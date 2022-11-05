ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

AEW Dark spoilers from Atlantic City: Jon Moxley in trios action

By Josh Nason
 2 days ago

The Blackpool Combat Club took on the Jericho Appreciation Society in trios action.

The following are spoilers from AEW's pre-Rampage taping of Dark matches for future editions of the show. All of the action took place at Atlantic City, New Jersey.

  • ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Justin Corino, Jaden Valo & Sonny Defarge
  • Abadon defeated Leva Bates
  • Matt Hardy & Private Party defeated Rhett Titus, Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo. Ethan Page said they couldn't come out to their theme music and insulted them after the match.
  • Dark Order's John Silver, 10 & Alex Reynolds defeated Shawn Donovan, O'Shea Edwards & Fallah Bahh
  • Zack Clayton defeated Steve Pena
  • Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & The Bunny (w/ Vickie Guerrero) defeated Gabby Ortiz, Christina Marie & Miranda Vionette
  • Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt) defeated Brick City Boyz
  • Kip Sabian defeated Tony Deppen
  • Tay Conti defeated Miranda Vionette
  • The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson & Cole Karter) defeated Joe Keys, LSG & Chris Steeler. Danhausen came out afterward and said since The Factory ruined his Halloween, he will make their lives a living hell
  • Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) defeated Leon Ruffin
  • Athena defeated B3CCA
  • Trent Beretta defeated Anthony Henry
  • Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated The Trustbusters' Slim J & JeeVes Kay (w/ Sonny Kiss & Parker Boudreaux)
  • Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker

