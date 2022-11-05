ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
The Game Speaks Out On Nike Suspending Kyrie Irving Shoe Deal

The Game isn’t happy with what Nike did to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving got himself into some hot water. Ever since he shared a link to a documentary rife with antisemitism, the Nets star has been under fire from fans and colleagues alike. The Brooklyn Nets have benched him, and Nike even severed ties with Kyrie after his controversial tweet.
IRVING, NY
Nike Terminates Suspends With Kyrie Irving, Effective Immediately

Penned in 2011 — and cemented by way of a signature shoe three years thereafter — Kyrie Irving’s deal with the Swoosh has produced several notable performance models, with the 8th mainline entry expected to debut this year. But now what was once a long-standing partnership between athlete and brand has suddenly come to a close, as Nike swiftly announces the suspension of their professional relationship with Kyrie Irving.
The Game Upset With Nike for Dropping Kyrie Irving

The Game is not happy with how corporate America is treating Kyrie Irving. The Compton rhymer is upset with Nike for dropping Kyrie in the fallout of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary. On Friday (Nov. 4), The Shade Room published a blog post on their Instagram page containing ESPN's...
LeBron James Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Kyrie Irving Controversy

Earlier this week, the Brooklyn Nets suspended point guard Kyrie Irving for no fewer than five games following his controversial social media post. Irving eventually apologized for the post, which contained antisemitic content. Despite the apology, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surprised no other players have spoken out against Irving's decision to post the link.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kendall Jenner Elevates Adidas x Wales Bonner Sneakers With Versatile Maxi Dress

Kendall Jenner styled her latest outfit with an affordable sneaker. The model stepped out in New York on Monday ahead of the CFDA awards. For her outing, she wore a simple and versatile black maxi dress. The sleeveless sheath dress featured a high neckline. She added black rectangular sunglasses and a dark tote bag for her accessories to round out the look. Jenner added to the laid-back style with a pair of Adidas sneakers. She donned Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers in a navy, black and yellow colorway. The popular style has been worn by Jenner in the past, as well...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kyrie Irving Dropped By Nike Over Antisemitism

After several days of silence, Nike announced it has suspended its business relationship with Kyrie Irving due to his peddling of antisemitic conspiracy theories. The company will not launch the Kyrie 8. Front Office Sports requested a comment from Nike on Thursday evening. In a statement to Front Office Sports...
Phoenix, AZ
