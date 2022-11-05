ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBUR

Southeast Iowa man injured in Missouri crash

Wayland, Mo.- A Fort Madison man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday, November 3rd, in Clark County Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 12:30 PM Thursday, three vehicles were traveling eastbound on Highway 136, about two miles west of Wayland. The vehicles involved included, A...
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Four arrested on drug and weapons charges

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Mount Pleasant Police Department has announced the arrest of four individuals on drug and weapons charges. According to a news release, on Thursday, November 3rd at 12:56 PM the Mount Pleasant Police Department investigated a drug complaint in the 200 block of West Franklin Street involving a vehicle and 4 people.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
KBUR

Muscatine family displaced after fire

Muscatine, IA- A Muscatine family was displaced after an early morning fire on Friday, November 4th. According to a news release, on Friday the Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call at 12:28 a.m. for a house fire at 2807 Mulberry Avenue. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found fire coming out of multiple windows on the first floor and a window on the second floor.
MUSCATINE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy