The Dodgers traded for Danny Duffy at the trade deadline in 2021, knowing he was hurt. The hope was to get him back for the stretch run that season, but it never happened. We don’t just mean it didn’t happen in 2021. As of this moment, it has still never happened — Duffy has been a Dodger for over 15 months and thrown zero pitches for them due to a series of injuries.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO