KBUR
Iowa man pleads guilty for involvement in Jan. 6th riot
Washington- An Iowa man is pleading guilty to participating in the January 6th, 2021 riot at the US Capitol. Chad Heathcote of Adel took the plea deal on Friday. TV Station KCCI reports that Heathcote admitted to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. Heathcote is scheduled to be...
KBUR
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner
Des Moines, IA (AP) — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The next chance for someone to get lucky will be Monday night. The new $1.9 billion jackpot is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years.
