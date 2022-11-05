Read full article on original website
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash
Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
KBUR
Four arrested on drug and weapons charges
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of four individuals on drug and weapons charges. According to a news release, on Thursday, November 3rd at 12:56 PM the Mount Pleasant Police Department investigated a drug complaint in the 200 block of West Franklin Street involving a vehicle and 4 people.
KBUR
Muscatine family displaced after fire
Muscatine, IA- A Muscatine family was displaced after an early morning fire on Friday, November 4th. According to a news release, on Friday the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call at 12:28 a.m. for a house fire at 2807 Mulberry Avenue. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found fire coming out of multiple windows on the first floor and a window on the second floor.
