Read full article on original website
jeanine
2d ago
may you rot in prison. Caused the guy to almost crash his truck and trailer, brake check him, then shot him. Left behind wife and kids.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested for witness tampering, protective order violation in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have booked a man into jail after he allegedly violated a protective order, tampered with a witness and interfered with an arresting officer. Patrik Swasey, 37, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of:. Violation of a...
kjzz.com
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Weber County
(KUTV) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Weber County, officials said. They said the crash involved three vehicles just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Specifics on where the crash occurred were not initially given. A pickup truck...
KSLTV
Police: 3-vehicle crash results in rollover, one arrested of suspicion of DUI
FARR WEST, Utah — One driver is suspected of driving under the influence after causing a three-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. According to a Utah Highway Patrol statement, a truck carrying a camping trailer passed a Toyota 4-Runner on Interstate 15 at approximately 3:50 p.m. As the truck passed the...
KSLTV
Murder charges filed in SLC road rage shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office filed a felony charge of first-degree murder against a man who shot another man during a road rage confrontation last week. Chris Mortensen, 41 from Pleasant Grove was killed Oct. 26 following a road rage incident on...
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
kslnewsradio.com
Rollover in Salt Lake City leaves drivers with minor injuries
SALT LAKE CITY — A pickup truck rolled after t-boning another vehicle in Salt Lake City Sunday evening. According to responding officers, the rollover took place at the intersection of 4700 S. and 3600 W. Police say the crash involves two vehicles, a Chevy Cruze and a pickup truck.
Public help needed identifying suspects from video for SLC Cold Case
The Utah Investigative Journalism Project has obtained video of two suspects of a hotel robbery in Draper, on October 11, 2021, who may have knowledge of the murder of Joseph Salas. The Utah Investigative Journalism Project reported on Salas’ death this summer in an article exploring the lack of trust...
kjzz.com
Carjacking victim forced to fight off suspect on I-80 during bizarre rampage
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
kvnutalk
Ogden man arrested for threatening to kill woman at Logan Airbnb – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 25-year-old Ogden man was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and holding her against her will, according to police. Miguel Trinidad Tovar was taken into custody by US Marshals in Murray and transferred back to the Cache County Jail. Logan City Police Capt....
Gephardt Daily
Murray police seek help with home burglars
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 4 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray police are asking for the public’s help identifying home burglars caught on camera. “Murray detectives are attempting to identify the individuals in these photos,” according to a 4:40 p.m. Friday post on social media. “They are suspects in...
Gephardt Daily
Fatal motorcycle crash closes westbound I-215 in Murray overnight
MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A fatal motorcycle accident late Saturday closed westbound Interstate 215 in Murray overnight. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson said troopers were notified at 10:36 p.m. about a motorcycle crash on westbound I-215 near 700 West. The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where they died from their injuries, Peterson said.
Vigil held for 1-year anniversary of Utah girl's tragic death
Sunday marked one year since the death of Foxboro Elementary student Izzy Tichenor. Her family said the 10-year-old died by suicide after being bullied at school for her race and disability.
Gephardt Daily
Slick roadway sends car part way over edge of I-84 in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver on eastbound Interstate 84 suddenly found himself facing north when he lost control of his car on an overpass over U.S. 89. “Wet roads, cooler temperatures led to a scary situation for the driver and their occupant,” says...
KSLTV
Woman shares survival story in West Jordan home explosion and fire
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A woman who survived an explosion and fire that destroyed her West Jordan home on Thursday thanked the officer who helped her to safety as well as everyone who has supported her and her husband since that time. Crystal Kelly said Friday she couldn’t remember...
kjzz.com
Young moose relocated after seen wandering through Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A young moose seen over the course of multiple days in Salt Lake City has been relocated, officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said. They said the moose was spotted in the Avenues neighborhood. DWR biologists said they located the moose on...
kjzz.com
Daughter stunned by explosion that destroyed her parent's West Jordan home; 2 dogs missing
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan couple lost their home Thursday night after an explosion started a fire and burnt most of the house to the ground. This happened in the Bloomfield Farms neighborhood near 7800 South 5600 West in West Jordan around 3 p.m. The house...
kslnewsradio.com
Power outage in South Jordan over, outage in Salt Lake continues
SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage affecting over 15,000 people in South Jordan Monday morning has been resolved, while a power outage in Salt Lake City continues to affect over 6,600 customers. According to the RMP outages webpage, Rocky Mountain Power resolved the outage in South Jordan around...
kjzz.com
26-year-old arrested, accused of multiple bank robberies in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after being accused of robbing three financial institutions in Salt Lake City over the course of five days. Krishan Singh was arrested and booked on two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of robbery. Police said...
Family releases footage of suspects possibly connected to killing of Joe Salas
New information is being released regarding the death of Joe Salas, whose body was found in the Jordan River on June 9, 2021.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Shooter had kids in car with him during road-rage incident on I-15 in Kaysville
CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police said a driver who allegedly shot at another motorist Monday on Interstate 15 had his kids in the car, which will add to the charges against him. And enough motorists witnessed the incident in the Kaysville area and called 911...
Comments / 4