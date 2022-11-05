Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
High school football: Local teams facing big challenges in regional semifinal pairings
Week 13 of the season is here. There are four area teams remaining in the tournament. Two are paired up against each other and the other two have big challenges. Elyria Catholic has a monster challenge against Glenville, which entered the Division IV state tournament as the AP poll champion.
Beware of Bulldogs with Stow’s size, depth and point guard play: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Stow won eight straight games to reach the district finals in Alliance, where it ran into Green for a trip to regionals. The Bulldogs hovered around .500 before their hot streak to close the season, which coach Dave Close credited to improved shot selection as his team grew with experience. They had size with Reece Raymond-Smith and A.J. Pestello as part of a lineup that included 6-6 guard Marvin Campbell. Despite losing Campbell to graduation, Stow still has plenty of size.
OHSAA football Division I regional semifinal preview: Can St. Ignatius ride momentum into St. Edward rematch?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Illness could not keep Cody Haddad off the field. Haddad said he puked in the first quarter Friday night at Cleveland Heights’ Crawford Field. He also ran back a squib kick for a touchdown, when St. Ignatius struggled to answer every big play delivered by Cleveland Heights.
New guards can push St. Edward forward: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — St. Edward made it to Dayton for a return to the OHSAA boys basketball state semifinals, a familiar stage but a new site for coach Eric Flannery’s Eagles. They reached Columbus in 2019, but missed opportunities the following two years with talented guard Michael Bova (18.2 points) and Co., both for reasons beyond their control and a down-to-the-wire regional against rival St. Ignatius.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from quarterfinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs quarterfinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through the...
Fitch’s season ends to St. Vincent-St. Mary
The winner of #5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) and #4 Austintown Fitch (10-1) will take on the winner of #8 Barberton (7-4) and #1 Akron Hoban (10-1) in round three.
Greatest comeback in St. Ignatius football history? Inside the numbers of Wildcats’ 50-49 win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Chuck Kyle nearly gave his last halftime speech as St. Ignatius football coach on Friday, asking his player to “make some magic happen” amid their talks of strategy and adjustments. The Wildcats found that magic in the second half of their 50-49 win...
Playoff pairings & neutral sites announced for 7 remaining local high school football teams
Canfield, Ursuline, West Branch, South Range, Cardinal Mooney, Warren JFK and Southern Local will all compete in Week 13
whbc.com
Playoff Locations: Massillon, Lake, Canton South, West Branch & Our Coverage
Here are the days, times and locations for the area high school football teams still alive in the OHSAA Playoffs. Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m. 1 Massillon (10-1) vs. 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field LISTEN @WHBCSPORTS.COM. 2 Lake (11-1) vs. 3...
Glenville clamps down on Bellevue in D-IV quarterfinal, 43-6, behind Deonte Rucker’s 5 TDs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Top-seeded Glenville paired timely turnovers with a quick-strike offense as it defeated eighth-seeded Bellevue, 43-6, in a Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinal at the Collinwood High School Athletic Complex Friday. Glenville (11-0) advances to face No. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) in a regional semifinal next Saturday...
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Ever Seen This Before?
We had a play during the Akron Buchtel at Northwest playoff game Friday night that all four of us on the broadcast agreed we had never seen before. Let me explain what happened. Buchtel was preparing to punt from their own territory when the long snapper sent the ball well over the punter’s head. As the punter retreated to recover the ball, he noticed the Northwest defenders closing in on him. Not wanting to give the ball to the Indians just outside the goalline, he decided to kick the ball out of the endzone. We had seen players kick or bat the ball out of the endzone before but only while in the endzone. This happened outside the endzone, at about the 6 yard line, and the ball travelled into and through the endzone.
‘Our spirit seemed to have left the building’: What they’re saying after Cavaliers win vs. Lakers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers are now on an eight-game winning streak as they rode a dominant second half to beat LeBron James and the Lakers, 114-100, on Sunday in Los Angeles. Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavs with 33 points. Darius Garland added 24 points and...
Cavaliers at Lakers: Live updates as Cleveland goes for 8th straight win
LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to keep their early-season win streak alive on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. EDT. In the early days of the season, these two squads have been on opposite trajectories. The upstart Cavs...
Browns return to work and have good news on the injury front: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns were back on the practice field on Monday following their bye week. They travel to Miami this week to take on the Dolphins and get the second half of their season started. They are still hanging on to their playoff hopes. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley...
Donovan Mitchell boosting Cavaliers teammates with record scoring pace: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Not only is Donovan Mitchell playing his way into the MVP conversation for the Cavaliers, he’s elevating the play of his teammates one duo at a time. Mitchell and Darius Garland scored 21 points apiece in the first half of Sunday’s 114-100 rout of the Lakers. According to Elias Sports, it’s the fifth time in the last 25 seasons where multiple Cleveland players had more than 20 points in the first half of a game.
Chomps, vintage Cleveland Monsters bobbleheads are available
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of Cleveland bobbleheads are available – one for Cleveland Browns mascot Chomps and the other a vintage-looking Cleveland Monsters player. The Chomps bobbleheads are numbered to 2,022. They stand 8 inches tall and cost $50, with the faithful pooch giving the No. 1 salute with his left paw.
OHSAA football regional quarterfinal live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 12 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the first round of the OHSAA playoffs. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7...
For Montana Love, a title fight in Cleveland caps an emotional journey (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Montana Love ducks under the ropes and steps into the ring this weekend, he can take a breath from the journey he has been on for years. It was a long, emotional path - paved with challenges, motivated by love. It’s a trail that has wound through countless hours of training, regrets along the way and a gritty determination that isn’t quitting. It’s been a long run.
coveringthecorner.com
When the rain washes you clean
The family owns a quarter-season ticket package with the Cleveland Guardians. Mom’s idea, I think. She could not resist the energy and fun with which Francisco Lindor played in 2015. And so, we took the plunge and started buying single-game tickets in 2016. Pretty good year for that. In...
Guardians’ Austin Hedges is one of 131 players to open free agent season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The World Series is over, and the free agent season has begun. After the final out of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park, 131 players became free agents. Catcher Austin Hedges was the only Guardians player to enter the open market.
