Beaumont election officials accused of harassment and discrimination
On the eve of the election, an East Texas county is facing allegations of intimidating and discriminating against Black voters during early voting.
$1B total bond to bring new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End passes, voted on by 2 people
BEAUMONT, Texas — Propositions on the ballot for Jefferson County during the 2022 midterm election have passed. These bonds will bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End, becoming the city’s first municipal management district. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in a September 21, 2022...
NAACP alleges harassment and discrimination against Black voters in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the eve of the election, Jefferson County is facing allegations of intimidating and discriminating against Black voters during early voting. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, the Beaumont chapter of the NAACP and Jessica Daye, a Black registered voter, accused Jefferson County election officials of unconstitutionally harassing Black voters in Beaumont by scrutinizing their identities and shadowing them while at the voting stations. A federal judge Monday evening held an emergency hearing on the lawsuit, which asks for changes during Tuesday’s election.
Joseph L. Guillory wins Jefferson County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 race
BEAUMONT, Texas — Voters in Jefferson County's precinct two have picked Joseph L. Guillory II as their new justice of the peace in Tuesday's election. Guillory faced off Kyrin Baker and Brandon Bartie for the seat, replacing former Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen. Guillory won election against fellow...
Christian Manuel Hayes wins Texas House District 22
BEAUMONT, Texas — Democrat Christian “Manuel” Hayes has won the race for District 22 of the Texas House of Representatives. Hayes, defeated his Republican opponent Jacorion Randle. Hayes will take over the office from longtime Texas Rep. Joe Deshotel, who has held the seat for more than...
Jeff Branick beats Carolyn Guidry, keeps long-held seat as Jefferson County Judge
BEAUMONT, Texas — The votes are in and Jeff Branick will keep his long-held seat as Jefferson County judge. Judge Branick faced off against Carolyn Guidry for the seat. The race for Jefferson County judge was one that political analysts said voters should and would keep an eye on.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana judge lashes out after Houston firm files 1,600 hurricane-related suits in Lake Charles
In the weeks before the deadline to file insurance lawsuits related to Hurricane Laura, a Houston-based law firm filed over 1,400 cases at the Lake Charles federal courthouse. Now, those cases are under review and the law firm may face hefty fines if it is found to be preying on hurricane victims, as one judge says he suspects.
Here are your 2022 Texas midterm election live updates
BEAUMONT, Texas — Election day is here, and there are plenty of hot-button area-level and state-level races that Southeast Texans and beyond are keeping their eyes on. Southeast Texas voters made their choices Tuesday in federal and state level races including U.S. Rep for districts 14 and 36 and multiple statewide races including Texas Governor, Lt. Governor and Attorney General. Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Republicans sweep Jefferson County in 2022 midterm elections
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Republicans held a huge victory in Jefferson County during the 2022 midterm elections on November 8, 2022. Voters reelected Judge Jeff Branick for a 4th term. Republican Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg beat out her opponent for Jefferson County Clerk and Gordon Friesz won the 317th District Court seat.
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
Houston man admits to trying to use drone to drop contraband in Beaumont prison, faces up to 3 years in federal prison
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 44-year-old Houston man faces up to three years in federal prison after admitting to trying to use a drone to drop contraband into a Beaumont prison. Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, pled guilty Tuesday to owning or operating an unregistered drone before U.S. District Judge Marica A. Crone, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas release.
postsouth.com
Schroder announces first-ever Louisiana-Texas unclaimed property collaboration
State Treasurer John M. Schroder has announced that two states will partner for the first time ever for an Unclaimed Property event. Louisiana and Texas will join forces for this historic two-day event on Nov. 16 -17 to return property and money to its rightful owners on both sides of the state border.
Louisiana, Texas join forces in first-time unclaimed property event
Louisiana and Texas will join forces to return unclaimed property to residents in a first-time event, according to Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder.
TxDOT held conference to address deadly 22-year streak of deadly crashes on Texas roads, highways
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are asking for everyone’s help to end a deadly streak that has gone on for more than two decades on Texas roads. "For 22 years, on Texas highways, someone has lost a loved one," Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said. At least ten people...
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange holding benefit after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother are working to raise money to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022,...
East Texas News
Evans acquitted of all charges
WOODVILLE – A longtime Tyler County physician was acquitted on several charges last week. Dr. Kerry L. Evans, who was charged on two multiple-count indictments in June of 2019 of continuous sexual abuse of a child as well as indecency with a child charges, was handed the not guilty verdict by a Tyler County jury on Friday, Nov. 4, following a week-long trial.
Humane Society of Southeast Texas targeted by catalytic converter thieves twice in one year
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Humane Society of Southeast Texas is asking for help after catalytic converters were stolen from their company vehicles for the 2nd time this year. It happened on Thursday, October 27, 2022, according to a Humane Society of Southeast Texas Facebook post. At 4:45 a.m., the...
Southeast Texans test their luck, hoping to claim $1.9B prize from Monday's Powerball drawing
SOUR LAKE, Texas — Southeast Texans are testing their luck Monday, hoping to claim a big prize from the Powerball drawing. Monday night’s estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.
kjas.com
Beaumont man accused of running illegal game room in Polk County
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says a Beaumont man has been arrested and is accused of running an illegal game room in Polk County. PolkCountyToday.com is reporting that officers have arrested 29-year-old Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty and he’s been charged with;. ~ Possession of a Gambling Device, Equipment, or...
Nederland ISD to receive $54K worth of STEMscope kits from Beaumont Children's Museum, Indorama Ventures
NEDERLAND, Texas — Some Nederland Independent School District students will have a new and enhanced way to learn thanks to a generous donation. Nederland ISD is set to receive $54,000 in STEMscope kits from the Beaumont Children’s Museum and Indorama Ventures. The donation will be presented Tuesday at...
