Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Interesting Note Regarding Sasha Banks' And Naomi's WWE Status Coming Out Of Crown Jewel
An opening video package playing before a WWE event is nothing new. For years, there was a video that included classic phrases such as "the world is watching" and "Hulkamania is running wild." In subsequent years, "Then, Now, Forever" became the theme of the opening before the current "Then, Now, Forever, Together" intro. During this video package, many different screens from moments in WWE history play in the background. However, during WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a slight difference.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At Crown Jewel
For the second time this week, we have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Mere days after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Asuka and Alexa Bliss on the October 31 edition of WWE "Raw," Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky regained the titles Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Kai and Sky have been feuding with Bliss and Asuka since their arrival on the main roster at this year's SummerSlam, where they aligned with Bayley and became one of the focal points of the "Raw" women's division.
ComicBook
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Results (11/4) - Intercontinental Championship Match, No Disqualification Match, LA Knight Vs. Ricochet
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE SmackDown" on November 4, 2022, coming to you from St. Louis, Missouri!. The go-home show for Crown Jewel will see Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be putting his title on the line against "The Master of the 619" Rey Mysterio. Mysterio became the number one contender after moving to the Blue Brand and defeating Solo Sikoa, Sheamus and Ricochet three weeks ago. Mysterio has been preoccupied with familial issues as of late, with his son Dominik being put under the spell of Judgment Day before subsequently attacking him multiple times and making his anger crystal clear. Will this affect Mysterio going into his championship match tonight?
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. WWE presents...
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestlers Who Passed Away In The Ring
Professional wrestling is not a sport for the faint of heart. Much like other combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts, pro wrestlers legitimately risk their lives on a nightly basis to entertain the masses. As a result, even the strongest athletes and most proficient wrestlers are prone to accidents, which can oftentimes have fatal consequences.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Reveals Injury After Crown Jewel Match
Logan Paul took to Twitter on Saturday evening to announce that he is injured. The YouTuber and WWE Superstar revealed he has a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL." Paul noted that the injury happened halfway through his Crown Jewel match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While...
MMAmania.com
Video: Watch Bare Knuckle FC 32 turn into a brawl after fighter disqualified over headbutts
You never know what wild thing you’re going to see at a Bare Knuckle FC event. That point was underscored this weekend when a brawl broke out at BKFC 32 in Orlando, Florida after one fighter was disqualified for multiple headbutts. The fight was called at 1:50 of the...
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Shares First Look At WWE Crown Jewel Setup
With WWE Crown Jewel less than 24 hours away, the company has been heavily promoting the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, PLE, with WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sharing a photo of what the event will look like tomorrow. The Chairwoman of WWE tweeted that "the stage was set" for tomorrow's show, calling...
ComicBook
WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match
WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Natalya Shares Photo Of Her Broken Nose
On the November 4 episode of "WWE SmackDown", Natalya competed against her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler. Their battle was brief as Baszler was able to make Natalya pass out by applying the Kirifuda Clutch. With Ronda Rousey's encouragement, Baszler opted to pull down her knee pad and deliver a vicious knee strike to Natalya's face post-match.
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Questions Why Mustafa Ali Agreed To WWE Raw Segment
Freddie Prinze Jr. is disappointed that Mustafa Ali agreed to do his backstage segment with The Miz on this past Monday's episode of "Raw." On the latest episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Prinze said Monday's episode "was the worst 'Monday Night Raw' I've seen since Vince McMahon stepped down as chairman of the board" and "everything felt phoned in."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Says He Loves The Business More Than Ever Following AEW Debut
On the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and new AEW talent and Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett spoke about making his AEW debut on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, adding that he has never loved the wrestling business more than he does right now. Highlights from the show can be found below.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle On What Makes Jon Moxley Special
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has described what makes AEW World Champion Jon Moxley a special talent. "I think he's doing great," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast. "I think he is one of the most underrated wrestlers, definitely. I think he's solid. I think he does everything incredibly well. I don't see much of a transformation from Dean Ambrose to Jon Moxley. It seems like he's still him. He has that attitude. He never took that away from himself, that's what makes him special. That arrogant, cocky look is what makes him who he is."
wrestlinginc.com
Sammy Guevara Recalls The First Time He Vowed To Beat Bryan Danielson
After it was announced that Sammy Guevara will be facing Bryan Danielson on the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite," the Jericho Appreciation Society member shared a sentimental story about the "American Dragon." Guevara might play a heel on television, but getting to work this match clearly means a lot to him as Guevara reflected on the impact that the Blackpool Combat Club star has had on him.
wrestlinginc.com
Crazy Stat About WWE Revenue From Saudi Shows Versus WrestleMania
The controversial WWE deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia just saw its eighth premium live event take place on November 5 in the form of Crown Jewel 2022. Despite various concerns surrounding the event, all WWE talent returned from the event safely, making the event an all-around success for the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Original Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley
At WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar pinned Bobby Lashley in the opening match. Lashley dominated a majority of the bout, but "The Beast" was able to pull out the shocking victory anyway. The two each have a win over the other, and it appears there are plans for a rubber match.
Comments / 0