Sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday; clouds move in for weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds return with warmer temperatures this weekend.
Decent weather ahead of heavy rain expected to fall Friday
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - CBS 11 meteorologists are tracking decent weather today, Thursday Oct. 26 before rain moves back into the forecast. High temperatures are in the mid 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Periods of heavy rain and potential isolated storms are possible on Friday with the cold front. But the threat for severe weather remains fairly low. However, North Texas could have some localized flooding.Between 1 and 2" of rain could fall during this next front. The rain could also produce some concerns during the morning commute and possibly high school football games High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday. An early morning shower is possible Saturday. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with weekend highs in the mid 60s.Warm weather is expected for Sunday and for Halloween on Monday.
WBBJ
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Mostly sunny skies, warm weather expected across Long Island through the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says fog is moving in for the next couple of mornings.
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
WDSU
A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms
As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
First Alert Forecast: Warm, showers possible
Our warm stretch continues today with temps once again climbing into the 70s this afternoon.More clouds will be in the picture, along with the chance of some showers passing through. The best risk will be to the north and west, but anyone is fair game for a brief shower or sprinkle. By no means a washout!It'll be another mild night with lows only falling into the 60s. As a cold front approaches, another round of scattered showers is possible late this evening into early Monday morning. By sunrise tomorrow, much of the activity will be shifting off to the east, and we'll see clearing skies through the morning.Despite the frontal passage, the cooler air will lag a bit behind it, so we should squeeze out one more day in the 70s, especially around the city and points south and east. Overall, Monday shapes up to be beautiful!Temps fall back into the 40s Monday night and by Tuesday, it's much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s ... pretty close to the norm for early November.
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
27 First News
A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek
The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny with record warmth
The calendar says November, but the weather this weekend certainly does not!It'll feel more like September this afternoon with temps climbing well into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. That's about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. In fact, our overnight low tonight will be above our normal high! Most places will drop into the 60s, with some upper 50s in the northwest suburbs. Clouds will increase once again and a few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains toward sunrise.Oh ... and don't forget we "fall back" an hour at 2...
WAAY-TV
Above-average temperatures continue through the week
Sunshine stays with us as we head through the rest of the workweek, and so do these warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the remainder of the week. Clouds move in Friday evening and overnight, but the rain holds off until Saturday. The first half of the weekend will be dreary and overcast with some scattered showers that linger early Sunday morning.
rsvplive.ie
Ireland weather: Met Eireann predicts further rain and thunder storms for the weekend
Met Eireann has issued an update for the weekend weather forecast, and if you were planning on spending much if the weekend out doors, make sure you have a good jacket to hand. The wet and blustery conditions the nation has been experiencing this week are set to continue, with...
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front
Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
Rain in the forecast for tomorrow
Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday. But before we get there we’ll have a great Tuesday with lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms, Winter Snow Expected as Cold Front Crashes Through Northeast US
In just a few days, when a strong cold front rips across the northeastern United States, a volatile weather pattern could increase the possibility of winter-time snowfall to summer-like heavy thunderstorms. First Frost of the Season. The first frost of the season for some more southerly places occurred on Sunday...
Explosive storm development likely in southern Plains
Ingredients come together to spawn Severe storm outbreaks across southern Plains:. 140 mph jet stream 30,000-ft aloft moving east out of the Rockies into the western Plains; converging winds direct 50 mph low-level (2,000-6,000-ft) southerly jet carrying warm, moist unstable air north. Conditions are ripe to create an explosive development of severe storms likely both Thursday/Thurs. night and Friday/Fri. night.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Near record warmth today and tomorrow
NOVEMBER WARMTH: We have a few spotty showers over North Alabama early this morning, but most of the state is dry with temperatures in the 60s. With a strong upper ridge overhead, we expect highs in the 80-84 degree range today and tomorrow, with new records very possible. Record highs at Birmingham are 82 today, and 84 tomorrow, both set in 2005. The average high today is 68, so these temperatures are around 15 degrees above average.
natureworldnews.com
Northeast to Expect Unseasonably Warm Weather This Weekend that Could Challenge Record High Temperatures
The latest weather update showed that portions of the Northeast would feel unseasonably warm this coming weekend as the first week of November begins. In previous reports, the start of November with Halloween was affected by chilly weather conditions in Mid-Atlantic to Pacific Northwest. Rainy weather emerged in South-Central U.S.
Big warm-up precedes a wind burst cold front late in weekend
It looks like we have some remarkable weather coming for early November. We are going to start with a strong warm-up over the next few days. A rapidly strengthening storm system may bring an abrupt burst of wind Saturday night or Sunday. Tuesday through Thursday look like great weather to...
