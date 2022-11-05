ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Heights, CA

Elk Grove Citizen

Election ’22: Local assembly candidate’s nonprofit to sue over campaign mailer

The board of directors of Asian Resources, Inc. (ARI) announced on Oct. 26 that they will file a lawsuit against Housing Providers for Responsible Solutions, an independent political action committee. Asian Resources, Inc. claims that false, defamatory accusations were made against this organization through a political mailer sent to registered...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Folsom mayor to stay on ballot after court ruling

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Mayor Kerri Howell will stay on the midterm election ballot, according to a tentative ruling made in Sacramento Superior Court, Thursday. This comes after Folsom officials learned Councilmember Mike Kozlowski collected a number of signatures for Howell. Officials then filed a petition in Sacramento Superior Court for emergency review of the candidacy of Howell and the review of ballots cast in her favor.
FOLSOM, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
visityolo.com

Love Food? You'll Love Yolo County

Foodie. Epicurean. Gourmand. Gastronome. No matter what you call it, food connoisseurs the world over will find themselves in their happy place during a visit to Yolo County. With its acres upon acres of farmland, Yolo County is the agricultural heart of Northern California. Growers here produce every type of fruit, nut, and vegetable imaginable, not to mention wine grapes, honey, and olive oil.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before

SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County auditor-controller facing lawsuit

The El Dorado Hills Community Services District is taking its public fight with county Auditor-Controller Joe Harn to court. Last month the EDHCSD filed a lawsuit against Harn, who purposely left Lighting and Landscaping Assessment District fees charged by the CSD off property tax bills. At that time, the auditor said he took action after noticing discrepancies in the assessments between what CSD consultants submitted and what the EDHCSD Board of Directors approved. He then asked CSD officials for a letter “indicating that the CSD board was responsible for the accuracy and lawfulness of the assessments,” as it had done the prior year. No letter was received.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

WalletHub: Sacramento among top 10 best 'foodie' cities in U.S.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Experts at the personal finance website WalletHub ranked Sacramento as the number six best city in the U.S. for foodies in their 2022 review. WalletHub described foodies as people who "enjoy discovering new and unique flavors wherever they can find them, including in their own kitchens and less prominent establishments like street food stalls."
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Passerby saves police officer

A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A Sacramento woman told FOX40 that she is afraid to walk out her front door with homeless people shouting threats from across the street.
SACRAMENTO, CA
