Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call for the state to divest holdings in certain Russian companies. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing...
13 years, no change: Reflecting on Pennsylvania’s minimum wage
The minimum wage in Pennsylvania has been $7.25 an hour since 2008 — for the past 13 years. This means someone working a minimum wage job, working for 2,000 hours a year, makes under $15,000 annually. Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a plan earlier this year to increase the wage...
Pennsylvania may get piece of CVS, Walgreen’s opioid settlement | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
How Disputes Over Vote Certification Could Play Out in Pennsylvania Counties After 2022 Election
HARRISBURG, Pa. — When polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, a nearly three-week process to finalize and certify results will begin, a period in which candidates could lodge objections to certain votes and spark protracted legal fights that would draw out a normally routine process. (Pictured above:...
New law will target 'toll dodgers' on the Pennsylvania Turnpike
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says toll dodgers are costing our state more than $100 million.It takes effort to skirt the law, but now those drivers will meet their fate."It just seems more trouble than it's worth, to be honest," said Lynn Wise, turnpike traveler.The shift from tickets to toll-by-plate during the pandemic led to $104 million in unpaid tolls in 2020. By 2021, it spiked nearly 50 percent to $155 million worth of alleged rule-breaking. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission tells KDKA that the spike is also due, in part, to increased travelers in 2021 versus the year...
Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to...
Pennsylvania Celebrates $22.5M in Conservation Funding for Farmers
Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and conservation partners visited a no-till, rotational grazing farm Monday in Lancaster County to highlight the $22.5 million in state conservation funding provided since the 2019 creation of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill. The 28-acre host farm received a Conservation Excellence Grant, part of the Pennsylvania...
Planning to vote in person on Nov. 8? Here’s what to know
HARRISBURG, PA – One million Pennsylvania voters have cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. But plenty of people are expected to vote in person on Nov. 8. Voters in this year’s general election could determine political control in the U.S. Senate by electing a new senator...
Wolf Administration Announces Launch of PA Hunger-Free Campus Grant Program
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) Office of Postsecondary and Higher Education (OPHE) Monday announced the launch of the 2022-2023 PA Hunger-Free Campus Grant Program. “Access to healthy food helps students to stay focused, learn, and grow, but many postsecondary students face financial barriers to filling this basic need,” said...
Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can’t easily switch from one public school to another
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
Bill signed by Tom Wolf will lift Pa. driver’s license suspensions for some old convictions
A bill signed by Gov. Tom Wolf will retroactively lift driver’s license suspensions for potentially thousands of people who had non-driving related offenses. The state used to suspend licenses for a number of non-driving related crimes. Legislation passed in 2018 ended this practice going forward, but didn’t address licenses that had been previously suspended.
Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes
>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
Wolf signs bill making switchblades legal in Pa.
Knife enthusiasts are now able to enjoy switchblade knives in Pennsylvania, since Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a bill that removes the prohibition on them. “This change in law will benefit the Commonwealth’s outdoor enthusiasts and tradespeople who find automatic knives helpful in their work and activities,” Rep. Martin Causer of Cameron/McKean/Potter, the bill’s sponsor, said.
Fentanyl test strips made legal in Pennsylvania in hopes of reducing overdose deaths
Fentanyl test strips are no longer classified as illegal drug paraphernalia in Pennsylvania, a development aimed at reducing fatal overdoses in the state. Possessing the paper test strips previously carried criminal penalties. By decriminalizing them, drug users can know whether the substances they're taking have been laced with fentanyl, which can be deadly even in small amounts. Last year, fentanyl was involved in 78% of the 5,343 overdose deaths recorded in Pennsylvania.
Final campaign push underway in Pennsylvania before midterms
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The balance of power is at stake, and one of the pivotal races in Pennsylvania is for the U.S. Senate. The race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is still neck and neck, and both candidates are making stops in the area this weekend.Fetterman stopped in Delaware County on Friday and he will be back in the area over the next three days.Oz is also making a push trying to shore up his base in these final days.This race has drawn national and international attention, and this weekend, some star power is...
Pa. Department of Human Services warning residents of SNAP benefits scam
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The state's Department of Human Services is warning you of a scam involving SNAP benefits.Fraudsters are sending texts about a problem with people's EBT cards.Human Services say if you receive an unsolicited text message asking you about your benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam.
How do Pennsylvanians feel about daylight saving time?
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — This weekend we “fall back” to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. That extra hour of sleep is nice, but more and more people are wondering why we’re still changing the clocks twice a year. “I think a lot of people...
Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services warns of SNAP benefit scams
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead is warning residents of a potential scam in which people, regardless of whether they are recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), receive a text regarding an EBT card. The scam, according to the...
Pennsylvania DMV Says Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a REAL ID Drivers License
Starting May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license/photo ID card in order to board a commercial flight. This is based on the Pennsylvania DMV REAL ID announcement.
Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls
Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls. Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended …. Pennsylvania vehicle registrations may be suspended for unpaid tolls. Duplicate mail ballots sent to some voters in Luzerne …. Duplicate mail ballots sent to some voters in Luzerne County. Turkey shortages may affect your...
