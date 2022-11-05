ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jeanine
2d ago

may you rot in prison. Caused the guy to almost crash his truck and trailer, brake check him, then shot him. Left behind wife and kids.

kjzz.com

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Weber County

(KUTV) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Weber County, officials said. They said the crash involved three vehicles just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Specifics on where the crash occurred were not initially given. A pickup truck...
KSLTV

Murder charges filed in SLC road rage shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office filed a felony charge of first-degree murder against a man who shot another man during a road rage confrontation last week. Chris Mortensen, 41 from Pleasant Grove was killed Oct. 26 following a road rage incident on...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Rollover in Salt Lake City leaves drivers with minor injuries

SALT LAKE CITY — A pickup truck rolled after t-boning another vehicle in Salt Lake City Sunday evening. According to responding officers, the rollover took place at the intersection of 4700 S. and 3600 W. Police say the crash involves two vehicles, a Chevy Cruze and a pickup truck.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Carjacking victim forced to fight off suspect on I-80 during bizarre rampage

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Murray police seek help with home burglars

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 4 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help identifying home burglars caught on camera. “Murray detectives are attempting to identify the individuals in these photos,” according to a 4:40 p.m. Friday post on social media. “They are suspects in...
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Power outage in South Jordan over, outage in Salt Lake continues

SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage affecting over 15,000 people in South Jordan Monday morning has been resolved, while a power outage in Salt Lake City continues to affect over 6,600 customers. According to the RMP outages webpage, Rocky Mountain Power resolved the outage in South Jordan around...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT

