Dodgers Rumors: Insider Feels Cody Bellinger’s Status Plays a Part in LA’s Pursuit of Aaron Judge
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are right around the corner but if the Dodgers want to even begin thinking of making room for Judge they first have to make decisions on their current roster. Trea Turner remains the biggest question for the team but insider David Vassegh believes Cody Bellinger will also play a part in bringing in Judge.
MLB Rumors: Former Dodgers Outfielder Could be On the Move from Boston This Offseason
Could Verdugo be back in Los Angeles if Boston decides to trade him?
Dodgers News: Insider Predicts Clayton Kershaw’s Next Contract
At the age of 34, Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw still has plenty left in the tank to deliver, especially coming off of his ninth All-Star selection of his career. Kershaw appeared in 22 games pitching to a 2.28 ERA with a 12-3 record. He also missed several weeks with back and hip issues over the course of the season.
Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers
For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
Dodgers Rumors: One Insider Thinks LA Will Lead the Chase for Carlos Correa
Jon Heyman ranked his top 30 free agents for the New York Post, sharing a little information about each player along with a list of interested teams and an “outside expert’s” salary prediction. There’s not a ton of information on each player — on some, you could make a strong case that there’s not any information — but the team and money predictions are interesting.
Dodgers Trea Turner Rumors: Insider Believes 6 Teams Will be in the Mix on Free Agent Shortstop
MLB insider Jon Heyman listed his top 30 free agents in a column for the New York Post, with a list of interested teams and a contract prediction from an “outside expert.” Coming in fourth on his list is a name the Dodgers and their fans are quite familiar with: shortstop Trea Turner.
Angels News: LA Insider Shares Biggest Need Halos Must Address This Offseason
The Angels have a big offseason ahead of them.
Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Gets His First World Series Win as Manager
Eight-year Dodger Dusty Baker gets first world series title at the helm
Dodgers Free Agents: Clayton Kershaw, Joey Gallo, Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson & 6 More
With the 2022 World Series having concluded, MLB free agency began at 6 a.m. PT on Sunday morning. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, it notably amounted to the likes of Tyler Anderson, Clayton Kershaw, Craig Kimbrel and Trea Turner among those no longer under contract. Joey Gallo, Andrew Heaney, Tommy...
Dodgers Offseason: Is There Any Chance Danny Duffy Comes Back?
The Dodgers traded for Danny Duffy at the trade deadline in 2021, knowing he was hurt. The hope was to get him back for the stretch run that season, but it never happened. We don’t just mean it didn’t happen in 2021. As of this moment, it has still never happened — Duffy has been a Dodger for over 15 months and thrown zero pitches for them due to a series of injuries.
Dodgers News: Max & Kellie Muncy Expecting Second Child
Just as his Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy is due to become a father of two. Muncy’s wife, Kellie, announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting their second child together. The gender reveal has the Muncys due to become parents to their first son in...
Dodgers Star Hitting Prospect Makes Incredible Catch in AFL Fall-Stars Game
Some good news amidst a quite disappointing 2022 season is that the younger guys in the farm system show much promise for the future of the Dodgers. Andrew Friedman has already hinted at the possibility of the team bringing up a few minor league players and giving them a shot at the major leagues for the upcoming season. Among the conversation was Andy Pages, a 21-year-old outfielder who impressed during his time in Double-AA.
Dodgers: Edwin Rios Could Be on the Trade Block for Los Angeles
Every Dodger fan thought that the 2022 season would be like a Disney ending; instead, we got a horror film where all our hopes and dreams were shattered unexpectedly. Many questions remain at the forefront of the Dodgers, and we’ll be getting some answers soon. One player that many...
Dodgers Prospects: 5 Names You Need to Know Before Next Season
Keeping up with the Dodgers on the major-league level takes a lot of time. You’re busy with work or school or whatever, and 162 games in a season is a lot of games. So you can be forgiven if you’re not a prospect hound — most of us just don’t have the time or energy to be well-versed in the ins and outs of L.A.’s entire farm system.
Lakers gave tribute video to 1 unlikely player
NBA teams are really handing out tribute videos to anybody these days. The Los Angeles Lakers played the Utah Jazz at home on Friday. The game marked Jazz swingman Talen Horton-Tucker’s first time back in L.A. since the Lakers dealt him over the summer as part of the Patrick Beverley trade.
Dodgers: Dusty Baker Wins First World Series As Astros Manager
Everyone loves Dusty, but the Astros team itself…not so much. It’s been a tough situation to root for Dusty Baker, who’s spent 41 years in the MLB both as a player and amanger, but also rooting for the team that cheated us out of a World Series title just 5 years ago.
This Day In Dodgers History: Farhan Zaidi Hired As General Manager
On November 6, 2014, the Los Angeles Dodgers hired Farhan Zaidi as their 11th general manager in franchise history. He joined a Dodgers front office that was headed by president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. With Zaidi part of the equation, the Dodgers posted one of the best seasons in...
Dodgers Roster: Which Players Have Contract Options and For How Much?
The movement heading into free agency for the Dodgers will ultimately come down to how much money they have to spend. Trea Turner remains a top priority and Aaron Judge seems like a dream, but regardless both players will ultimately choose the team who can offer them the most money.
Dodgers News: LA Open As Early Favorites for 2023 World Series
With the 2022 MLB season ending last night, it’s time to look forward to the next season. After a historic 2022 season that ended in the worst way possible, the Dodgers are still an excellent team who will be in the mix for the commissioner’s trophy in 2023, and Vegas recognizes that.
Dodgers News: Paul Goldschmidt won NL Outstanding Player of the Year Award over Freddie Freeman
The 2022 MLB Players choice awards were announced on Friday Night. Our very own Freddie Freeman was nominated for National League Outstanding Player of the Year. Sadly, he came up short, coming in second place, while Cardinals third baseman Paul Goldschmidt took home that honor. Among Goldschmidt and Freeman was...
