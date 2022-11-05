Read full article on original website
Woman attacked by shark while swimming near San Diego
A shark attacked a woman Friday in the Pacific waters north of San Diego, officials said. The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh, according to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar. She received stitches and is recovering. The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline. A lifeguard spotted the woman and her friend just after 10 a.m. as they were heading back...
Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband Called Sister and Said: 'Tell My Kids I Love Them'
Rhona Fantone’s husband, Jay Barcelon, pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing her in April 2021 when she was packing up to stay at her sister’s house On April 16, 2021, Rhona Fantone went to her home in Lemon Grove, Calif., to pick up some clothes and other items she needed to stay at her sister's home that night. The 30-year-old nurse planned to spend the night because she and her husband, Jay Barcelon, were having marital problems, ABS-CBN News reports. While she was packing, the unthinkable happened: Rhona called...
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
