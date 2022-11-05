ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI: Individual who threatened synagogues identified

The man who made threats against synagogues and put all Jewish houses of worship on high security on Thursday has been identified.

Federal agents do not believe the man had the means or the motive to carry out the threat.

The incident had many synagogues on high alert. News 12's Shosh Bedrosian spoke with local rabbis in Fairfield County who say they're prepared for these moments as antisemitic incidents skyrocket across the country.

“The threats are rising, but at the same time it’s been present for us as Jews as long as we existed,” said Rabbi Michael Friedman.

"When I’m leading services, my eye is to the front door. It is always in the back of my mind always keeping an eye out who’s coming in who’s coming out who do I not recognize," he said.

With local police departments increasing their presence at synagogues, Rabbi Friedman says the conversation about antisemitism is ongoing.

Westport police say they are increasing their police presence and the FBI Office in New Haven tells News 12 they're continuing to combat hate crime incidents while assisting local police departments with their needs.

RELATED: Connecticut synagogues on high alert following online threat in New Jersey

