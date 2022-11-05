BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating two separate shootings that killed two men in the same part of East Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.The two shootings were separated by roughly 3.5 hours and several blocks, police said.The first shooting was reported around 12:50 p.m., according to authorities.That's when officers assigned to patrol the eastern side of the city were sent to the 1400 block of North Potomac Street, police said.Once there, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. An ambulance took the gunshot victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.The second shooting occurred a little over three hours later—around 4:10 p.m., according to authorities.That is when officers received a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2500 block of East Biddle Street, police said.Officers found a second gunshot victim—a 33-year-old man—suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.The man was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died from his gunshot injuries, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO