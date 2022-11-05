AEW Dark spoilers from Atlantic City: Jon Moxley in trios action
The Blackpool Combat Club took on the Jericho Appreciation Society in trios action.
The following are spoilers from AEW's pre-Rampage taping of Dark matches for future editions of the show. All of the action took place at Atlantic City, New Jersey.
- ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Justin Corino, Jaden Valo & Sonny Defarge
- Abadon defeated Leva Bates
- Matt Hardy & Private Party defeated Rhett Titus, Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo. Ethan Page said they couldn't come out to their theme music and insulted them after the match.
- Dark Order's John Silver, 10 & Alex Reynolds defeated Shawn Donovan, O'Shea Edwards & Fallah Bahh
- Zack Clayton defeated Steve Pena
- Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir & The Bunny (w/ Vickie Guerrero) defeated Gabby Ortiz, Christina Marie & Miranda Vionette
- Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal (w/ Sonjay Dutt) defeated Brick City Boyz
- Kip Sabian defeated Tony Deppen
- Tay Conti defeated Miranda Vionette
- The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson & Cole Karter) defeated Joe Keys, LSG & Chris Steeler. Danhausen came out afterward and said since The Factory ruined his Halloween, he will make their lives a living hell
- Brian Cage (w/ Prince Nana) defeated Leon Ruffin
- Athena defeated B3CCA
- Trent Beretta defeated Anthony Henry
- Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated The Trustbusters' Slim J & JeeVes Kay (w/ Sonny Kiss & Parker Boudreaux)
- Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta defeated Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
