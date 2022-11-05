Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Brazil's World Cup squad: Dani Alves included, Roberto Firmino out
Brazil will take 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar but leave behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as head coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday. Alves will be hoping to use his experience as football's most decorated player with 44 career trophies...
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England & Wales chances in Qatar predicted | Brazil, France, Argentina & Spain favourites
Brazil will beat France in the World Cup final, according to a super computer. The algorithm pits Argentina and Spain in a third-place play-off, with England most likely to crash out of the tournament in the quarter-finals - along with Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Stats Perform's prediction model estimates the...
CBS Sports
UEFA Europa League draw results: Barcelona face Manchester United in battle of European super clubs
The UEFA Europa League draw provided some marquee matchups for when the tournament returns in February as third-place finishers from the Champions League groups stage drop into the tournament to take on the Europa League's second-place group stage teams. You can find all the action on Paramount+. Use offer code ALLYEAR now to get 50% off the annual plan.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 15: Raheem Sterling
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. England has no shortage of star power on its team, but few players in the Three Lions' player pool have been a star for as long as Raheem Sterling. His experience and success at both the club and international level could be the difference for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
NBC Sports
Brazil squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup
Which 26 players will be in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup?. Tite revealed on Monday his 26-man roster ahead of the tournament in Qatar, set to kick off Nov. 20 when the host nation faces Ecuador in Al Khor. The five-time World Cup winners will begin their...
Yardbarker
Mbappe, Messi Joined By Liverpool Star In Stat Displaying Champions League Dominance
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has ended, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe being the top performers. Champions League Stats on Twitter pointed out that Mbappe and Messi are at the top of the leaderboard regarding most goal contributions. The 23-year-old led all players with 10 goal contributions;...
Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves
Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
US and Portugal win big in Rugby World Cup final qualification games
The USA and Portugal have the inside running on qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after bonus-point wins in the first matches of the final qualifying tournament, in Dubai on Sunday. The US beat Kenya 68-14 and Portugal defeated Hong Kong 42-14 at the Sevens Stadium in...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Tough selection choices await Wales boss Robert Page for Qatar
When Wales manager Rob Page takes to the microphone, it will not be the first time that a crowd eagerly await the calls from the stage of Tylorstown Welfare Hall. Every Tuesday evening, the last remaining miners welfare hall in the Rhondda Fach valley has its family bingo night. This...
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Tite announces final team – and there's no room for Firmino
The Brazil World Cup 2022 squad has been announced – will it be enough to ensure the Selecao win it for the first time in 20 years?
ESPN
CONMEBOL backs FIFA stance on World Cup: Politics must take 'back seat'
The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) echoed FIFA's message of focusing on the football at the World Cup in Qatar, saying the time has come for "disagreements to take a back seat" with the tournament kicking off in two weeks. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the sport should not be...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Conmebol calls for 'unity in support' of tournament
Conmebol, the South American football confederation, says it is "time to leave controversies behind" and has called for "unity in support" of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. It comes after Fifa wrote to competing nations asking them to "now focus on the football" instead of the competition's controversial build-up.
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”
Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
People Living Abroad Are Sharing The Distinctly "American" Foods They Feel Homesick For When They're Not In The US
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
theScore
Champions League draw: Real Madrid meet Liverpool, Bayern battle PSG in last 16
The round of 16 in this season's Champions League promises to deliver fireworks. And possibly some retribution. Monday's draw produced several tantalizing matchups, including a rematch of last season's final between Liverpool and reigning champions Real Madrid. The Spanish club claimed a 1-0 victory and record-extending 14th European Cup back in May.
ESPN
Picking Australia's 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar
In a few weeks, Graham Arnold will live the aspiration of countless coaches around the world when he leads his homeland into the World Cup; entrusted with guiding the Socceroos at the world's biggest sporting event. Right now, though, he has the worst job in Australian sport. On Tuesday afternoon,...
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Brazil squad announcement as Dani Alves earns shock call-up and latest news
The 2022 World Cup is almost upon us with managers frantically finalising their squads this week.The deadline to confirm the 26-man squads is 13 November, a week before the tournament starts in Qatar with the hosts taking on Ecuador.Brazil are expected to confirm their squad on Monday with Tite able to boast a plethora of exceptional attacking players, with the Selecao entering the tournament as favourites.Gareth Southgate has plenty of issues to scrutinise over in the coming days, before the final squad is announced on Thursday, with injuries and breakout performances and form from the likes of James Maddison and Ben White.Follow all the latest news and squad announcements from the 32 teams below: Read More When will England’s squad be announced for the World Cup 2022?Gary Neville queries whether England can trust ‘rash’ Trent Alexander-Arnold at World CupRio Ferdinand: Players should not be going to World Cup fearing racist abuse
CBS Sports
Here We Go transfer buzz: Messi decision won't come in World Cup months; PSG, Inter Miami, Barcelona await
Lionel Messi's future will be in the news in the coming months once he makes a decision to either stay at Paris Saint-Germain or explore his options this summer. But first, his PSG will have to prepare to close out the first half of the club season before the start of the World Cup and then prepare for a Champions League round of 16 matchup against Bayern Munich after Monday's draw.
Comments / 0