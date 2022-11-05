ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Funeral home under fire after Bronx family left in dark waiting for loved one’s ashes

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDagU_0izTLmQ000

R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home is back in the news after a Bronx family says they were left without communication while waiting for their loved one’s ashes.

The funeral home was previously fined $30,000 for violations in handling the deceased last December, following News 12’s “Death Without Dignity” that shed light on the situation.

After Alexa Guitard died from cancer on Sept. 10, her family hired R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home for services in mid-September and were expecting to receive her ashes soon after, but didn’t realize the uphill battle they’d be in for.

“I don’t remember how many times they took down my phone number and didn’t call me,” said Yahaira Reyes, mother of the late Guitard. “The way they treated us and have treated other people in the past. They don’t care.”

Reyes says they were told they would receive the ashes in two to three weeks, but after six weeks have not heard any significant updates.

One death care industry source tells News 12 that cremation generally occurs two to six days after the death of a person. They say that issues paying the bill, if the death occurred out of state, or if organs are donated could cause a delay – none of which apply in this case.

According to the family they were told on Thursday the ashes were ready, and offered a refund. They say they don’t want a refund, but just respect for their loved ones.

Comments / 13

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’

A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Sunset Park – People Shooting Up On The Street in the Afternoon. NY We Need To Change This!

These two people shot up on 3rd Avenue and 57th Street in Brooklyn in the afternoon. Drugs are a serious problem and the government is ignoring it. Sunset Park is a family neighborhood. I live there for decades and it was never like this. People did drugs in other people’s basements, on rooftops and behind buildings – not out in the open like this.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx man left asthma medicine at home: family

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The son of a 62-year-old Bronx man flew to New York from France when he got word that his father, Papa Birama Sow, had been missing since Oct. 29. Papa Sow was last seen at his home on East 194 Street and Decatur Avenue in the Bronx and lives among the […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 25-year-old Brooklyn man found dead in Williamsburg

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 25-year-old man in Williamsburg. Police say a 911 call led them to discover Mario Xo-Pop, 25 of Brooklyn, unconscious at 244 Grand St. around 9:45 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Officials found Xo-Pop had bruising and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Tourist stabbed in Manhattan steakhouse by woman angered by his wife’s treatment of staff, police say

A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market

NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 71-year-old woman was beaten by a man outside a Chinatown fish market last week. Today, detectives released photos of the suspect wanted for assault in the incident at the Hung Kee Fish & Meat Food Market. According to police at around 1:30 pm, an adult black male engaged in an argument with a 71-year-old woman and her husband at the market. During the argument, the man began attacking the woman, punching her in the back of the head. The suspect left the scene before the police arrived. The post 71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing

 Joan Thompson, a regular customer at the Manhattan Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on West 51st Street was arrested after she stabbed a man she had a physical altercation with inside the restaurant Friday night. According to police, a large party complained to the hostess about a bill at the expensive steakhouse. That dispute got loud and other diners began chiming in. One of those diners was Thompson who was seated nearby. After a person at Thompson’s table made a comment, a brawl broke out. Thompson and another woman began fighting. A man who was with the complaining party began attacking and The post Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy