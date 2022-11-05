Damage reports flood in after large tornadoes in ETX, SE OK

SHREVEPORT , La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) — Search and rescue crews from across the country are on their way to Idabel, Okla. which took a direct hit from a large tornado Friday evening.

McCurtain County, Oklahoma

The McCurtain County Emergency Management Director says there is a lot of damage in the northwest part of the county and multiple damaged homes on the east side of Idabel . Officials say to stay away from Idabel and Broken Bow.

Batiste has sustained damage to homes and injuries to people due to a massive tornado.

Tornado damage in Idabel, Oklahoma. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Tornado damage in Idabel, Oklahoma. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Tornado damage in Idabel, Oklahoma. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Tornado damage in Idabel, Oklahoma. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Tornado damage in Idabel, Oklahoma. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Tornado damage in Idabel, Oklahoma. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Tornado damage in Idabel, Oklahoma. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Tornado damage in Idabel, Oklahoma. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Tornado damage in Idabel, Oklahoma. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Storm Damage in Idabel, Ok (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Home damaged by storm in Idabel, Ok (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Trees stripped by tornado in Idabel, Ok (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

According to the National Weather Service, there is widespread structural damage in Idabel with homes damaged and destroyed, reports of injuries, and power lines downs. Command shelters are being set up.

According to the Idabel Police Chief, John Martin, multiple agencies and surrounding city officials are assessing the damage and cleaning the streets.

At this time, there are no major injuries or fatalities reported to the police department just a few minor injuries. Officers and other officials are prioritizing making contact with residents to ensure they are safe and accounted for.

Residents who are displaced from the storm have been directed to the Bypass Church of Christ in Idabel.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a Tweet Friday night:

“Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today’s tornadoes. Storms hit in Bryan, Choctaw, and Le Flore counties, among others. Additional flash flooding in some areas. Search & rescue teams and generators forwarded to the Idabel area.”

Oklahoma residents can report any damage to their homes or businesses to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security’s website .

East Texas

Hughes Springs has sustained major storm damage from possible tornadoes in the area. The Hughes Springs Fire Department and city hall sustained drastic damage as a result of the storm.

Hughes Springs Fire Department, Courtesy: James Frazier

Hughes Springs Fire Department, Courtesy: James Frazier

Paris has also sustained major damage to homes and properties.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Department said they have received numerous calls reporting damage in the area but could not confirm or deny if anyone has been injured. The county has emergency responders answering multiple calls and is asking residents to take caution and watch for downed trees and power lines.

Paris, Texas takes direct hit from large tornado. (Courtesy: Winston Bearden)

Paris, Texas takes direct hit from large tornado. (Courtesy: Winston Bearden)

Paris, Texas takes direct hit from large tornado. (Courtesy: Winston Bearden)

The New Boston community has experienced major damage throughout businesses and homes. Epperson Rock N Roll, a rock and gravel company was nearly flattened due to the storm.

Tornado damage in New Boston, Texas at Epperson Rock N Roll. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Tornado damage in New Boston, Texas.at Epperson Rock N Roll. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Tornado damage in New Boston, Texas at Epperson Rock N Roll. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Tornado damage in New Boston, Texas. (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Daniel Chapel Road in New Boston. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Daniel Chapel Road in New Boston. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Daniel Chapel Road in New Boston. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Daniel Chapel Road in New Boston. (KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Multiple agencies are assessing the situation and damages throughout east Texas and southeast Oklahoma. KTAL/KMSS has reporters on the scene.

