Kentucky State

wchstv.com

Kentucky: What to expect on election night

KENTUCKY (AP) — Kentucky has become increasingly Republican since 2016, when Donald Trump’s popularity atop the ticket enabled the GOP to win the state House to complete its takeover of the legislature and solidify its power. Trump easily carried Kentucky again in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans hold...
WCPO

How Amendment 2 could change future abortion access in Kentucky

LEX 18 — Voters will soon have a say in the future of abortion access in Kentucky. They will be able to vote yes or no on Constitutional Amendment 2 in November's election. The amendment asks voters if they want to put this sentence into the state constitution: "To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 250,000 Kentuckians cast their ballots with early voting

Another 81,150 Kentuckians voted early on Saturday, said Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. Snce Thursday, 253,018 voters — 121,280 Republicans, 117,576 Democrats and 14,162 Independents — took advantage of early in-person voting. Adams said 76% of issued absentee ballots have been returned. As a reminder, if you’re...
lakercountry.com

Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky

Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. In short, Amendment 1 gives the state legislature the ability to call itself into session for up to 12 days and remove specific legislative session end dates. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor...
spectrumnews1.com

Early in-person voting under way in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the first of three days of in-person no-excuse voting, Secretary of State Michael Adams encouraged Kentuckians to head to the polls. He cast his ballot in Louisville. “I think it’s a huge benefit and in a couple of ways,” said Adams. “Number one, it gives...
MSNBC

Midterms candidates Chris Jones in Arkansas, Charles Booker in Kentucky have impressive ground game

The midterms are really heating up. Joy Reid highlights two candidates who are not getting the attention and support they deserve. First is Chris Jones, who is running for governor of Arkansas against Republican former Trump spokesperson, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Second is Charles Booker, who has already made history as the first black person to be a major party nominee for Senate in Kentucky. Booker is looking to stop his opponent, Senator Rand Paul, from winning a third term. Both join The ReidOut about how they are generating grassroots support.Nov. 5, 2022.
WLKY.com

Bourbon barrel taxes skyrocket, legislators scramble to find solution

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As Kentucky's bourbon industry booms, taxes on aging barrels are skyrocketing. Legislators are scrambling to find a solution, which isn't as simple as it may seem. The most recent numbers from the Kentucky Distillers' Association show aging barrel taxes are costing Kentucky distillers nearly $40 million...
WBKO

College students benefit from Kentucky Lottery proceeds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nov. 5 Kentucky Lottery Powerball broke records reaching $1.9 billion by Sunday. The Powerball game is played in 45 states, and the odds are winning are like one in 292 million. A $2 Powerball lottery ticket is one step closer to becoming a billionaire, but...
College Heights Herald

Kentucky voters to decide amendment on right to abortion

This November, Kentucky voters will approve or reject an amendment to the state constitution regarding protection for abortion. Constitutional Amendment 2 will ask if voters want to add this sentence to the constitution: “To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
103GBF

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
harlanenterprise.net

AG urges Kentuckians to report voting irregularities

Attorney General Daniel Cameron is reminding Kentuckians that suspected election law violations and voting irregularities should be reported to the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE. The Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline is active throughout the year and records messages 24 hours a day, seven days a week....
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A few showers for some

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a dreary morning for a lot of us in central and eastern Kentucky. Scattered showers and drizzle are continuing to move off to our east. Temps are also steady in the 60s. Throughout the day the clouds should recede and most of us stay dry.
My 1053 WJLT

Morgan Wallen Concert Scam Makes Its Way to Kentucky

In no way, shape, fashion, or form is this Morgan Wallen's fault. That needs to be said right up front, lest anyone take that title the wrong way. No, it's just another frustrating Facebook scam, and it is making the rounds. DEALING WITH FACEBOOK SCAMS. Like Moms throughout history have...
