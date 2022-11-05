Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Konstantinos Bouboukas’ equalizer with nine seconds left leads Central Dauphin to third District 3 title in four years
A year ago, Central Dauphin was on its last legs in a District title game, only to see clutch play late and win the championship in extra time against Dallastown. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Lower Dauphin wins district title in OT thriller
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Dauphin field hockey was four seconds away from securing their second consecutive district championship, but then Wilson was awarded a penalty stroke. Down 2-1, Bulldog senior Emma Staron buried the penalty to send the game into overtime. But extra time didn’t last long as Avery Pollock found a cutting Katelyn […]
Chambersburg’s Camryn Kiser, Greencastle’s Claire Paci shine at PIAA cross country state championships
With 1,000 meters to go in the 2022 PIAA 3A girls state championship cross country race, nothing had been decided. A dozen runners ran at the front, looking around, waiting for a decisive move that normally would have come by this point. Among them, a face of calm—that of Chambersburg...
Trinity’s complete performance too much for Delone Catholic in District 3 2A football semifinal
McSHERRYSTOWN – It took one play from scrimmage Friday for the Trinity Shamrocks to announce that these District 3 football playoffs would be different from the rest. And host Delone Catholic barely got in the way.
thesportspage.blog
Trojans’ Camy Kiser places 2nd in PIAA X-C race
HERSHEY — In her three previous years of competing in the final cross country race of the season in Hershey, Camryn Kiser learned a thing or two. The Chambersburg senior put all of that knowledge to good use Saturday at the PIAA Cross Country Championships, when her experience and strategy paid off handsomely for a silver medal in the Class 3A girls race.
Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says
Milton Area School District locker rooms were vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to have taken place as Selinsgrove rolled over Milton 30-0 in the District 4 Class 4A semifinal game. It was Milton’s first home District 4 playoff game in 11 years and was played at Alumni Field, which is located by the high school and middle school on Mahoning Street in Milton, Northumberland County.
Penn State-Maryland storylines: Lions’ run game in the spotlight, PSU leans on depth, more
Penn State faces another Big Ten East test Saturday afternoon against 6-3 Maryland at Beaver Stadium. Mike Locksley’s Terrapins took it on the chin Saturday in Madison, falling 23-10 to Wisconsin.
‘The connection we developed is great’: Tucker Chamberlin 3 TDs, Trae Kater 233 yards carry Shippensburg past Cedar Cliff
SHIPPENSBURG— The first two quarters of Friday night’s District 3 5A game between Shippensburg and Cedar Cliff was a back-and-forth battle that any football fan would pay to watch. Shippensburg had a 20-14 lead going into the half, but as soon as both teams returned to the field...
No. 15 Penn State rolls to a comfortable 45-14 road win over Indiana: Final updates, key stats, analysis
No. 15 Penn State got back into the win column in dominant fashion on both sides of the ball to blow out Indiana, 45-14, and improve to 7-2. The Lions got three touchdown runs from freshman Kaytron Allen and owned the line of scrimmage on defense to the tune of six sacks and 16 tackles for loss in a winning effort.
College football Week 10 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and how high Penn State jumps after Indiana win
Week 10 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
Penn State-Maryland X factors: The Lions and Terps who could be difference-makers on Saturday
Indiana played several quarterbacks against Penn State last Saturday in the Nittany Lions’ 45-14 win at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. None of them were very effective as Penn State held the Hoosiers to 131 passing yards on 16 completions and intercepted three passes. No. 14 Penn State (7-2, 4-2)...
Penn State report card for Indiana: Lions’ defense, run game too much for Hoosiers
If there ever was any suspense in Penn State’s game with Indiana Saturday in Bloomington, it lasted about 15 minutes. By the time the second quarter began at Memorial Stadium, the Nittany Lions had figured out the Hoosiers.
FOX43.com
York County native picks up first NASCAR Xfinity Championship | Fast Lane
PHOENIX, Arizona — It's championship weekend for the World of Outlaws and also for NASCAR. A local from York County ended the season raising the NASCAR Xfinity Championship trophy in victory lane. Joe Gibbs Racing has won back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Championships with Daniel Hemric in 2021 and this year,...
Penn State coasts by Indiana behind disruptive ‘D’ and a dominant all-around show by Kaytron Allen
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Penn State’s defense has made most offenses look feeble in 2022. The losses to unbeaten Ohio State and Michigan? Few programs possess that kind of offensive talent. Indiana certainly doesn’t, and the Nittany Lions dominated the Hoosiers’ offense Saturday in a 45-14 Big Ten East victory...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Moves up in AP, Coaches Polls
After Saturday’s 45-14 win at Indiana, Penn State moved up slightly in both the coaches and AP polls. Penn State came into the week ranked No. 16 and is now No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP heading into its game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium this Saturday.
local21news.com
Sky View 21 | I-83 South reopens as I-83 North remains shut down for construction
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — PennDOT has officially announced that I-83 South is now open. According to the organization, I-83 South detours are no longer in place but I-83 North detours are still in place. I-83 North is still set to be closed until 6 a.m. tomorrow. PennDOT says...
Opening of 2nd mountain bike trail in Mechanicsburg set for Nov. 12
The Mechanicsburg Area School District has partnered with the Susquehanna Area Mountain Bike Association (SAMBA) to build a mountain biking trail at the Environmental Center Trails and Trees property in Mechanicsburg. The trail, located at 1731 S. York St., will be unveiled during an event from 11 a.m. to 3...
abc27.com
Ninja warrior & free running gym opens in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A ninja warrior facility in Harrisburg called Urban Playground has classes, events, and parties available to the surrounding community. In 2019, two locals named Thomas Alquist and Zac Gordon decided to partner up and use both of their experiences as instructors to open a ninja warrior facility of their own.
wkok.com
Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday
SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Interstate 83 reopens completely after weekend construction
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 83 in Dauphin County have reopened after the removal of bridge beams on the Paxton Street Bridge over the weekend. According to a release from PennDOT, the southbound lanes reopened first. In an update on Monday morning, PennDOT said both northbound and southbound lanes […]
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1