads. That means if you click on one and make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you. This helps keep the lights on. Thanks and I hope you enjoy reading about The Knob!. Exploring this easy, family-friendly seaside trail in...
FALMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy