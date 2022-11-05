Read full article on original website
Japan World Cup Preview: Tested Team Has Spoiler Potential
The Samurai Blue are in a brutal group with Spain and Germany, but the potential giant killers should not be overlooked.
SkySports
World Cup 2022: England & Wales chances in Qatar predicted | Brazil, France, Argentina & Spain favourites
Brazil will beat France in the World Cup final, according to a super computer. The algorithm pits Argentina and Spain in a third-place play-off, with England most likely to crash out of the tournament in the quarter-finals - along with Germany, Netherlands and Belgium. Stats Perform's prediction model estimates the...
NBC Sports
Brazil squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup
Which 26 players will be in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup?. Tite revealed on Monday his 26-man roster ahead of the tournament in Qatar, set to kick off Nov. 20 when the host nation faces Ecuador in Al Khor. The five-time World Cup winners will begin their...
US and Portugal win big in Rugby World Cup final qualification games
The USA and Portugal have the inside running on qualification for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after bonus-point wins in the first matches of the final qualifying tournament, in Dubai on Sunday. The US beat Kenya 68-14 and Portugal defeated Hong Kong 42-14 at the Sevens Stadium in...
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
For a country where only the tag of winners is acceptable, the past 20 years since their fifth World Cup triumph in South Korea & Japan have been disappointing for Brazil. And on one very memorable occasion, embarrasing. The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups: by France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and most recently by Belgium in Russia four years ago. Yet it is the ghost of 2014 that still has scars which run deep: On home soil, Brazil were humiliated 7-1 by eventual winners Germany in...
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Tite announces final team – and there's no room for Firmino
The Brazil World Cup 2022 squad has been announced – will it be enough to ensure the Selecao win it for the first time in 20 years?
BBC
World Cup 2022: Tough selection choices await Wales boss Robert Page for Qatar
When Wales manager Rob Page takes to the microphone, it will not be the first time that a crowd eagerly await the calls from the stage of Tylorstown Welfare Hall. Every Tuesday evening, the last remaining miners welfare hall in the Rhondda Fach valley has its family bingo night. This...
Yardbarker
Diego Milito admits Juventus has great players but insists there is no harmony
Former Inter Milan striker Diego Milito has commented on Juventus’ struggles this season and insists great players don’t necessarily make a great team. Juve has some of the best players in Serie A in their squad now and on paper, they should beat any club. But that hasn’t...
Soccer-Alves makes Brazil World Cup squad, Firmino left out
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil have included 39-year-old defender Daniel Alves but left out Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino in their 26-man World Cup squad which was named by coach Tite on Monday.
Kevin Muscat breaks through with Yokohama to claim first J1 title
Kevin Muscat has hailed a Yokohama F. Marinos group that “created history” as they claimed his first J1 League title in dramatic style on the final day of the season. Yokohama beat Vissel Kobe 3-1 on Saturday to top the table on 68 points, two clear of Kawasaki Frontale, who beat FC Tokyo 3-2 despite playing with 10 for most of the game. It is Yokohama’s fifth title and their first since 2019, when former Socceroos boss and current Celtic mentor Ange Postecoglou triumphed.
England book their place in the Women's Rugby World Cup final after a nervy 26-19 win over minnows Canada... with Abby Dow's sublime try and Emily Scarratt's kicking helping the Red Roses to a 30th consecutive victory
England are now just 80 minutes away from World Cup glory but the nature of their 26-19 semi-final win over Canada will give either hosts New Zealand or France hope of a big final upset. Simon Middleton’s side did enough to secure a 30th straight victory at Eden Park.
Yardbarker
Italian Journalist Fabio Caressa: “Currently Juventus Play Is Unacceptable Whilst Inter Play Better But You Never Know”
Italian journalist Fabio Caressa believes Inter Milan have been playing better than Juventus and that the Bianconeri’s current form has been unacceptable. In an interview with Italian broadcaster Radio Deejay, as reported via FCInter1908.it, Sky Sport Italia journalist Fabio Caressa praised Inter for their current form when compared to the Bianconeri and that you never know what can happen in a Derby d’Italia match.
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
ESPN
CONMEBOL backs FIFA stance on World Cup: Politics must take 'back seat'
The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) echoed FIFA's message of focusing on the football at the World Cup in Qatar, saying the time has come for "disagreements to take a back seat" with the tournament kicking off in two weeks. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the sport should not be...
ESPN
Picking Australia's 26-man World Cup squad for Qatar
In a few weeks, Graham Arnold will live the aspiration of countless coaches around the world when he leads his homeland into the World Cup; entrusted with guiding the Socceroos at the world's biggest sporting event. Right now, though, he has the worst job in Australian sport. On Tuesday afternoon,...
BBC
England v Argentina: Hosts brace for tricky 'mini World Cup' opener
Date: Sunday, 6 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Venue: Twickenham Stadium. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and updates on BBC Radio 5 Live. For the West Car Park, read the Old Port. Rather than the banks of the Thames, imagine the Cote d'Azur. Instead of Twickenham's steely...
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi Has Incredible Record Against Juventus, Italian Media Highlight
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is looking to extend his excellent record against Juventus when the two teams face each other in the Derby d’Italia this evening. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri tactician has enjoyed many of his matchups against Juventus throughout his coaching career, stemming back to his time at previous club Lazio.
BBC
T20 World Cup: England batter Dawid Malan unlikely to be fit for India semi-final
ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final, England v India. Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. Batter Dawid Malan is unlikely to be fit for England's T20 World Cup...
