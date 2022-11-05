Read full article on original website
rpiathletics.com
Men's Hockey Suffers 3-0 Defeat at Clarkson
POTSDAM, N.Y. - Jacob Schmid-Svejstrup scored twice and Ethan Haider stopped all 16 shots he faced to lead the Clarkson University men's hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena. Clarkson and RPI headed to the first intermission scoreless,...
rpiathletics.com
Three to Captain Women's Basketball in '22-23
TROY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's basketball team will be led by a trio of student-athletes for the 2022-23 season, head coach John Greene has announced. Heather Converse, Brielle Sharry, and Lolo Reynolds are the team captains for the Engineers, who open on Wednesday evening against Utica University at East Campus Arena (5pm).
rpiathletics.com
Swim & Dive Wins 25 of 26 Events in Sweeps
TROY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) swimming & diving teams hosted a tri-meet at Robison Pool and the Engineers captured 25 of 26 events in sweeping the College of Saint Rose and Oneonta. The dual meet scores were:. WOMEN MEN. Rensselaer 167, Oneonta 67 Rensselaer 174, Oneonta 56.
rpiathletics.com
Dartmouth Tops Women's Hockey 2-0
TROY, N.Y. - Dartmouth College scored the game's only two goals in the third period and the Big Green spoiled a season-high 30 saves by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) senior goaltender Amanda Rampado in the Engineers' first home ECAC Hockey matchup, winning 2-0 at the Houston Field House. Dartmouth's (1-3,...
theithacan.org
Football wins Liberty League for first time with win over Union
The Ithaca College football team has won the 2022 Liberty League title, defeating Union College 31–28 Nov. 5 at Frank Bailey Field in Schenectady, New York. The victory marks the first time the Bombers have taken home the Liberty League crown, providing the 9–0 squad with its first NCAA Division III Tournament berth since 2014.
Mechanicville boys soccer tops Plattsburgh 2-0 in regional round
The Red Raiders continue their impressive 2022 fall season with a 2-0 regional win over Plattsburgh.
mynbc5.com
Friday Night Fever: New York 'Class C' Championship
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The redemption tour for Saranac Central High School football is complete. After a heartbreaking 36-35 overtime loss to Saranac Lake High School in the 2021 Section VII Class C Championship Game, Saranac Central bounced back a big way with a 36-12 rout in this year's title match.
Saratogian
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Mechanicville claims NYSPHSAA Class B Regional Championship, 2-0
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY — Mechanicville Boys Soccer’s shut out streak continues as the Red Raiders shut out Plattsburgh High School in the Class B New York State Public High School Athletic Association Regional Championship Saturday at La Salle High School. “We really want them to soak it in...
Niskayuna notches semi-final shutout of La Salle, cruising to Class A championship game
The Niskayuna football team reached the playoffs this season for the first time since 2010, and the Silver Warriors are making the most out of their opportunity. After earning the top seed in the Grasso Division, Nisky is headed to the Section II, Class A championship game following a 28-0 victory over La Salle Friday night.
Soon You Can Hit Golf Balls in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor!
There will be another place where you can play golf year-round. This time it's near Rivers Casino and Resort at Mohawk Harbor. What is Moving Into This Mohawk Harbor Retail Space?. If you have heard of The Bunker, you know that this is a cool place to eat, have some...
The history of Longfellows
On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Riot in Ogdensburg, 1871
For two days, the mob’s threat of violence, and violence itself, was so intense that the mayor deputized nearly 100 men to restore law and order. The rioters were incensed by the contentious content of a traveling speaker who rented the city’s Lyceum Hall for two nights, and in their view freedom of speech was voided by the speaker’s dissection of Catholicism. Circulars were distributed which described the lectures’ inevitable anti-Catholic theme.
CDPHP, St. Peter’s contract dispute leaves patients wavering
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down for CDPHP and St. Peter’s Health Partners to sign and renew their network coverage and reimbursement contract and patients are getting worried. An anonymous viewer sharing with NEWS10 a letter they received in the mail reportedly sent to all St. Peter’s patients across the Capital Region that […]
wwnytv.com
SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home, under the care of his loving wife and Jefferson County Hospice. Kelly was born on January 17, 1975, in Hastings, Minnesota to Clifford & Shannon (Olson) Donley.
5 things to know this Friday, November 4
A teen was stabbed at Hudson Valley Community College in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. An update in that case, and a bear attack in Vermont, headline this morning's five things to know.
NYS Music
Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Announce Tour, Stops in Buffalo, Albany, NYC
Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew of Talking Heads have announced a 19-date tour, coming to Albany, Buffalo, and New York City in February and March. Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison and noted touring member Adrian Belew will be bringing their popular Remain In Light concert on the road this winter. The album is coming up on its 40 anniversary, and Harrison commented on its significance in his life.
Taste the Capital Region’s best wings at Wing Wars
The Capital Region Wing Wars is on. The tasty and maybe a bit spicy competition will take place on November 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Adult-use recreational cannabis shop to open in Bennington, Vt.
BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS 10) – As the chances to open an adult use recreational cannabis store in New York by the end of 2022 seems to be going up in smoke, Vermonters are already enjoying the blossoming new industry. As the flowering new cannabis industry grows across the country and there are more delays in […]
Upstate NY Service Dog is Stewart’s Ice Cream Biggest Fan
I think its safe to say one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, ice cream in New York State comes from Stewart's Shops. There's no argument that the ice cream is delicious. There are even awards to prove it. In 2022, Stewart's won the top prize at the World Dairy Expo. 4 of Stewart's flavors took home top awards, Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Mint Cookie Crumble, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Salty Carmel.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Saratoga Spa Relocates from Downtown Saratoga to Empire Run Location
Newly Rebranded Botanicals Spa Opens its Doors with a Grand Opening Celebration. Saratoga Botanicals Organics Spa & Store, formerly located on Henry Street in downtown Saratoga Springs, emerges with a new rebranding and relocation at 130 Excelsior Avenue, Suite 106. The spa’s new name is simply, “Botanicals Spa”.
