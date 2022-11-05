ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New York Times’ outrageous scaremongering about (fake) entitlement cuts (that we actually need)

By David Harsanyi
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCD80_0izTLlXH00
The New York Times published an article alleging Republicans are coming after Medicare and Social Security. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Here are two snippets from Wednesday’s New York Times piece contending that Republicans have “embraced” plans to cut Social Security and Medicare:

“The fact that Republicans are openly talking about cutting the programs has galvanized Democrats in the final weeks of the midterm campaign.”

“Still, the fact that key Republicans are openly broaching spending cuts to Social Security and Medicare . . . ”

Boy, it sounds like there’s a ton of chatter in Washington about cutting entitlements. And it’s about time we embraced reform. So, which brave “key Republicans” are “openly talking” and “openly broaching” the idea of reforming Social Security and Medicare? We don’t know, because the author, Jim Tankersley, doesn’t offer a single quote from anyone in the GOP making that argument — not an elected official, not a candidate, not even some fringe backbencher spouting off.

How can one of the most prestigious newspapers in the country run a 1,500-word piece asserting that a major political party has been “talking” about a highly controversial policy position and not substantiate the claim with a single quote? That would be the first question of any competent editor.

Of course, as much as I wish it existed, there is no plan or campaign or reform effort aimed at slashing or weaning us off entitlements. The entire ginned-up issue basically relies on a single line from Rick Scott’s “Save America” agenda, which Mitch McConnell rejected as soon as it appeared. (You’ll find out about that in paragraph 13.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08BXgt_0izTLlXH00
Biden speaks about Social Security, Medicare, and prescription drug costs in Florida on November 1.

In truth, Scott doesn’t even target Social Security or Medicare reform specifically, but rather supports an audit and renewal of all federal programs every five years. (The Times incorrectly says “every year.”) There is a strong case to be made that revisiting legislation every few years is far more “democratic” than compelling millions to live with antiquated economic ideas that were popularized during the Depression. But only a Republican, not Republicans, has embraced that idea.

Not that any of it stops Tankersley from going on about how “several influential Republicans have signaled a new willingness to push for Medicare and Social Security spending cuts.” Several, huh? The hyperlink bolstering this assertion leads us to a more nuanced Bloomberg Government piece by Jack Fitzpatrick that details possible GOP efforts to use the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool to curb perpetual, massive auto-spending.

As we learn in paragraph 23 of the Times story, “Democrats and Republicans largely agree Congress will need to ensure the solvency of the programs in the decade to come. Spending for the programs is projected to balloon in the coming decade as more baby boomers retire.”

Among the ideas the Republican Study Committee bring to the table is gradually raising the retirement age for some workers due to higher life expectancy (with increased benefits). And Bloomberg quotes Lloyd Smucker saying we may need future reductions of benefits for wealthy Americans to save the program from insolvency. President Joe Biden’s “plan” to raise payroll taxes on the rich to save the program is also in effect a reduction of benefits for the wealthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQMKM_0izTLlXH00
The entire ginned-up issue basically relies on a single line from Rick Scott’s “Save America” agenda, which Mitch McConnell rejected as soon as it appeared

But, again, the Bloomberg piece does not feature a single person “talking” or proposing slashing Social Security or Medicare programs.

Whenever Democrats latch onto some new scaremongering effort — “saving democracy” or “voting rights,” or whatever hysteria is being flouted — establishment media instantly take up the issue, often ham-fistedly backfilling the accusations with alleged reporting. Though the Times piece does not offer any Republicans “talking” about cutting Social Security, it does give Biden, Barack Obama and other Democrats the space to go off on this imaginary threat.

“You’ve been paying into Social Security your whole life. You earned it. Now these guys want to take it away,” Biden is quoted saying during a visit to Hallandale Beach, Fla. “Who in the hell do they think they are? Excuse my language.” Obama, who never shies away from flogging a strawman to within inches of its life, says that American retirees “had long hours and sore backs and bad knees to get that Social Security.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06z7UY_0izTLlXH00
Not even George W. Bush, the last Republican to “openly” campaign on reforming the untenable entitlement infrastructure, has ever proposed taking a penny.

As Obama — though, perhaps, not Biden — knows very well, there is no proposal from Republicans to take Social Security from those who’ve paid in. Not even George W. Bush, the last Republican to “openly” campaign on reforming the untenable entitlement infrastructure, has ever proposed taking a penny from anyone who paid into it. That was always a lie.

Even those reforms would only have allowed — not compelled — new participants to divert a portion of their tax dollars to private retirement accounts and opt out of an unsustainable, state-run Ponzi scheme that brought them back a paltry 1% return on their “investment.”

Don’t worry, though, no one is going to reform entitlements. As 2022 proves, it’s a politically toxic issue that can be easily demagogued.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Dig Up That Birth Certificate’: Obama Takes Shot at Trump’s ‘Birtherism’ During Midterm Stop

Former president Barack Obama traveled to Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, to campaign on behalf of another “Democrat with a funny name”: Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate. It was an opportunity for Obama to take a swipe at former president Donald Trump, who dogged him throughout his presidency with racist dog whistles that falsely casted doubt on his U.S. citizenship. “Mandela, get ready to dig up that birth certificate,” Obama teased to massive applause.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Atlantic

The Inevitable Indictment of Donald Trump

As an appellate judge, Merrick Garland was known for constructing narrow decisions that achieved consensus without creating extraneous controversy. As a government attorney, he was known for his zealous adherence to the letter of the law. As a person, he is a smaller-than-life figure, a dry conversationalist, studious listener, something close to the opposite of a raconteur. As a driver, his friends say, he is maddeningly slow and almost comically fastidious.
The Hill

Why Kamala Harris is already among the most consequential vice presidents in history

On May 11, Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote in favor of Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to serve on the Federal Trade Commission. This brought Harris to number three on the list of most tiebreaking votes by a vice president in American history. Since then, Harris has cast a six tiebreaking votes and is just five away from tying John C. Calhoun for the record. Yet Harris’s accomplishment also stands out for the fact that she has cast her tiebreaking votes at a faster rate than any of her predecessors.
Rolling Stone

Bernie Sanders Is Once Again Asking His Party to Stop Screwing Up the Midterms

On Thursday, Bernie Sanders will hit the campaign trail to make his closing midterm pitch. He’ll go to states like Wisconsin, Nevada, and Pennsylvania — “to places where we think we could have the most impact,” he says. He’ll go to congressional districts where his party has given up, like South Texas. He’ll campaign on behalf of Senate candidates who aren’t planning on appearing alongside him. He’s going because, in the eyes of the 81-year-old progressive senator, his party is blowing its chance at midterms success. Democrats are letting Republicans win the messaging war on the economy — even though, as...
WISCONSIN STATE
Business Insider

Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'

Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy