Muscatine, IA- A Muscatine family was displaced after an early morning fire on Friday, November 4th. According to a news release, on Friday the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call at 12:28 a.m. for a house fire at 2807 Mulberry Avenue. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found fire coming out of multiple windows on the first floor and a window on the second floor.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO