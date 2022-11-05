Read full article on original website
Chipotle Employees Say They Intentionally Give Online Orders “Half-Scoops” in Meals
TikToker @kuthab_ posted a TikTok where he lip-syncs the line from the show Sandman: "I didn't feel anything." No, he isn't making a commentary on consumerism destroying someone's soul, but rather a joke about the lack of guilt he felt for only giving customers who place their orders online half a scoop of their preferred protein for their meals.
thebrag.com
Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’
McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
ZDNet
McDonald's got one important thing very right (Chick-fil-A, not so much)
I'm constantly confused by McDonald's. Here's a brand that bathes in world fame, whose products seem to inspire enormous love, and yet whose customers seem all too willing to complain about seemingly everything. It remains bemusing that in the recent American Customer Satisfaction Index, McDonald's lurked near the very bottom...
McDonald's Is Dropping A New Burger And McFlurry Before The Holidays
The holidays are always a special time of year. There are loads of Halloween snacks to be had, and all kinds of unique celebrations, from elves put on shelves to the fried foods of Hanukkah. Many companies honor the holidays as well, putting out all manner of interesting treats and goodies that have a unique wintertime flair. This brings a little extra cheer to the darkest months.
I ordered the same meal at Chick-fil-A and Wingstop, and the bigger chain dominated almost every category
I ordered chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, french fries, and brownies from both famous fast-food chains to see which had the best food and value.
thebrag.com
The full list for McDonald’s upcoming 30 Days 30 Deals has leaked online
McDonald’s is bringing back their beloved 30 Days 30 Deals this November and the full list of impressive discounts has already leaked online. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals offered for every day of November. A...
Reddit Is Stunned By The Price Of A Popeyes Thanksgiving Turkey
Turkey and Thanksgiving remain linked together in a seemingly unbreakable bond (even though, according to the Smithsonian, the bird was probably not the main event during that first Thanksgiving). The good thing about turkey is that it's large enough to feed many, but it's difficult to prepare. For a start, it takes up a large amount of oven space and a lot of prep time between basting and stuffing. Some people wake before the sun rises just to get started on their entree. While some enjoy cooking turkey and the challenge that comes with it, for many, it's just not practical.
Bed Bath & Beyond 95% Off Deals: 25 Cent Drinking Glasses, $5 Towels, $18 Furniture, and More
This article is sponsored by Nordstrom Rack. These items were selected from Nordstrom Rack because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Drive-Thru Report Reveals Slowest Fast Food Chain of the Year
One minute never seems longer than when you are in a fast food drive-thru. And it's that feeling that fast food restaurants try to avoid at all costs. Imagine you've just pulled up to a fast food drive-thru to pick up breakfast, but you encounter a lengthy wait — or worse, no one even comes to the window.
See inside Chick-fil-A's newest drive-thru only location as the chain struggles with the highest wait times in fast food
Chick-fil-A now has more than 30 drive-thru only locations. They're part of the popular chicken chain's strategy to cut down long wait times.
McDonald’s Employee Pours Customer’s Coke From 2-Liter Bottle in Viral TikTok
When you want what you want, it's difficult to adjust your expectations when suddenly presented with a new option. Like if you head to a restaurant in the hopes of getting your favorite dish and you're told they're out of it, it's enough to make you want to go cry in your car and slam your hands against the steering wheel in despair.
I Tried The McDonald's Halloween Bucket & Here's What You Get With The Happy Meal
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. McDonald's is back at it again during Spooky Season with another item on the menu. This time it's not the food, but the presentation. They brought back their Halloween Buckets and it's nearly the best thing since sliced bread.
Food Beast
Taco Bell Currently Offering $28 Promo on Its App
14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What's your $28 order? https://t.co/q3zJWDSKHP. Last week, Scott Martin, a financial expert, appeared on Nick Cavuto's Fox Business show to blame inflation for his $28 meal at Taco Bell. Twitter was quick to react and roast, as many questioned why any one person would ever spend that much on one meal at the fast food chain.
TODAY.com
The fastest and slowest fast-food drive-thrus in the US
Speedy service is the name of the game when it comes to any fast food spot. Yet, the sight of a long line snaking sometimes twice or even three times around the façade of a building harboring our latest cravings has become increasingly familiar to consumers. Recently, long lines...
McDonald's Halloween Pails Are Going Fast but Employees Aren't Loving the Rush for the Limited Buckets
The Halloween pails are back after a six-year hiatus.
McDonald's Tries Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Restaurants
"This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."
The Fastest Drive-Thrus In The US Were Ranked & McDonald's Didn't Even Make The Top 3
Whether you’re hungry or running on a tight schedule, every minute counts when you’re going through a drive-thru at McDonald's, Burger King or whatever fast-food joint is on the way. The 22nd annual Drive-Thru Study from QSR and Intouch Insights evaluated 1,500 orders at some of the largest...
Are Starbucks Baristas Allowed To Create Their Own Drinks?
One of the perks many coffee baristas have working for local shops is the creativity when it comes to making drinks. Once you nail down the difference between a latte, cappuccino, and macchiato, then the real fun begins. There's actually a science when it comes to making different coffee drinks, and as coffee art becomes more common among Redditors and TikTokers, more baristas are trying to master their own coffee skills. A video posted on TikTok actually shows how people can practice the art of making latte art at home by using soy sauce and dish soap to avoid wasting money on the more expensive ingredients of coffee and milk (via TikTok).
Is There A Correct Way To Dress When Greeting Delivery Drivers?
Have you ever actually thought about your outfit, or lack thereof, when you meet the delivery driver at the door?. It's such a simple task. You place your order and wait, with your only effort in the procedure consisting of the trip to the front door to collect it from the food delivery driver before crawling into your cocoon of comfort again. Bearing this in mind, do you go climb into, at least, a pair of sweatpants first, or do you answer the door in boxers or an oversized T-shirt?
