Canton, NY

rpiathletics.com

Men's Hockey Suffers 3-0 Defeat at Clarkson

POTSDAM, N.Y. - Jacob Schmid-Svejstrup scored twice and Ethan Haider stopped all 16 shots he faced to lead the Clarkson University men's hockey team to a 3-0 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena. Clarkson and RPI headed to the first intermission scoreless,...
POTSDAM, NY
rpiathletics.com

Three to Captain Women's Basketball in '22-23

TROY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's basketball team will be led by a trio of student-athletes for the 2022-23 season, head coach John Greene has announced. Heather Converse, Brielle Sharry, and Lolo Reynolds are the team captains for the Engineers, who open on Wednesday evening against Utica University at East Campus Arena (5pm).
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Swim & Dive Wins 25 of 26 Events in Sweeps

TROY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) swimming & diving teams hosted a tri-meet at Robison Pool and the Engineers captured 25 of 26 events in sweeping the College of Saint Rose and Oneonta. The dual meet scores were:. WOMEN MEN. Rensselaer 167, Oneonta 67 Rensselaer 174, Oneonta 56.
RENSSELAER, NY
rpiathletics.com

Dartmouth Tops Women's Hockey 2-0

TROY, N.Y. - Dartmouth College scored the game's only two goals in the third period and the Big Green spoiled a season-high 30 saves by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) senior goaltender Amanda Rampado in the Engineers' first home ECAC Hockey matchup, winning 2-0 at the Houston Field House. Dartmouth's (1-3,...
TROY, NY
theithacan.org

Football wins Liberty League for first time with win over Union

The Ithaca College football team has won the 2022 Liberty League title, defeating Union College 31–28 Nov. 5 at Frank Bailey Field in Schenectady, New York. The victory marks the first time the Bombers have taken home the Liberty League crown, providing the 9–0 squad with its first NCAA Division III Tournament berth since 2014.
ITHACA, NY
mynbc5.com

Friday Night Fever: New York 'Class C' Championship

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The redemption tour for Saranac Central High School football is complete. After a heartbreaking 36-35 overtime loss to Saranac Lake High School in the 2021 Section VII Class C Championship Game, Saranac Central bounced back a big way with a 36-12 rout in this year's title match.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Longfellows

On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Riot in Ogdensburg, 1871

For two days, the mob’s threat of violence, and violence itself, was so intense that the mayor deputized nearly 100 men to restore law and order. The rioters were incensed by the contentious content of a traveling speaker who rented the city’s Lyceum Hall for two nights, and in their view freedom of speech was voided by the speaker’s dissection of Catholicism. Circulars were distributed which described the lectures’ inevitable anti-Catholic theme.
OGDENSBURG, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CDPHP, St. Peter’s contract dispute leaves patients wavering

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Time is ticking down for CDPHP and St. Peter’s Health Partners to sign and renew their network coverage and reimbursement contract and patients are getting worried. An anonymous viewer sharing with NEWS10 a letter they received in the mail reportedly sent to all St. Peter’s patients across the Capital Region that […]
ALBANY, NY
wwnytv.com

SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - SFC Kelly Michael Donley, US Army Retired, 47, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at his home, under the care of his loving wife and Jefferson County Hospice. Kelly was born on January 17, 1975, in Hastings, Minnesota to Clifford & Shannon (Olson) Donley.
CARTHAGE, NY
NYS Music

Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Announce Tour, Stops in Buffalo, Albany, NYC

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew of Talking Heads have announced a 19-date tour, coming to Albany, Buffalo, and New York City in February and March. Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison and noted touring member Adrian Belew will be bringing their popular Remain In Light concert on the road this winter. The album is coming up on its 40 anniversary, and Harrison commented on its significance in his life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate NY Service Dog is Stewart’s Ice Cream Biggest Fan

I think its safe to say one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, ice cream in New York State comes from Stewart's Shops. There's no argument that the ice cream is delicious. There are even awards to prove it. In 2022, Stewart's won the top prize at the World Dairy Expo. 4 of Stewart's flavors took home top awards, Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Mint Cookie Crumble, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Salty Carmel.
SCOTIA, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Spa Relocates from Downtown Saratoga to Empire Run Location

Newly Rebranded Botanicals Spa Opens its Doors with a Grand Opening Celebration. Saratoga Botanicals Organics Spa & Store, formerly located on Henry Street in downtown Saratoga Springs, emerges with a new rebranding and relocation at 130 Excelsior Avenue, Suite 106. The spa’s new name is simply, “Botanicals Spa”.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

