Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
More people will be eligible for health insurance through Covered California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Hundreds of thousands of Californians previously shut out of Covered California — the state program that offers discounted health insurance — soon can participate because the eligibility requirements are changing. Prior to the new rules, individuals who...
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help him
(Courtesy of Donta Williams) Unhoused resident Donta Williams was displaced from a homeless encampment on Stockton Boulevard in February 2021 which he publicly spoke about at a 2021 city council meeting.
Elk Grove Citizen
Election ’22: Local assembly candidate’s nonprofit to sue over campaign mailer
The board of directors of Asian Resources, Inc. (ARI) announced on Oct. 26 that they will file a lawsuit against Housing Providers for Responsible Solutions, an independent political action committee. Asian Resources, Inc. claims that false, defamatory accusations were made against this organization through a political mailer sent to registered...
2022 Election: What's different for midterm election in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The largest voter guide ever for Sacramento County is being printed at 256 pages and there are 155 ballot configurations this year for the 2022 election. One of the top concerns among voters is elections security. It’s an issue Sacramento County has been getting feedback...
Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fact check: Does Sacramento Senate candidate want to take away Medicare in California?
California interest groups are using the last days of the November election to seize on voters’ concerns about healthcare costs with misleading ads claiming that a Sacramento state Senate candidate wants to take away Medicare. Political action committees backing moderate Democrats and business interests have spent more than $1.6...
Folsom mayor could be disqualified from ballot just before 2022 election
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Folsom may remove Mayor Kerri Howell from the ballot just before the 2022 election. This comes after Folsom City Council filed a petition in Sacramento Superior Court for emergency review of the candidacy of Mayor Howell and the review of ballots cast in her favor.
'Wrong time of year to do this': Advocates disagree with Newsom pausing $1B in homelessness funds
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s 58 counties, 13 largest cities, and a group of homeless service providers were in line to receive $1 billion in state spending for local governments if they submitted plans showing how they would use it for homelessness. But Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday he’s...
Folsom mayor to stay on ballot after court ruling
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Mayor Kerri Howell will stay on the midterm election ballot, according to a tentative ruling made in Sacramento Superior Court, Thursday. This comes after Folsom officials learned Councilmember Mike Kozlowski collected a number of signatures for Howell. Officials then filed a petition in Sacramento Superior Court for emergency review of the candidacy of Howell and the review of ballots cast in her favor.
nomadlawyer.org
Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
visityolo.com
Love Food? You'll Love Yolo County
Foodie. Epicurean. Gourmand. Gastronome. No matter what you call it, food connoisseurs the world over will find themselves in their happy place during a visit to Yolo County. With its acres upon acres of farmland, Yolo County is the agricultural heart of Northern California. Growers here produce every type of fruit, nut, and vegetable imaginable, not to mention wine grapes, honey, and olive oil.
capradio.org
New UC Davis report shows “MAGA Republicans” more likely to endorse political violence
A new report from researchers at UC Davis has found that Republicans who supported former president Donald Trump and agreed with the statement that the 2020 election was “stolen” were more likely to hold extreme and racist beliefs and endorse political violence. The survey asked 7,000 people nationwide...
Hear from locals at Stagecoach Restaurant about their concerns ahead of the election
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along busy Florin Road just off Highway 99 is the Stagecoach Restaurant that's been dishing up Southern-style comfort food since the 1970s. Any place with "pork scrapple" on the breakfast menu should have diners who'll candidly share their concerns ahead of next week's election. In the...
capradio.org
ACLU says Sacramento’s Measure O has “major loophole” in providing shelter. Supporters of the law disagree
Voters in the city of Sacramento will decide next week on Measure O, a controversial law that, if passed, would ban homeless camps on public property as long as the city offers available shelter space. But the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, a civil rights group opposing the measure, says...
Report: More California companies moving headquarters out-of-state than ever before
SACRAMENTO — It's an unprecedented exodus. More California company headquarters are relocating out-of-state than ever before, according to a new report published by the Hoover Institution.In all, 153 California corporations relocated in 2021, which was double the number from a year earlier. The top five states the companies relocated to are Texas, Tennessee, Nevada, Florida and Arizona.Toney Sebra, a California native, is now part of the state exodus."So we opted for Utah, for a number of reasons, you know, very business-friendly state," Sebra said. "We were tired of the business climate. We were tired of the political climate and all...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County auditor-controller facing lawsuit
The El Dorado Hills Community Services District is taking its public fight with county Auditor-Controller Joe Harn to court. Last month the EDHCSD filed a lawsuit against Harn, who purposely left Lighting and Landscaping Assessment District fees charged by the CSD off property tax bills. At that time, the auditor said he took action after noticing discrepancies in the assessments between what CSD consultants submitted and what the EDHCSD Board of Directors approved. He then asked CSD officials for a letter “indicating that the CSD board was responsible for the accuracy and lawfulness of the assessments,” as it had done the prior year. No letter was received.
Critical infrastructure ordinance to remove homeless encampments near schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is working to remove a homeless encampment near Garden Valley Elementary in South Natomas. This is the first use of the new critical infrastructure ordinance that states encampments cannot be within 500 feet of a K-12 school. The city performed two cleanups Friday, but community members are out there every week.
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $2.4M to Greater Sacramento Urban League
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento-based Black empowerment organization announced Monday they received their largest one-time donation in 55 years — $2.4 million. The contribution was courtesy of philanthropist and author, MacKenzie Scott. “We’re honored and grateful Ms. Scott and her team recognize the Urban League’s value and impact...
WalletHub: Sacramento among top 10 best 'foodie' cities in U.S.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Experts at the personal finance website WalletHub ranked Sacramento as the number six best city in the U.S. for foodies in their 2022 review. WalletHub described foodies as people who "enjoy discovering new and unique flavors wherever they can find them, including in their own kitchens and less prominent establishments like street food stalls."
Fox40
Passerby saves police officer
A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A Sacramento woman told FOX40 that she is afraid to walk out her front door with homeless people shouting threats from across the street.
ABC10
